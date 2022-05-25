4 Awesome Digital Products That Can Make You Money

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

While digital products cannot be touched or tasted, almost everyone uses them. From apps and software to ebooks and online courses, digital products are helping many aspiring entrepreneurs to realize their online business dreams and earn good profits.

What makes digital products comparatively easy to manage is that they can be created once and sold repeatedly to different digital consumers. The problem usually is finding the right digital products that you can monetize.

So, are you considering selling digital products? Here are some of the best options that can help you rake in some revenue.

#1: Online Courses

With more people opting for remote studies and homeschooling, online courses are always great digital products to sell. If you’re an educator or know a lot about a particular field of study, you can create your unique online courses and sell them on various online platforms.

E-learning’s popularity has risen so much that the global e-learning market has reached $253.3 billion in 2022. Also, over 2.7 million students currently participate in digital learning in the US alone, offering a massive pool of prospects to sell various online courses to.

#2: App Development

The digital space is flooded with thousands of apps and software, but there are still a lot of opportunities for everyone. That said, if you consider yourself a bit of a tech geek, you can try your hands at creating your own app or software and making money from it.

The list is endless with regards to the type of app or software to create. From personal fitness and gaming apps to time management or scheduling software solutions. But the most important thing is to create an app that solves a problem for your potential target market and delivers a seamless user experience.

For example, the entire sales process must be simple and streamlined, from data collection to payment processing. If you’re developing an app, it’s a good idea to make use of efficient services. Such as ISV payment solutions to process orders quickly and securely.

#3: Monthly Memberships

Offering monthly memberships for sale is a great way to create a recurring income stream online. There are several ways to earn through monthly memberships.

One way is to create a membership site where you can build a group of like-minded people. Which also includes a special service or product they all like and will be ready to pay for every month. For example, you can teach online courses and offer various digital products on that site.

The difference between this option and selling digital products online is that with membership sites, your subscribers only pay for the membership or access to the site. Once subscribed, they don’t need to pay for the digital products on the site.

#4: Printable Digital Products

Printable digital products are different from ebooks because they’re designed for your buyer to download and print for use. Such products include calendars, greeting cards, planners, color sheets, etc.

The best type of printable digital product to sell will depend on the type of audience you have. For example, busy, working millennials may find planners, greeting cards, meal plans, shopping lists, and online courses appealing.