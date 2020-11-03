7 Big Ways You Can Turn Your Dating Life Around

Sharing is caring!

Are you losing hope in your ability to find love? Or perhaps your current love life has consisted of one trainwreck relationship after another. Maybe you haven’t found anyone to date in years. No matter where you are in your love life, there are things you can do to turn your dating life around. We're here to help.

A quick warning before we begin…

We’re only dealing with facts in this guide.

So, let’s get started.

1. Learn to love your life as is

When you enjoy life as a single person, you radiate positive energy, which other people are attracted to. On the other hand, if you think you need a partner to be happy, you tend to emit sadness and desperation instead.

Humans are very sensitive to the vibes that other people give off. We can tell when someone is feeling insecure, sad, or desperate, even if they try to hide it. Plus, it’s human nature to be scared off when a potential partner is too keen to couple up.

So rather than having dating be your sole purpose in life, focus on filling your life with awesome friends, fun hobbies, and exciting experiences. This will do so much to help you put out the good vibes that other people want to be around.

2. Get advice from experts

When you're trying to turn your dating life around, you don’t have to do it alone! If you keep doing what you’ve always done, you’re going to keep getting the same results. That's cleary not what you want.

Instead, seek out some expert advice from real dating experts. If you’re looking to get started, especially if you want to improve your results with online dating, Beyond Ages is a great source of dating advice. If you’re a little more advance and need more general advice you should check out Marie Claire.

You can’t go wrong with a little guidance to keep you pointed in the right direction.

3. Be unapologetically yourself

From a young age, we’re taught to keep quiet and “fit in.” Most people hide the quirky parts of their personalities to avoid embarrassing themselves. Indeed, if you keep yourself to yourself and “fit in,” you won’t make a lot of enemies. A lot of people will think you’re “nice.” But few people will be really excited to spend time with you.

It’s actually better to do the opposite!

Be loud and proud. Show your unfiltered personality for the world to see. Stop caring so much what other people think. When you do this, you might attract a few haters. But you’ll also attract more people who absolutely love you.

That’s what you need to do if you’re looking for your soulmate.

4. Try online dating

Online dating is polarizing. Some people love it, others hate it.

If you’ve not had much luck with online dating, there’s a chance that you’re not using the best platform for you. So many people put no thought into the online dating service they use, have a bad experience, then assume all online dating is terrible. However, with so many options out there, you can't make generalizations.

Each platform has unique qualities that may fit better with your personality. For example, try eharmony. It's the number one most trusted dating app, so you're likely to have a better experience than you did on another platform. Get started here!

Before you create an account, make sure you have good photos. This is the most effective way to skyrocket your matches. By combining your best photos with the best dating website for you, your opinion of online dating could soon change.

5. Grow your confidence

Confidence is one of the most universally attractive personality traits. It's also one of the most difficult to develop. One way to work this muscle is to engage in some activities to help you get out of your shell. How about taking an improv class, learning a new language, or trying something creative?

The key to confidence is loving who you are. It's hard to do, but you can teach yourself to feel this way!

6. Fix your attitude

If you’re labeling yourself as unattractive or undateable, this is going to show in your body language and the way you communicate with other people. It’s time to stop the negative self-talk and focus on all the great things you would bring to a relationship.

Write a list of 50 reasons someone would be happy to date you! You can add physical characteristics, personality traits, or parts of your life that would attract other people. Once you’ve written this list, it will be easier to carry yourself with an air of optimism and confidence.

7. Make a move!

The ironic thing is: most people who are unhappy with their dating life aren’t even asking people out.

People assume they’re undesirable and settle for fantasizing about their dream person. Others are still stuck in the mindset that someone else should make the first move.

It’s time to wake up! We have limited time on this planet, so it’s time to be proactive with it.

If you see someone you’re attracted to, go over and talk to them. If you have a connection, ask if they want to hang out again in the future. In 2020, the fact you’re brave enough to just do this will do so much to make you stand out.

Stop being scared of them saying no. Start getting excited about them maybe saying yes!

It only takes one yes to turn your dating life upside-down.