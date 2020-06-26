Creative Ways to Make Money At Home

Sharing is caring!

What do you do when you can’t leave the house to earn money? Well, because we live in uncertain times, this is something many of us are learning to do, thanks to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. However, there are still many creative ways to make money while you’re at home. Whether it’s a full-time job that is entirely done working from home or more of a side hustle situation, there are plenty of alternatives to earning money from home.

We’re going to discuss several options that you can use to earn some good money. We, like you, are taking this step by step so prepare to discover new ways of earning a little extra money from the comfort, and safety, of your own home.

1. Blog for Money

Using your blog to make money is a great way to earn some cash from home. There are so many ways to earn an income with your blog, including affiliate marketing, advertising, and creating your own product. One of the best ways, though, is to write sponsored posts.

Using the Blogging Money Update, you can absolutely earn money with sponsored posts. Blogging Money Update is our newsletter for bloggers who want to make more money with their platforms. With the newsletter, you will receive sponsored blogging opportunities, ranging from $65 to $5,000!

The first thing you have to do is sign up. There are three plans that you can choose from, including a monthly, annual, and lifetime plan. If you go for the monthly plan, it only costs $29.99 a month! When you sign up, you receive three emails per week with more than 10 opportunities for you to choose from.

Now you have the opportunity to write about travel or perhaps do a lifestyle piece that will get you a really great paycheck. The Blogging Money Update allows you to earn money from home by choosing to write about what you like. Sign up for Blogging Money Update today!

2. Sell your Art

One of the most popular ways and creative ways to make money has undoubtedly become selling your own art. And nowhere online makes doing this easier than Etsy! This online shop is a great place for creators, craftspeople, and artists to make sell their creations to the public. Whether you created new face masks or designed a beautiful coffee mug, you can earn money just by submitting it for sale on Etsy.

The beauty of Etsy is that there is so much offered in different niches. So, if you’re an artist you can put up your designs for sale. Or perhaps you make custom enamel pins, you can also go ahead and sell those too. Etsy is a one-stop-shop where people can find everything from self-care products to custom made dog bowls to beautiful jewelry.

If you want to earn a little extra money from a side hustle, Etsy is a great way to get it done and show your products or your art to people who want to buy it from you. Get your free account today!

3. Online Teaching

If you have a knack for teaching but aren't ready to set foot in a classroom during the pandemic, online teaching is a great option for you. There are many ways to teach others online, but none of them make it as easy as Udemy.

Udemy is a website that allows you to find a plethora of classes and learn anything ranging from IT to photography. If you want to do the teaching, not the learning, you can actually sell a course by becoming an instructor. Granted, you’re going to develop your course from scratch, and it will require training, development, and professionalism when creating your class videos. However, that is absolutely feasible.

Make sure to really narrow down what you want to teach and “sell your class” and sell its value. For example, you might want to create a coding class but try to point out what is the specific aspect that you want to teach or that you want to develop for your class. If you want to learn more about developing an online class, read our article How To Create A Successful Online Learning Course.

Udemy might be one of the most creative ways to make money directly from home. The wonderful aspect of Udemy is that your classes are capable of reaching many people. Start teaching online on Udemy!

4. Online Tutoring

If you don't want to be a full-time teacher, maybe tutoring is the right avenue for you. With online tutoring, you can do everything over the internet.

What is online tutoring? Simple. It’s just like tutoring but rather than doing it face to face, it is entirely done in an online format. There are many third-party sites that allow you to connect with students who need a tutor.

One of the benefits of online tutoring is that you can teach whatever subject you are most comfortable with. For example, whether you specialize in math, science, art, or writing, don’t hesitate in lending a hand to someone who needs it.

Many online tutors who speak English connect with students around the world to help them learn the language. If you want to learn more about teaching English online, read our article 6 Things You Need To Effectively Teach English Online.

Online tutoring, aside from being selfless, is one of the most creative ways to make money during these turbulent times. This is one of those online side hustles where you can adapt to the schedule or provide your own hours and you can get paid for doing something good!

5. Take Surveys

One of the quickest and most creative ways to make money while working from home is to take surveys! I know there is a stigma when it comes to taking surveys. Maybe you've heard that you can't actually make money through survey sites. Or perhaps you remember your college days when you would get asked to complete a survey for a class and cringe whenever you hear the word. However, on sites like Opinion Outpost, you actually get paid for taking surveys.

Yup, talk about the easiest way to earn a little bit of extra money while working from home as you simply answer questions and get rewarded for it. You might ask yourself: How does it really work? It is not that complicated. You have to complete your profile on the site then they’ll describe how many points the survey that you are about to take will be redeemed. Then, those points turn into cash.

One of the most wonderful things about Opinion Outpost is that there are multiple ways to redeem your points, including places like Amazon, iTunes, PayPal and so many more.

When you take online surveys to earn money, it's easy to get bogged down and feel like you're not actually making income. One of the easiest ways to combat this is by keeping track of them. Luckily for you, we have developed a free tool that will help with this: the M3 Survey Tracker Tool! This freebie can help you earn more than $200 a month.

The best thing about our tracker tool is that it is an easy-to-use spreadsheet with a list of amazing survey sites, and all you have to do is click on the link for you to see how they work. You’ll see sites like Survey Junkie, SwagBucks, or Inbox Dollars, among many more. Taking surveys, while some can be a little bit time consuming, is a much easier way to earn a little bit more of that extra side hustle while you focus on your primary method of income.

Download our Survey Tracker Tool and start earning money!

6. Clean out your Stuff

While we're all stuck at home, it's the perfect time to clean out our storage spaces and get rid of things we don't need anymore. Don't you want to get rid of your old tech? I'm guessing you do, since they don’t really contribute anything other than fill space and accumulate dust. Well, with Decluttr you can actually sell those old pieces of tech of yours. Talk about a creative way to earn money!

That’s right, with Decluttr you’re able to both shop their amazing collection of refurbished technology and sell your old pieces of tech. Whether it’s old gaming consoles, games, tablets, or phones, you can sell them all and make a little bit of extra money without even leaving the house. You can just go to Decluttr and select the button that indicates that you want to sell something to get started. When you use the code ELECTRONICS10, you can earn 10% more!

Even better, you can download their app, which comes with a feature that allows you to scan the barcode of the item you want to sell in order to identify it faster. Once you’re done, the site will calculate how much money you can get paid for selling it.

Once that is out of the way, you can even feel good about the fact that you got rid of some of your old stuff, and that it will now go towards someone who wants it. Create your account on Decluttr now!

7. Become a Freelance Writer

If you love to write, then you can use that to your advantage by becoming a freelance writer. There are multiple sites that require freelance writers at all times, and they will pay you for you to write articles for them. Just make sure they are paid opportunities because many places out there will expect you to work for free.

Whether it's blogging about food or discussing the most recent book you’ve read, you can look for freelancing opportunities that will pay you to write about topics that you are passionate about.

Some of these sites will pay you in a fixed price per article or some even pay per word. Either way, the internet is an open sea when it comes to freelancing opportunities. Freelancing is definitely one of the most creative ways to make money and is extremely helpful in developing your own voice as a writer.

Miss Millennia is actually looking for freelance writers right now! Join our team of motivated achievers if you want to help others through your blog posts. Learn more and apply here!

8. Use Social Media

Nowadays it seems that everyone is interested in becoming big on social media. YouTube sensations, Instagram influences, master Tweeters—many people have figured out how to use social media to make money.

YouTube truly has become one of the most creative ways to make money. If you have a YouTube channel (and at this point, who doesn’t) you can actually monetize your videos in order to earn extra cash. Sure, you need to make sure that your videos actually reel in a big audience and you can try out a variety of other options, including using sponsorship or product placement.

Don't forget that Blogging Money Update can help you find those sponsorships. Not all opportunities are just for bloggers, sometimes brands want to work with vloggers too!

Sponsorship isn’t the only way in which you can get paid for your YouTube videos, though. It can also be through advertising with Google AdSense or even by selling merchandise. With Google AdSense, you need to get approved as a partner and once you do, then advertisers will use AdSense to bid on space. They will advertise with you based on the audience you have or even relevant keywords that they are interested in exploring.

YouTube isn't the only social media platform that can make you money. Instagram is another popular one. If you want to learn more about this, read our article How To Make Money With Instagram Right Now!

We hope that these eight creative ways to make money online can provide a little bit of extra income for you during these turbulent times. Remember to always follow CDC Guidelines and always keep others in mind! Just because there is very little face-to-face interaction nowadays doesn’t mean that you can’t earn a little bit of side hustle money.