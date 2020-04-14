3 Creative Ways to Beat Boredom When You’re Stuck at Home

Sharing is caring!

For those of us who are lucky enough to transition our careers and jobs to work from home, we’re stressed and learning to juggle all our responsibilities. However, we’re still fortunate to still have that steady source of income, not to mention something to keep us distracted and focused. Those of us who might’ve found ourselves out of work, underemployed, or simply caught with too much time on our hands, it’s important to find fun, creative ways to beat boredom and don’t break the bank.

We’ve listed a few creative ways to beat boredom and help your mind (and hands) occupied while you’re stuck at home. They don’t cost a fortune and are guaranteed to be fun and rewarding!

1. Getting Crafty

You’ve no doubt seen a significant movement in which crafty folks are whipping out DIY masks for their community. If you have a sewing machine (or even if you don’t!), spare fabric, and some free time, you can become a certified do-gooder yourself. Handcrafting masks to be used by healthcare workers, essential workers in your area, and vulnerable people in your community will help others and make you feel good at the same time. Even just making a few masks for yourself and your family and friends is a good idea, as the CDC now recommends that everyone wear a mask when they leave home.

You can be as creative as you want, and it only takes a few easy steps to make them, so even if you’re a sewing or crafting novice, you can still take part. And it isn’t like we don’t have the time to learn, right? Patterns and tutorials can be found all over the web to suit a variety of skill sets and styles.

If you’ve already been on the mask brigade and want to do something a little different, why not start a different crafting project? Maybe you could paint, sculpt, sit down to write, or even create some music. Flexing that creative muscle is more important than ever.

If you want to make some extra money while you’re at it, join Etsy! It’s easy to set up your own store and begin selling your creations. Visit Etsy today!

Outside-the-Box Internet

All of us have spent more time on social media sites like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram since being in isolation. More than we care to, probably. Mindless scrolling on websites like these has proven to be bad for your mental health, especially in times of economic, political, and health uncertainty.

Why not disengage from the rat race for a while and try something new (or visit an old favorite)? You can update your pinboards on Pinterest with some awesome new recipes, join a cool new community message board, download some interesting new apps, or even try out new social media platforms like Sapien. Try to make some new friends or read up on something fun and exciting.

Get Outdoors

Whether you’re into gardening, love to go jogging or cycling, or just enjoy sitting on the porch with the sun on your shoulders, getting outside for fresh air and a dose of Vitamin D is essential for all of us right now. Staying cooped up indoors can do a number on your mental and physical health, so make sure you’re getting outside every single day for some time to keep your mind and body engaged and moving.

These are just three ways you can fight cabin fever and stay engaged and creative while in isolation. If you want to get more ideas of things you can do while stuck inside, read our article 21 Fun Things To Do At Home When You’re Bored. What are some of your favorite creative ways to beat boredom?