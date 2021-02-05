How To Earn Money With Your Fitbit

Sharing is caring!

Fitness trackers are very popular these days. They are encouraging everyone to increase fitness activity more as well as stand more throughout the day. People love reaching their weight loss goals, so fitness trackers are challenging everyone to meet and exceed fitness goals each day.

Some fitness trackers even offer group challenges that can be completed with your friends! I personally think they are great and my favorite one happens to be the Fitbit.

Why You Should Own a Fitbit Tracker

The Fitbit is a really cool device. It’s very sleek and it has a ton of awesome features. There are reminders to walk at least 250 steps per hour as well as a personal goal setting feature.

One Fitbit feature that I love is the sleep tracker. The Fitbit app breaks down your sleep into stages and wakes you up peacefully with a silent alarm.

My favorite non-fitness features are the call, text, and calendar alerts that come right to the Fitbit from your phone. Also, the bands are also interchangeable to match any outfit. This is great for those of us that wear fitness trackers daily.

On top of all of these cool features, the one I love most is that you can earn money with Fitbit. That is right, you can get paid just for using your Fitbit and getting your steps in.

I want to show you a few apps that pay you to exercise and track your exercise using your Fitbit.

Employer Wellness Initiatives

Before I get into some of the apps to earn money with your Fitbit, I want to start by mentioning another way to get paid by your employer. Many employers these days are encouraging their employees to become healthier as well as prevent illnesses in the future.

In order to accomplish this, they offer wellness initiatives and challenges to encourage exercise. My employer recently provided a subsidy for employees to purchase a Fitbit and walk more throughout the day.

The program was really neat because each department formed teams and the team with the highest number of steps at the end of the month won a cash prize.

This was great for team building as well as making sure that you were walking as much as possible throughout the day. Be sure to check with your employer or insurance company to see if they offer a similar program.

Healthy Wage

Healthy Wage is a website that pays you money for winning wellness challenges. Their most popular challenges are step challenges. One step challenge is to increase the average steps by 25%.

While you are required to pay money upfront towards “the pot,” as long as you are reaching your step goal and increasing your average steps, you will make your money back. The winners split the money in the pot at the end of the challenge.

The current pot for the upcoming challenge is $4,545. This is a great way to use your Fitbit to track your steps and make a bit of extra cash.

Achievement

The Achievement app is a fun way to get paid to be healthy. All you have to do is sign up for an account and connect your Fitbit device. They offer points for walking or other exercises, sleeping, tracking meals, and weighing in daily.

These are all things that are easy to track in the Fitbit app. Your information is synced to Achievement daily and you will be awarded points accordingly.

Each time you reach 10,000 points, you’re eligible for a $10 reward. There is no limit to the amount of money that you are able to earn from Achievement. They also offer a referral program where you earn more points by referring your friends.

Please note that you have to be a resident of the United States and at least 18 years old to participate.

Walgreens Balance Rewards

If you shop at Walgreens and use a Fitbit, then this is the perfect program for you to earn money with your Fitbit. Walgreens rewards their Balance Rewards members for creating healthy habits and making healthy choices. To participate, simply sign up for the program and connect your Fitbit. You will earn points automatically based on the number of steps that you take each day.



You will also earn points by doing things like weighing in, checking your blood pressure, and meeting your goals. Walgreens will start you off with 250 points in your balance rewards account when you sync your Fitbit for the first time. The more you step, the more points your earn.

When you are ready to redeem your points, simply head to your local Walgreens and the dollar amount of your earned points will be deducted from your purchase price.

SweatCoin

Sweatcoin is not only an app to help you earn money with your Fitbit, but you can earn som pretty cool prizes too. To sum up SwaetCoin, it is your standard “get money for walking” app. SweatCoin gives you prizes for walking.

Here is how it works. You download the app on your phone, make sure you have your location turned on on your phone, and start collecting Sweatcoins for all the steps you take.

Once you hit a certain number of sweatcoins, you can trade them in in their catalog of prizes including gift cards and beauty products. They range from They track indoor and outdoor steps by using the tracking on your phone or the Apple health app.

If you have a Fitbit and are wondering how to use Sweatcoin, Fitbit, and still get paid, don’t worry I got you! Download the PowerSync for Fitbit app and it automatically tracks your Fitbit steps and adds them to your Apple health data so you get accurate steps in your account. You can sign up for SweatCoin here.

Diet Bet

Diet Bet is a program where you bet on yourself to lose a percentage of weight during a predetermined amount of time. For example, you place a bet for $10 stating that you will lose 4% of your weight in four weeks. There is an official weigh-in for all participants of the bet on the start date.

Throughout the four weeks, you log your steps, workouts, and unofficial weigh-ins and anyone that loses 4% of their weight will split the money in the pot. The highest pot that I have seen was $22,800.

You need to pay upfront, but participants that reach their goal weight are typically compensated twice the amount of the initial bet. Diet Bet is a great way to stay motivated and reach your step and fitness goals while you earn money with your Fitbit each day.

Conclusion

As you can see, Fitbit fitness trackers have the ability to motivate you in multiple ways. The great part about these programs is that you can use all of them at the same time. Who doesn’t want to get healthy while also making money?

This is by no means a way to replace your income or get rich, but any money that you make is a way to motivate yourself to move more daily. I personally love to reach my weekly goals and complete challenges with my family and friends. The money is just an awesome incentive.

Does making money motivate you to stand and move more throughout the day? Let me know in the comments!

If you’re interested in making money using any of these methods, click here to purchase a Fitbit and get started today!