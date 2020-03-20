5 Romantic Spots for a Couples Getaway in the Pacific Northwest

Sharing is caring!

It’s time for you and your honey to plan a getaway: maybe an anniversary celebration, a birthday, or just some couples time. But where can you go that isn’t overcrowded, touristy, or too expensive? In this article, let me take you to a magical, beautiful, and relatively cheap part of North America for a couples getaway: the Pacific Northwest!

Yes, a couples getaway in the Pacific Northwest is an absolute must. If you don’t live within driving distance of these romantic destinations, just use Booking to get the best deals on flights from your city to a major hub like Seattle or Portland. Taking a couples getaway to the Pacific Northwest (PNW) is great for many reasons, which I’ll outline below. From majestic rainforests to Bavarian villages and everything in between, you’ll be impressed by what the PWN has to offer.

1. Spokane, Washington

Would you believe me if I told you Spokane, WA is one of the best cities in the country for newlyweds? According to Destify, it’s true, which ranks Spokane as #26 out of the top 300 cities for newlyweds. If you’re looking for the perfect couples getaway in the Pacific Northwest, you must visit Spokane. Here are some of the fantastic things you can do while you’re there.

Beautiful Parks

What better to enjoy the lovely Lilac City as a couple then taking in the gorgeous sights at Manito Park? Manito Park is 90 acres and features an arboretum, botanical gardens, Japanese Garden, and the famed Rose Hill, with over 1500 rose bushes representing over 150 varieties.

If you prefer to have your romantic getaway closer to a city, don’t worry—downtown Spokane also has a great park. Downtown Spokane is amid a complete revitalization, from a revamped Skating Ribbon to new park features, signs, landscaping, and so much more. There’s also always something to do in downtown Spokane at Riverfront Park. From Pig Out in the Park in the summer to ice skating and free winter movies in the winter, there are plenty of events out there.

Mizuna’s Bar

After visiting one of Spokane’s many beautiful parks, you might be thinking about dinner and a nightcap, so why not head over to one of our favorite romantic dinner date nights in Spokane—award-winning Mizuna. Surprise: it’s also in downtown!

As mentioned in this Mizuna review, I love this bar because there’s something for everyone. In addition to offering delicious meat-centric dishes, Mizuna also provides a vegetarian (and vegan)-friendly menu, incorporating incredible, tasty options that make you not miss meat at all.

Wiley’s Bistro

You’ll want to stop by Wiley’s American Bistro for happy hour in Spokane. But don’t let its name trick you into thinking you’re getting plain American food. Wiley’s food is out of this world tasty, and the cocktails are even better. Just take a look at all of the drink options below that you can get at Wiley’ s—and this doesn’t even begin to cover their wine list.

Davenport

Depending on the time of year, you may be able to enjoy the winter wonderland Spokane is known for—a cozy, warm igloo. The Davenport Grand in downtown Spokane brings out the cozy igloos in the wintertime and offers couples the chance to rent their own igloo, receive personalized service, and a credit of $100 toward food and drinks. Who wouldn’t want to cuddle up to their sweetie in an igloo like this?

Since you’re at the Davenport anyway, head over to the Historic Davenport Hotel for a one-of-a-kind experience. Splurge on the Honeymoon Suite and be treated to a heart-shaped jetted tub for two, wet bar and views of beautiful downtown Spokane. It will truly be a night to remember!

2. Hoh Rainforest, Washington

Looking for a couples getaway in the Pacific Northwest that’s a little more outdoorsy? The west side has you covered! Visit the Hoh Rainforest, tucked away on a stretch of the Pacific Northwest. Yes, I said rainforest! There are hikes for all skill levels and beautiful views to enjoy as you do so.

If the area around the rainforest looks a little familiar, then you know your Twilight movies. Forks, a town less than an hour from the park, is where the Twilight saga took place (although it wasn’t filmed there). If you want to live out your version of Bella and Edward (or Bella and Jacob, no judgment), Forks and the Hoh Rainforest is your place to visit.

After you’ve taken a road trip around Forks and the Hoh Rain Forest, it’s time to let your romantic getaway in the PNW get a lot warmer at the hot springs. At the Sol Duc Hot Springs Resort, you and your partner can relax among the heated mineral pools, gorgeous mountains and soaring evergreen trees. I told you the Pacific Northwest was romantic!

At night, there’s nothing like sharing blankets under the stars and camping in a rainforest. If that doesn’t sound like your thing, don’t worry. You can always stay at the Kalaloch Lodge in the park.

3. Victoria, British Columbia, Canada

Grab your passports and head north because you bet Canada has some gorgeous couples getaway locations in the Pacific Northwest! I’ll let my friend Janine of Janine in the World talk about her hometown and why it’s the perfect place for a romantic couples getaway in the PNW:

“Whether you’re the type of couple that prefers outdoor adventures or prefer to appreciate nature from the comfort of a luxurious hotel room, Victoria is the perfect destination. With incredible scenery, a thriving downtown hub full of boutique shops and farm to table restaurants, you’ll quickly fill your itinerary and your bellies.

“For an unforgettable day in Victoria, start by experiencing the brunch scene at Blue Fox Café. Then, slip on your hiking boots and head to Mount Doug Park. This mountain is more of a hill by PNW standards, but the views from the top are gorgeous.

“In the afternoon, head downtown to poke around in the shops and appreciate the historic buildings. Squeeze through Fan Tan Alley and check out the boutiques in Market Square. For dinner, head to the Tapa Bar and nibble on delectable bites while sipping cocktails. If you’re not quite ready to call it a night, head to Canoe Club to enjoy a few drinks and catch a live band.”

4. Leavenworth, Washington

Picture this: a Bavarian village, ringed by towering, majestic mountains. Attending an Oktoberfest to rival the best in the world, petting a real reindeer, and staying in a quaint Bavarian lodge while you watch people in horse-drawn carriages during the winter.

But I thought this was an article on romantic getaways in the Pacific Northwest? Why are you describing Germany to me? Although this town may look like Germany, it’s actually in Washington state!

Leavenworth, WA has a unique history: facing the threat of extinction in the 1960s, all the townspeople agreed to transform Leavenworth’s appearance from a dying railroad town into a charming, adorable Bavarian village. Yes, although that story seems incredible today, the townspeople of Leavenworth agreed to a major facelift and completely renovated the downtown area, introduced festivals like Maifest and (of course) Oktoberfest, and embraced their unique, new town.

However, since Leavenworth is somewhat in the middle of Washington state (roughly two hours from Seattle), it’s still not as popular as some better-known locations for Oktoberfest. But whether you and your sweetie are visiting for Oktoberfest or one of the many other adorable celebrations in Leavenworth, there are plenty of romantic things to do.

After indulging in some beer at the Rhein Haus, go to The Watershed Cafe with their Pacific Northwest-focused menu. Every menu is different, but you can get an idea of the types of delicious food they offer (suitable for vegetarians and meat-eaters) by viewing their sample menu here.

And what romantic getaway in Washington state would be complete without a luxurious stay in an everything-done-for-you bed and breakfast in Leavenworth? If you want to be completely pampered, get a room at the Abendblume, voted Best Bed and Breakfast in the Northwest.

Make it extra luxurious by booking the Sleeping Beauty room, which offers a two-person whirlpool tub and views of the mountains with a wrap-around 50-foot balcony. Cozy up to your sweetie in front of the in-room wood-burning fireplace, then wake up to a full traditional breakfast with tasty aebleskivers and apple syrup.

5. Yachats, Oregon

If you didn’t think we would be going cozy small town with this romantic couples getaway list, think again! Yachats (pronounced Yah-hots) is a coastal city in Oregon that is much less crowded than its more expensive Cannon Beach counterpart. I mean, just look at this adorable video below—how could you not want to visit?

As far as places to stay, we recommend getting a lovely cottage on the beach using Homeaway. While there are places to stay in town, nothing beats living like a beach town local. Some options are reasonably priced and pet-friendly, so if you are bringing your furry friend, you’ll find a welcoming house here! Also, the views at many Homeaway rentals are incredible. Grab a glass of wine or mug of tea and sit in the living room to watch the sunset.

As far as places to eat, you absolutely can’t go wrong if you love fish. Our top recommendations? The Luna Sea Fish House in Yachats. If you’re looking for locally harvested, fresh seafood, you’ll want to visit them.

If you’re willing to drive a little farther north, you absolutely can’t miss visiting the PNW-famous Moe’s Seafood and Chowder! Moe’s is known for its clam chowder, but they have a ton of excellent, hearty seafood options, from shrimp grilled cheese and so much more. Moe’s is more of a casual-fare type place, with long table seating to give a great sense of community. As a bonus, most of Moe’s locations are located directly on the water. You get views for days!

Finally, if you’re looking for something a little more unique, head over to the Oregon Oyster Farms in Newport, OR (roughly a 20-minute drive from Yachats) to get your very own oysters to take home and enjoy. It’s a simple store but offers a wonderful opportunity to try something unique and incredibly fresh.

Couples Getaway in the Pacific Northwest

As you can see, there are plenty of romantic places to visit in the Pacific Northwest. From the western, coastal parts of Washington and Oregon (rainforests and fresh oysters!), to the warmer, more mountainous interior and eastern areas (gorgeous views and great wine!), there’s a romantic getaway perfect for you out there.

Don’t forget to use Homeaway to find a place to stay while you’re on your special trip for two. There are so many great options in the PWN for you to pick from. And staying in a cute apartment or cozy cottage is way more romantic than a standard hotel room. To get there on the cheap, check out Booking to see their flights and car rentals.

If you’re looking for a romantic couples getaway in the Pacific Northwest, you definitely won’t go wrong with one of our fun recommendations above. Whether you want to camp among the trees and go on a Twilight-themed hike, or if you want to take it easy eating oysters while watching the sunset on the Pacific Ocean, there are plenty of romantic opportunities to do so. Which location will you be visiting soon?

Melissa Berry runs the popular Washington state blog Everyday Spokane, where she covers what it’s like to move to and live in Spokane, WA. When she’s not exploring Spokane, she makes sure to visit every unique place around the Pacific Northwest! Her favorite romantic getaway is either camping under the stars or balling out at a local Spokane resort (say hello to spa packages and room service!). You can reach out to her at EverydaySpokane.com.

