6 Reasons Why You Should Go to Church on Easter

Should you go to church this Easter?

Easter is a time for bunny rabbits, painted eggs, Peeps, and Easter egg hunts with candy hidden in colorful plastic eggs. In modern-day America, it can be easy to forget the origin of this holiday. Easter is an important Christian festival that honors Jesus Christ’s resurrection from the dead.

It is a time when Christians worldwide gather to commemorate and ponder on the life-changing events of Jesus’ crucifixion and rising. Good Friday, Palm Sunday, Easter Vigil, and the First Sunday of Easter, also known as Easter Sunday, are all part of the Easter holiday. This period is also known as Holy Week, and various events and rituals, such as dawn services, the Great Vigil of Easter, and Easter egg searches, characterize it.

Reason for Going to Church on Easter

Christians believe Easter is opening Heaven’s gates for people and paying for salvation with His blood. So, the question must be asked; why go to Church on Easter? Christians know the story, and non-Christians don’t care.

In this article, we will discuss six reasons why attending church during the Easter season can be an excellent experience for you and your whole family, including young adults, and why it is a good thing to do. From the gift of eternal life to the hopeful message of new birth, several sound bites of wisdom can inspire and encourage you.

However, due to limited seating, you may need free tickets in advance to participate in some of the Easter events. So, let’s delve into why you should consider attending church during this Easter season for a life-changing and hopeful experience.

1. Easter is a time for family.

Holidays come with family and all kinds of fun drama. But, for an Easter service, it is unlikely that the entire family that stops by for the egg hunt will go to church or the same church.

It gives your family some time to be a family and enjoy each other’s company before the drama of who got what in their Easter eggs starts. The Easter holiday is celebrated in many different ways by different families, including going on egg hunts, dyeing eggs, or preparing particularly memorable dinners.

2. It reminds you of Easter’s true purpose.

In America, companies will turn anything they can into a way to make money. For example, half the Easter tradition is the eggs, painted or plastic, and the other is an excuse to have customers buy lots of candy or small toys.

It’s a marketing scheme. Going to church on Easter will help you focus on what founded the holiday: Jesus’s sacrifice for humanity.

3. It’s humbling.

Whether or not you believe in God, it’s good to remember something larger than yourself exists. Even if you see Jesus’ crucifixion as a story, knowing someone gave up their life for others, that life might exist after death, is a good reminder.

Life is so busy these days. As a result, people lose focus on the more significant questions of life and the larger purpose of life, and an Easter service is an excellent way to remember them.

4. It’s hopeful.

Easter promises life after death and that people care about others. It is a celebration of life and humanity at its best. In a stressed-out, overworked world filled with news of death, war, hate, and prejudice, an uplifting message can lighten the burden, if only for a little while.

In a world continuously inundated with tales of sadness and suffering, the Easter season provides a ray of light in the darkness. The commemoration of Jesus’ resurrection gives people cause to think that there is life after death and that their lives have meaning and purpose.

The Easter season also serves as a reminder of humanity’s capacity for great deeds of compassion and charity. It is a time to ponder how we can make a big difference in the world around us and to be inspired by the tales of those who have done so in the past.

5. Chance to grow spiritually.

If you’re a Christian and don’t go to church, Easter is a great time to start. Getting the family up and dressed for Easter Sunday opens the door for people who don’t attend church regularly to go.

For non-believers, it’s a chance to learn about God if you’re curious. So many people pack into church on Easter Sunday that it is impossible to tell who believes and who doesn’t; that gives someone the perfect cover to sit in and hear what this “Christianity” is all about.

6. Why not?

Sadly, Christians have a terrible reputation. Just like Muslims, people judge the faith of what they’re told or the one person they may have met. Most Christians and Muslims—or, dare I say, “real,” as in people who honestly practice and follow the faith, not just call themselves part of it—are lovely.

Drop the prejudices the world places on these faiths and discover the truth for yourself. Go to Easter Sunday and check it out. It can’t hurt you. If there is a life after death, believing in something—God, in this case—increases your chance of going to Heaven.

If there isn’t, well, at least you lived by a set of moral codes that helped guide you. With faith, you can’t lose by having it.

If you believe in God and that Jesus died to save you, giving Him a few hours of your time is the least you can do. He died for you. Go ahead and celebrate Easter Day, celebrate your chance at salvation, celebrate the ability to be forgiven, celebrate family, and celebrate a moment of true, pure love.

Final Thoughts

Attending church on Easter can be a meaningful and valuable experience. It is a time for family to come together and reflect on the holiday’s true purpose – the sacrifice and resurrection of Jesus Christ. It provides an opportunity for people to humble themselves and grow spiritually and a chance to hear a hopeful message in a world often filled with negativity.

It also presents a chance for those curious about Christianity to learn about the faith in a non-threatening way. Ultimately, attending church on Easter is a celebration of life and love that can inspire and encourage people daily.