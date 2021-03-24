Diet Direct Review: What I liked, And What I Didn't

Sharing is caring!

I don’t know about you, but the most difficult part of starting a new health journey is eating the right food.

There are so many things to think about from what to eat, eating the right portions, cooking the food, intermittent fasting, that by the time it’s all said and done, you have dedicated more time to what you are going to eat and when than anything else!

I am BUSY! I have a blog, a YouTube channel, and a full-time job. How am I supposed to fit all this thinking about food into my daily schedule?

The answer is, I don’t.

So when I had an opportunity to try out the WonderSlim diet plan through Diet Direct, I jumped on it! I gave the food a try for a full week so I’m ready to share how it all worked out for me. Read on for my Diet Direct review!

What is Diet Direct?

Before I tell you all the nitty-gritty about my experience, let me first tell you about what this program is! Diet Direct is a one-stop-shop when it comes to healthy eating.

They have a wide variety of nutritious food designed by Nutritionists to keep you on track with your health goals. They not only have a number of different meals and snacks you can choose from, but also a variety of diet plans for you to choose from. Everything is easy to cook, most of which can be easily microwaved and is delivered right to your doorstep.

And it’s pretty affordable too! If you wanted to go with one of the diet plans, meals start as low as $1.63 per meal!

I got an opportunity to try them out for free in exchange for this review and boy do I have much to tell!

What My Week Looked Like

I decided to go with the WonderSlim two-week diet plan for women. It was super easy to go on the site, pick my meal plan, and then choose all the flavors of food I wanted. And there were a TON of Wonderslim products to choose from. All of them high-protein and ready to eat—for the most part.

Going through a list of choices I had to choose:

2 breakfasts (boxes of 7 packs each)

2 lunches (boxes of 7 packs each)

2 bars and snacks (boxes of 7 packs each)

6 meal replacements (ranging from soups to protein shakes) (boxes of 7 packs each)

So I had plenty of food to work with here!

I am a vegetarian, so I was a little concerned with my options and if there were any options without meat in them. To my surprise, most of the options provided were vegetarian friendly so I had plenty to choose from!

Another few items that came in the kit were:

1 x Diet Direct Shaker Bottle (20oz)

1 x WonderSlim Essential Fatty Acids (EFA), (120ct)

1 x Welcome Packet

1 x MULTI-SLIM Women’s Multivitamin Supplement, (30ct)

These items come with every kit. And they are all necessary to your success in the program, but I will get more into that later.

The Meal Plan

Once my food arrived I was a bit overwhelmed. I mean what I listed above may not seem like a lot of food, but it’s a lot of food! I had to make room in my panty for it all.

All of it can be stored in the pantry and none in the fridge. Which was great for me because my fridge is usually pretty full. I also did not have to worry about any of the food going back once it arrived on my doorstep.

The welcome packet shows you exactly what to eat and when through our diet journey. It includes the menu items that make it easy for you to choose which items you should eat and when.

There is also a grocery food selection list and a Wonderslim selection list so you can see all your possible options – for when you want to order your meals next.

What I Liked

There were a number of things I liked about the Diet Direct WonderSlim meal plan. But for the sake of time, I am going to give you my top 4 things I loved most about it.

The food was delicious

This was hands down the number one reason why this is plan is legit. Everything was good. I personally loved the lemon meringue bars, the zesty chili, and the double chocolate cake was to die for.

But the pudding shakes… Those pudding shakes were fire.

via GIPHY

I am not even a fan of most chocolate things, but the chocolate mint shake and the chocolate cream shakes were my favorite. I looked forward to each one after my meals.

They kind of served as a dessert for me after each one. Then I got an actual dessert every day too! it was awesome. I could barely call it a diet I was enjoying it so much.

That was until I would check my Lumen Metabolism Tracker after my meals and it definitely told me that I was burning fat and not carbs along the way!

The meal plan made everything super easy

I mentioned that when all the food came in, I was overwhelmed. It seemed like a lot of food for only two weeks. But once I read the meal plan it all felt more doable.

I did not have to think about what I was going to eat that day because it was already planned for me, for a whole 2 weeks!

Food did not take long to cook

This is another part I loved about this. All of the meals I ate were easily microwaveable. I did not spend more than 5-10 minutes preparing my meal before I ate it.

Which is definitely doable when you are busy. I did not even need to take out pots and pans!

I lost weight!

After a week of trying all of this, I lost 2 lbs! I know that is not huge, but to be eating delicious food for a week, I’ll take it!

What I did Not Like

Now that you know all of the things I liked about it, now let’s talk about what I didn’t like.

The portions were pretty small

The portion size being tiny was my biggest pet peeve for the meals. It helped to have a meal replacement shake with my meals to help fill me up, but even those were pretty small.

I did get some Thermogenic Fat Burners before this since it typically curbs my appetite a bit when I am starting a new diet. I took a couple of these in the morning and did not have any trouble with feeling hungry. Between taking those and drinking enough water.

So the smaller portions did not turn out to be that big of a deal overall.

If I had to choose to do this again, I would absolutely do it. Actually, I think I am going to do it again now that I know it works! I still have another week of food to go.

So I am thinking that once I finish this week it may be time to order it all again!

Thinking about trying it out?

Use my link here to get 15% off Single Items, 10% off Diet Plans

Have more questions about Diet Direct? Ask them below. I am happy to answer!