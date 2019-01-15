Online Dating Advice That Really Works

Pin Share +1 Share 0 Shares

Did you make it your New Years resolution to make an effort to meet that special someone finally? Maybe you are being urged into online dating by your friends. Perhaps you are already on umpteen dates with people that you met online and had little success. Whatever the situation is, online dating can be a fickle beast. If you want to get the most out of the experience and increase your chances of succeeding you have to know what to expect and what is expected of you. Below, you will find some expert advice that will help guide you through the world of online dating.

Your Bio Needs To Do You Justice

In the world of online dating, your profile or bio is everything. Yes, it can be hard to dissect your personality and put yourself into words. It might even make you cringe when you think about expressing your likes, dislikes, and hobbies on paper. However, this is how you are going to find your match. You want to attract like-minded people with the same interest, and you cannot do that if you don’t have your interests listed. This doesn’t mean that you need to spend two hours composing an essay about yourself. Just make sure that you are not being vague or leaving your profile half empty because you probably won’t attract the specific individuals that you are seeking.

The Same Goes For Your Photo

Your photo is also another deception of yourself and your personality. Of course, this is probably obvious, but you would be surprised how many online daters fail in this area. You want to choose a profile photo that is clear, honest and shows you in your best light. Don’t wear sunglasses, make sure that the photo isn’t blurry, and most important of all make sure that it is you that appears in the photo. You might want even to consider getting a professional or something with photography experience to take your picture and help show off your best assets.

Choosing The Right Dating Site

When it comes to online dating, there are ubiquitous sites. Some are paying sites, and some are free. Now, the paid site versus the non-paid site is a long time debate that will go on forever. Some say that people that pay are more serious than the ones that aren't willing to pay. The most important thing when choosing a site is to choose one that matches your specific needs. Are you looking for white men? Are you specifically looking for a religious individual? Some sites are tailor-made for these specific requests.

Don’t Talk About Previous Relationships

It doesn’t matter if your ex broke your heart or stole half your savings account, your new date doesn’t need to know all about this. This could be something that makes you come off like you still have feelings for him or her. It can be easy to want to share your disasters and failing with your online partner, but you must avoid this at all costs.

Be Careful

You have to be careful when you are dating online because it is so easy for someone to be something other than they say they are. Do not be too deceived by someone’s profile pic or what they say in their bio. Always be pessimistic and look for conflicting stories. Do keep an open mind, but make sure the individual is who they say they are before you fully invest in the relationship.

Be More Creative

The whole point of online dating is to catch the eye of someone that you have a lot in common with. However, you don’t want to come off as just another average Joe. You want to be original and very specific about your interest. Show your passion for the things you love. For instance, instead of saying that you love to walk on the beach and see a good sunset talk about the most amazing beach and sunset that you have ever taken in. This doesn’t mean that you have to spend an hour or two describing every little intricate detail be creative and convey your passion.

Be Careful With Your Profile

Your picture and your profile are without a doubt the two most important aspects of online dating. Of course, it can be hard for some people to describe themselves and their features. If this is you, then it never hurts to let a friend or family member describe you. However, do keep in mind that this is not something that you want to admit to on your profile because you will come off as unimaginative, which is a huge turn off for many individuals.

Don’t Let The Messaging And E-mailing Drag On

There is always a feeling out period when it comes to online dating. You will meet someone, contact him or her, and probably spend a few days or even weeks messaging and e-mailing back and forth. However, you do not want to let this stage of the relationship drag on. There is no way to judge real chemistry unless you meet up in person. Push for the meeting as soon as possible.