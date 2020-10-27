4 Dangerous Vaping Habits You Should Never Do

Sharing is caring!

Vaping is widely considered a less harmful alternative to smoking cigarettes. Many people even use e-cigarettes as a step in the process of quitting smoking. However, there are some dangerous vaping habits that will risk your health.

As with anything in life, there are pros and cons to vaping. And if you don't know how to use e-cigs properly, you can harm your health quite a lot. This has led many people to heavily criticize and question the safety of vaping.

Here are four common mistakes vapers should avoid at all costs.

1. HIGH NICOTINE INTAKE

Most e-liquids contain at least some nicotine. While many reports suggest that nicotine itself does not cause cancer, consuming high concentrations of nicotine may negatively affect your health. For instance, consuming high concentrations of nicotine may cause a sore throat or dehydration. Not to mention that nicotine is addictive.

Hence, we recommend that you opt for e-liquids with low concentrations of nicotine. It is imperative to check the concentration of e-liquids before purchasing and inhaling them.

2. LEAVING THE TANK DIRTY

Following basic cleanliness practices with your vape pen will help to prevent issues. In most cases, the tank of your vaping device contains saliva and food residues captured by the mouthpiece. This can allow bacteria to breed and expose you to several health risks.

We recommend that you clean your tank at least once a week. Also, you should clean your tank whenever you intend to change to a new flavor or before using your device for the first time.

Speaking of different flavors, if you are tired of using the same vape products over and over

3. USING CHEAP VAPE DEVICES

The long-term cost-effectiveness of vaping compared to smoking is clear. Several studies indicate that vaping is much cheaper than smoking cigarettes. However, the initial cost of purchasing the e-liquids and a vape device is often quite high, so many people opt for cheaper vape products.

The problem is that using cheap vape devices may expose you to several health risks. For example, there may be contaminants present in the products. In other cases, the substandard materials used in the manufacturing of cheap devices may cause accidents such as catching fire or a battery explosion.

With that in mind, even though you may not want to pay for more expensive products, it is unquestionably the way to go. Saving a few bucks isn't worth the risk of using something that may expose you to danger.

4. DRY VAPING

Dry vaping often occurs as a result of insufficient e-liquid in your e-cig tank. The vaporizer of your device functions when its wick or coil gets hot, heating the e-liquid and converting it to a gas. This is how vapes generate the cloud you inhale.

Not only can dry vaping ruin your e-cig, but it also creates a burning sensation at the back of your throat. This can easily be avoided by double-checking how much liquid you have in your tank before inhaling.

You can reduce the health risks from vaping by purchasing and using genuine and high-quality devices and products. We recommend that you only purchase your devices and products from trustworthy vendors. Avoiding these dangerous vaping habits and reducing your risk level will be much better for your health in the long run.