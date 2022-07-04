How To Fit In Even Your Most Mundane Tasks Into Your Daily Schedule

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

Sharing is caring!

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

Most of us have a pretty neat schedule. We head to work and deal with meetings, deadlines, and a host of other professional tasks. Manage our social lives, meet up with friends and family, take calls, etc.

Take care of our children if we have them. Ensuring they get to school on time, picking them up on time, and getting them to their extracurricular activities. We walk our pets, go to the gym, cook and prepare meals, carry out household chores… the list goes on.

Over time, everything begins to work like clockwork as we settle into a comfortable routine and schedule. But no matter how organized and settled you are, there are always going to be those things that simply slip off your to-do list.

These are generally things we need to get around to but aren’t urgent, so consistently get pushed back. We like to refer to them as life admin. So why not take some time soon to get around to ticking them off your to-do list? Here are some suggestions that will help you achieve this.

Create a To-Do List

Start by creating a long to-do list that features everything you need to get done in regard to day-to-day tasks. Ideally, you should detail them one by one in order of urgency or importance.

You may need to categorize them to make them more manageable. You could even add deadlines or milestones if this helps you in terms of your organization too.

Taxes

Taxes feature highly on these types of lists. We all know that we need to do our self-assessments and we all know that they have a deadline that comes around sooner than you may expect it. But year after year, many of us leave this to the last minute.

Struggling to get them done in time and finding help and resources are scarce, as others are doing the very same thing. Instead, get started sooner rather than later and use the help of a professional and specialist like Vic Abajian. This will lift a weight from your shoulders.

Deep Cleaning

We all do our routine household chores, but when’s the last time you conducted a real deep clean? Sure, this may be time-consuming and definitely isn’t necessary on a weekly or even monthly basis. But every once in a while, you need to tick these tasks off your to-do list to minimize the amount of dirt that builds up in neglected areas over time.

Common tasks include deep cleaning the carpet with a carpet cleaning machine, wiping down your skirting boards, cleaning the oven, deep cleaning the toilet, and more. Sure, it’s not the most fun activity to engage with, but your home will be sparkling afterward.

As you can see, life admin is an important thing to engage with and you will have to face it every once in a while. Hopefully, some of the information above will inspire you to get started!