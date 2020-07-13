4 Fabulous Decorating Tips For Short-Term Rentals

Sharing is caring!

There are many reasons one might opt for renting over buying, particularly in you're a millennial who is still figuring out critical life decisions. Considering all the possibilities, buying a house or apartment may not be the sensible thing to do. Renting does not mean you don't want your temporary living space to be home. That's why it's important to learn some decorating tips for short-term rentals.

You may be limited as to the changes you are allowed to make, but that doesn't mean you can't find some impressive pieces from stores like Society6 or elegant water features from Soothing Company and make your space your own. There are thousands of great decor stores online.

Before doing anything, check your rental agreement. It is standard practice for your landlord to clarify any questions you may have, so don't hesitate to ask. Many landlords will let you do necessary renovations, but don't expect to be reimbursed when you move out.

Taking that into consideration, don't spend too much on any permanent renovations. Look at things like painting or having windows frosted, if you can. Low-cost alterations that don't hurt your pocket are the way to go. With a clear idea of what the limits are, it's time to don your designer hat with our decorating tips for short-term rentals!

1. Create Cleverly Camoed Pieces

Building changes are usually a no-go when renting. Even on the off chance that you do get permission to do so, the cost isn't worth it. So what do you do if you want a stepped wall or expanded windowsill? You have a professional build you a separate piece, of course.

A wooden structure, cleverly shaped and painted to match, can make for a seamless alternative to building, say, a wall extension or kitchen island. An additional benefit is that you could turn it into extra storage by having shelving and drawers.

2. Brighten Up Your Space

The tip here isn't only to buy lights; we know you have that covered. We are talking about intentional lighting design. Most rental properties tend to leave something to be desired in the lighting department. Often considered an afterthought, the reality is that lighting affects the entire atmosphere of a space. Not only that, but light brings additional texture and geometry to decor.

The first tip when designing the aesthetic of a room's lighting is to consider the shadows cast from and on to your furniture. With this goes the second most important consideration: contrast. As in all art, a distinction is crucial.

You don't want to have dimly lit areas. Utilizing subtle refraction and careful placement, you are aiming to highlight the best qualities in a space. You will most likely need to use free-standing lights; hence it is a massive convenience to invest in smart bulb fixtures. That way you won't have to dedicate time in your to-do list just flipping switches!

Alternatively, you can change lighting fixtures and hold onto the originals to save your security deposit. Most lighting fixtures are relatively simple to install, which means the sky truly is the limit when it comes to lighting up your rental.

If you want to go all out, play off the color scheme of your home with colored lights. You can buy light bulbs that will change colors to music and have a dozen different choices, like these! They're a fun way to brighten up your space.

3. Install Un-Set Set Pieces

There are some items that you may want in your temporary home that are conventionally built-in fixtures. As we have already warned, you don't want to spend too much on permanent upgrades. So what do you do if you absolutely must have a fireplace or water fountain?

You get one, of course! Moveable electric fireplaces are a thing, and you can take with you to your next home. There are a multitude of options, some of which have “flames” that look very convincing. The same goes for indoor water features.

A quick search for what you are looking for will most likely find you just about anything you can think of. When it comes to smaller pieces such as artworks or canvas prints, you can make use of no-nail wall hangers.

4. Use Things That Bring You Joy

Don't bother with trends. You aren't locked down for life, and that has its benefits. Fill your home with things that bring you joy!

You can always mix it up when you feel like a change. Even though most of us feel tempted to mimic decor trends to perfection, your own personal style should be incorporated to make the area your own genuinely. Crafting a trendy, comfortable space can be done by merging trends, mixing things up, and showcasing your ideas.

Whether you are after a crisp, elegant design or a trendy colourful appeal, you can transform any short term rental into a suitably comfortable place. You won't have to lose your security deposit or adjust fixed features in the home. We hope these decorating tips for short-term rentals help you feel at home!