Crazy Cap Water Bottle: The Best Self Cleaning Water Bottle

Sharing is caring!

The first day of summer is right around the corner and with that comes vacations to the beach, hikes, and pool parties! But there can be a downside…headaches, nausea, and KIDNEY STONES?!

These are all common symptoms of dehydration and it is a lot more common in the summer for obvious reasons. And who wants to spend Hot Girl Summer post-pandemic in the hospital hooked up to an IV for DEHYDRATION of all things? Certainly not me.. But let me back up a bit.

I used to suffer from chronic migraines. I’ve scheduled appointments, had multiple scans done, and blood drawn just so my doctors could tell me that I may just be dehydrated. At first, I did not believe it.

Looking back at it now, it makes sense. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information , 75% of adults are chronically dehydrated. You can read more about that statistic here.

Think about it, all of us are stressed and constantly “on the grind” in order to have happy and fulfilling lives. But when was the last time you had a sip of water? Do you have water next to you while reading this?

The Search For The Perfect Water Bottle

Once I learned I was chronically dehydrated, I decided right then and there that I was going to make a major shift to my life and health, and my body thanked me for it.

I immediately began the search for the perfect water bottle (who has time for plastic bottles?) that I could keep up with my on-the-move lifestyle by being durable, insulated stainless steel with a double wall (I LOVE ice cold water but hate when the bottle sweats), and, hopefully, fun to look at! Staying hydrated doesn’t have to be boring, ya know?

Not Quite Right…

After trying water bottle after water bottle, from Hydro Flask to Simple Modern, I was left with a gaping hole in my wallet and unhappy with my colorful collection of reusable bottles that were (mostly) useless for my needs. Some of them didn’t work for me because they would sweat, some were dented to hell because of my clumsy ways, others were too small (or too big).

But my biggest pet peeve that I have with all of my past water bottles is that, after a while, the water would taste…odd. And who wants to rehydrate with stale, warm water?

Could This Be The One?

Finally, I discovered the Crazy Cap Self-Purifying Water Bottle and it exceeded my expectations by a long shot–mostly because I never envisioned owning a UVC water bottle but I am thrilled that I do now!

Before buying this time, though, I decided to research it thoroughly in order to save money and save myself from another disappointment. While I explored Crazy Cap’s webpage, the excitement I felt about this bottle grew and grew.

This was mostly because I had never heard of a UV light water bottle before. I dug deeper into the internet with searches like, “Do UV water purifiers work?” and was shocked to learn that an entire segment of the population knew about this UV-C water bottle and didn’t let the rest of us simpletons know!

Because there are so many great things about this bottle, from the UV-C led cap to the ability to purify tap water, I am going to break my self-cleaning water bottle review (yeah, you read that right) down into two groups: the cola style bottle itself and the Crazy Cap.

What Is The Crazy Cap Water Bottle?

When I first ordered my bottle, I was happily surprised to find that the bottle came in 2 sizes–17oz and 25 oz and a myriad of colors! Eventually, I decided that the 17 oz size and the sunshine yellow color were for me! Unfortunately, there was some sort of backup at the factory, but customer service reached out and offered a free protective boot for my bottle!

What exactly was a boot? I had no idea. So I looked it up. It is basically a silicone sleeve that slips onto the bottom of your bottle to protect it from dings if you were to drop it.

Once again, I am clumsy by nature, so this little boot is a lifesaver–perfect for when I am on adventure mode! Such a cool and useful gift!

The inside of the bottle is made from a BPA-free 304 stainless steel with a double-walled vacuum insulation–perfect for keeping my drink icy cold for about 24 hours (it can hold warm drinks for around 12 hours, too). The outside of the bottle has a smooth, rubbery surface that makes it easy to grip, especially when I am sweaty from working out.

How The The Crazy Cap Works

Okay, now for the uv-c light bottle cap that is capable of purifying away bacteria and viruses! I know you may be asking, what is UV-C and why would I want it in the top of the cap of my water bottle? And my answer to that is, well why not have the same hardworking, germ killing rays that are used to sanitize the water at treatment plants and operating rooms?

So how does a UV water bottle purifier work? It’s actually very simple! The cap automatically activates every 4 hours to keep your water fresh! If you want to refresh your water manually, you can tap the cap for crazy mode to begin and within 60 seconds, the water purification is complete!

All that you have to do is keep the cap charged–and it isn’t very often. The battery life for the Crazy Cap is outstanding. On a single charge, it will last about 7 days.

I know that was a lot of information, so I’m going to break it down further into a pros and cons list.

Pros of Using The Crazy Cap Water Bottle

I Can Sterilize Anything!

As the world is beginning to re-open after more than a year of lockdown, I have no shame in saying that I am a huge germaphobe now. Which is why having the ability to quickly sanitize anything before touching it is a complete game changer.

Drinkable Water From Anywhere

I love to hike and when it comes to having an ample supply of water, well, it can be tricky. Either I would not have enough to drink or I would start my hike with a ton of water (which is HEAVY)! Now, with my UV water bottle sterilizer, as long as there is fresh water, I can drink that–after it’s been purified, of course.

Cons of Using The Crazy Cap Water Bottle

The Crazy Cap Water Bottle Price

If you are an avid reader of any of my articles, my cons lists usually include the price of said item. With that being said, the water bottle itself is sturdy and made from quality materials and the cap is an amazing tool to have! Overall, the price is great considering what you are gaining–a uv cleaning water bottle with the ability to make almost any fresh water drinkable!

And with that, I will wrap up my Crazy Cap water bottle review! I never realized how much having a self-cleaning bottle could relax my nerves while also keeping me hydrated!

Give Crazy Cap a try and let me know what you think in the comments section below on your experiences! And remember to drink plenty of water this summer!