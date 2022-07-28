Top 3 Contract Roles in Tech with the Highest Pay Increases

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

Salaries for tech employees are growing faster than for workers in the rest of the economy. Average compensation rose 6.9 percent in both 2020 and 2021. Demand is outstripping supply, leading to high wages for those with the skills to fill advertised roles.

But, of course, there are some contract roles within tech where wages have grown even faster. Read below to learn more about what they are.

Data Engineer

Salaried data engineering jobs pay exceptionally well. However, contract roles may get paid even more. Estimates vary, but top data engineers may earn between $100 and $200 per hour, implying weekly gross take-home pay of $4,000.

Data engineers perform multi-faceted tasks, either with data they procure themselves or those provided by other data scientists. Their goal is to use data to further the objectives of firms that hire them.

Skills data engineers require include:

Knowledge of data migration tools and integration

Understanding of distributed systems

Understanding of data science and machine learning languages

Knowledge of a variety of programming languages

Critical thinking skills

Ability to communicate complex subject matter to various stakeholders

Companies may ask data engineers to perform any of the following tasks:

Create pipelines that convert raw data into usable formats that scientists and engineers can use

Collaborate with software engineers to handle the data aspects of software engineering and data science

Structure data and make it more accessible for firms to use

Use data to deliver key insights and analytics

Improve the use of consumer and business data in organizations

Make data accessible via the cloud

Implement company data policies, ensuring both privacy and confidentiality of sensitive personal information

Creating optimal data warehouses, reporting systems, and pipelines

Cleaning difficult-to-use data to make it more amenable to analysis

Developing tools to help analyze data better

Implementing machine learning and statistical methods to better understand how to leverage data

Companies are often willing to pay high day rates to employees who can perform these tasks. Many want data engineers to solve complex problems for them on a project-by-project basis. Contracts may run for months if implementations are challenging.

DevOps Engineer

DevOps Jobs are in extremely high demand, particularly in tech-enabled companies. Because of this, wages for contract roles are rising. Hourly wages for DevOps engineers range between $52 and $66, implying weekly compensation of $2,080 to $2,640.

DevOps jobs are in high demand right now as organizations embrace digital transformation. Companies want people who can help them meet their business priorities and objectives.

Skills required to become a DevOps engineer include:

Soft skills such as proactivity and customer focus

Thorough understanding of DevOps tools, including version control, cloud quality controls, automation, and configuration management

Security skills

Coding and scripting skills, including Shell, Node.js, Bash, PHP, Javascript, Java, Python, and Ruby

Cloud skills, including the ability to use cloud-enabled performance testing

As a DevOps contractor, companies may ask you to perform any of the following tasks:

Helping tech-focused organizations develop a DevOps-orientated culture

Assessing performance and monitoring of software development programs

Managing development infrastructure

Managing continuous deployment and continuous integration (CI/CD)

Communicating DevOps activities to other members of the organization

Connecting with other technical and business teams to deliver joint projects

A firm grounding in agile methodology, the backbone of many DevOps activities

Working with open-source tools and technologies

Deployment of multiple automation tools

Removing bottlenecks and manual handshakes

Training and development of other people with technical expertise in the organization

Processing and overcoming legacy issues with company networks

Ensuring that software development pipelines run smoothly

Just like data engineers, companies expect DevOps contractors to perform various tasks. For this reason, they are willing to pay exceptionally high daily rates. Ultimately, firms are after people who can “just solve problems” with minimal onboarding. They want engineers who can transform their digital readiness and prepare them for the future economy.

Cloud Security Engineer

Lastly, as organizations flesh out their cloud operations, the demand for cloud security jobs is increasing, pushing up how much contractors can charge for their services. Companies want engineers to protect their platforms from numerous cyber threats and attacks that could compromise their operations.

Because of this, wages for cloud security engineers are high. Cloud contract roles can earn $1,620 per hour by some estimates.

Skills cloud security engineers require include:

Software development and programming skills

Ethical hacking and knowledge of technology tools and platforms

The ability to create cloud-based programs

Knowledge of cryptography and encryption

Communication skills for telling team members about cloud security issues

Understanding of cloud fundamentals, such as AWS, access control architecture, and encryption

While on the job, contracting companies may ask you to:

Troubleshoot and problems-solve network anomalies and vulnerabilities

Manage cryptography and encryption of data in the cloud

Build more effective cloud security systems, particularly for businesses operating with remote employees or BYOD policies

Respond to security incidents in the cloud environment

Put policies in place to reduce the likelihood of a breach in cloud security

Create new and more secure cloud-based programs

Practically all companies want accreditation from cloud security engineers with CCSP (Certified Cloud Security Profession). You may also need to prove that you’ve taken AWS Security courses.

Cloud security is a massive opportunity. The market is worth $12.73 billion in 2022, up from just $6.76 billion in 2019. There is a tremendous shortage of people who understand cybersecurity, giving anyone who gets into this particular field significant market power. Wages are high precisely because only a small number of people are available to do the work.

Conclusion

Contract roles in tech offer some of the best pay and conditions of most jobs currently available in the economy. Data engineers, DevOps specialists, and cloud security experts are all in extremely high demand.