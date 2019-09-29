Student Loan Debts and Small Factors to Help Pay It Off

Sharing is caring!

With student loan figures reaching record highs in the past decade, getting out of debt can feel like an uphill struggle. However, it’s not impossible. There are methods out there that you can try out to settle your obligations more quickly.

Here are some tips to help you quickly pay off your student loan debts.

Get on a budget

A budget isn’t just something you need to have for loan repayment, it’s also a crucial aspect of overall financial health. If you don’t have one, now’s the time to start a monthly budget. A budget will show you where you’re spending your money, and where you can cut back.

There are many tools that can help you create and maintain a budget, such as a spreadsheet or a free budgeting app. These will help you see your progress and keep you on track.

Turn Windfalls Into Extra Payments

Paying more than the minimum each month is the fastest and easiest way to speed up paying off your loan. Before you do this, however, remember to inform your lender or loan servicer that you want any extra payments you make to go toward the principal and not to future repayments.

Any money that you save from cutting back on your expenses should be put towards repaying your debt. Additionally, if you come across windfalls or any unexpected money that isn’t a part of your usual budgets, such as your tax refund or annual bonus at work, use most of this to repay your student loan.

Remember, even a few dollars more every month can help you settle your loan faster.

Look Into Discounts and Tax Deductions

There are various types of tax programs that can help you save some money on your tax obligations. Here are some examples:

Student loan interest tax deduction – This lets you reduce your taxable income up to a specified amount for the interest that you paid on your student loan. Keep in mind though that this may come with certain restrictions, including income limits or not being claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer on their tax return.

Tuition and fees – If you’re still a student, some states and countries will allow you to claim deductions for your tuition and school fees.

Tax credits – These are different from tax deductions since the former directly reduces the amount of tax you need to pay while the latter reduces how much of your income is subject to tax. If you’re a student or in graduate school, you may be eligible for tax credits, depending on which state you’re in.

Some lenders and loan services offer an interest rate discount if you set up autopay. Others may reduce interest after you’ve paid promptly for a given number of times.

Consolidate Your Loans

If you have several loans from different lenders or loan services, consider consolidating into one. Student loan debt consolidation can make your life easier since you only need to remember one due date every month.

If you have variable interest rates for any of your loans, consolidating is a good idea because a fixed rate means that you won’t have to pay more when there’s a market downturn. Fixed rates are better if you want to avoid surprises on your monthly repayment.

Make sure that you read the terms carefully and choose a reliable servicer that has a reputation for being fair efficient. If you’re consolidating private and government loans, do some research first because some government loans come with certain benefits, such as income-based repayment, that you forfeit when you choose to consolidate.

Check Out Loan Forgiveness Programs

There are government loan forgiveness programs that you can take advantage of if you meet certain requirements.

Here are some examples of these requirements:

You work in a qualifying public service job and you have made a specified number of on-time payments.

Generally, you’re still liable for student loans, even after filing for bankruptcy. However, you can file a separate action to get a government student loan discharged. This action is referred to as an adversary proceeding, where you request the court to discharge the loan because repayment would cause undue hardship on you or your dependents.

Your college or university closes while you’re enrolled or soon after your withdrawal.

In Canada, filing for consumer proposal student loans can get the loan forgiven if you have been out of school for more than 7 years.

If you withdrew from school after receiving a loan from specified loan providers, the school is required to return all or part of the loan money to the loan provider. If your school did not refund as directed, you may be qualified for loan forgiveness.

Conclusion

Graduating from college may feel like your first real step into adulthood, but student loan debt can adversely impact your new life. With perseverance and hard work, it’s possible to pay off your student loan sooner than you expected.

