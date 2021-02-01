8 Things You Need To Do With Your Dating Profile

Sharing is caring!

Online dating is becoming an increasingly popular way to find your soulmate. However, it can be confusing for newbies. There are so many things to think about when you create your dating profile. You obviously want to represent yourself in the best way possible. But how?

Luckily, dating experts around the world have come up with many different ways to assist you, and most of them are easy to follow. The first thing you need to do is pick which app (or apps!) you want to sign up with. Each one has different perks and features, and each one has a unique vibe.

Now that you’re signed up, here are eight proven things you need to do with your dating profile.

1. Be unique

There are thousands of profiles on one app, each representing an individual looking for love. If you really want to stand out, it’s important to express yourself in a unique way.

Try your best to avoid cliches and focus on the things you really love. You can include a photo of you playing your favorite sport or an instrument, for example. By demonstrating your skills, you might find someone who enjoys the same things.

2. Be honest

Lying about who you are online is one of the biggest dating mistakes that you can make.

Not only is it going to get you into trouble, but you’re never going to be happy by pretending to be someone else. When designing your profile, be honest about your interests and don’t photoshop your photos. At the end of the day, you want to find someone who is interested in the real you.

Alongside this, you want to also keep an eye on others. Watch out for inconsistencies and red flags. The last thing you want is to be scammed by someone else.

3. Post more than one photo

When an individual only posts one photo, it generally means that they are a scammer. To avoid being passed up, experts recommend posting around 7-8 pictures.

It’s also wise to put in a mix of both selfies and images taken by others so that there are a few different options. Your profile pictures should also be clear and show all of your beauty! Wearing sunglasses or large hats can make it difficult for others to see you.

4. Pick a conversation starter

For beginners, dm-ing someone to say that you like them right away can be a bit intimidating. Make things easier for both of you and display a conversation starter on your profile.

Take this review by the experts at Dating Insider, for example. Many of the profiles contain lots of information regarding their interests and desires.

5. Update content regularly

If you’ve been exploring a dating app for a while, whether it be for casual flings or serious dating, it’s important to keep your content current. Updating your profile will not only generate more interest but will also make sure that everything is relevant.

Aim to post something new at least once every two weeks. And don’t be afraid to change up your information if you don’t seem to be having any luck.

6. Be the focal point

There’s nothing worse than stumbling across a profile only to find that every picture contains several people in it. This is your dating profile, so make sure that you are the focal point.

Sure, you can have one or two pictures of you in a group, but most of them should be of you and you alone. All information should be your own as well. It might seem scary, but it’s very important and will help generate more interest.

7. Avoid negativity

While online dating can be a very scary experience, it’s important to remember to stay as positive as possible. Just like you wouldn’t want your employer to read anything negative, you also want your potential love interests to see the best side of you. Yes, nobody is perfect, but take it as an opportunity to show all the things you love rather than the things you hate.

8. Ask a friend for help

Lastly, if you’re really struggling with creating your online profile, ask a friend for some advice. They will review what you created and give loving but honest feedback.





And that’s it! By following the advice above, you can create a great dating profile to start looking for that special someone.

It might seem daunting at first, but you must remember to be confident. You’re beautiful no matter what, and the world should see it.