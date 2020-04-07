4 Ways to Earn Extra Cash from the Comfort of Home 

Sharing is caring!

The ability to earn extra cash without needing to leave the house is ideal for anyone looking for something alongside existing work or family commitments. Many people find that a side hustle is a perfect way to enjoy their hobby and additional income. In some cases, these projects can end up becoming a full-time job.

Here are four ways that you could bring in extra cash from the comfort of your own home. Maybe one of these options will appeal to you and your skill set!

1. Video tutoring

The 21st-century learner is accustomed to using video tutorials to aid their education, so offering online video tutoring is an excellent way to earn extra money at home. The best part of this method of making money is that anyone with a web camera is able to do it. Even if you don't think you're cut out to be a teacher, everyone has a special subject or skill that can be shared with the world!

Tutors for traditional academic subjects, like math and foreign languages, are always in high demand. These topics translate seamlessly to the video tutorial format. Teaching English online is also a popular option. Not only will you be able to charge a fair sum of money, but you'll also experience the satisfaction of helping someone develop their knowledge.

Video tutoring options aren't confined to conventional academic subjects either. You may wish to teach musical instruments, give someone guidance on their delivery of a monologue, or do mock job interviews. The possibilities are endless!

2. Create Something

If you are a creative person, why not share your work and earn extra cash along the way? Whatever your area of expertise, there are people who will appreciate your work. Designing homemade jewelry, creating and altering clothes, crafting with wood and metal—these are all great options.

The biggest risk here is the possibility that you could spend money on materials and then be unable to turn a profit. To mitigate that, it's important to develop an idea of what sort of your market. On the other hand, you'll hopefully gain some enjoyment from the process of making your products. You can't put a price on that.

Once you've created something new, find a way to display your products online. The easiest way to do this is through a popular retail website like Etsy. While you might have to give up a cut to your website host, you will end up with a steady stream of income through your arts and crafts. Sign up for an account with Etsy today!

3. Forex trading

If you are knowledgable about the economy or a related field, forex trading could be a great way for you to earn extra cash. While there is a level of risk involved, the market observations needed for forex trading may be particularly well suited to those people who have an analytical mind. Take the time to research before you get started

Let's briefly tackle the two main questions here: What is forex and how does it work?

Forex is short for “foreign exchange,” while forex trading is the act of buying and selling currency in order to generate a profit. Currencies come in pairs, such as the US dollar and the euro (USD/EUR). Trading on this pair means that you could buy dollars while selling euros while capitalizing on fluctuations in currency values.

Those fluctuations are driven by real-world news and economic developments, so it is vital that you have a keen interest in current affairs. Also, don't dive in and start trading with real money straight away. Many online trading platforms allow you to set up demo accounts and practice with virtual funds, so you can be better prepared once you start trading for real.

4. Blogging

If you prefer words over numbers, then blogging could be the ideal option for you to earn a bit of extra cash. The merits of blogging are far from just financial. A blog gives you an outlet on which you can practice your writing skills, express your thoughts, and reach out to new audiences.

Finding a niche is one of the hardest parts of starting a blog, as it can sometimes seem like the internet is 50% cat videos and 50% blogs. Sometimes, the blogs may even be about cat videos. You might think that you have nothing new to add to the blogosphere, but anything that shows off your personality is by definition a unique product. You might have a passion for a genre of music, film, or television, so a blog could be a great way for you to engage with an existing fanbase.

Once your blog gains traction, you will have the opportunity to post sponsored content and advertise products, which is when the money comes. If you don't think you can be successful in making money with your blog, have no fear! We have developed a program, Blogging Money Formula, to help you do just that. Learn more and join the waitlist to participate here!

If any of these methods of earning extra cash sound appealing to you, then why not seize the day and get started? The most important thing is that you enjoy what you're doing. Start by exploring a passion and the money could follow, all from the comfort of your home.