4 Compelling Reasons to Choose a Career in Real Estate

As the real estate industry grows, so does the demand for great real estate agents. If you choose a career in real estate, you will get a lot out of it, but it also requires dedication and hard work. Do you have what it takes to be a real estate agent?

It's a difficult question to answer, especially if you have never tried it. In fact, most real estate agents received no formal education related to the industry, even the most successful ones. That means they all attended some specific courses, did their research, or learned along the way. So you can kick off your career in real estate with little or no knowledge, but you will have to learn fast in order to be successful.

Reading this article is a good start because we will provide you with insights about the career in real estate.

Here's the deal: getting a real estate license is a must.

It's not difficult to become a representative and sell or rent real estate, but you still have to meet some criteria and get a license and do so legally. Requirements vary from state to state, but most commonly you must be 18 years old, clear a background check, be a United States citizen, and pass state real estate exam. That's about it!

If you want to learn more about the licensing procedure, take a look at this comprehensive guide on requirements for getting a real estate license. It perfectly highlights all of the most important things you need to know before pursuing a real estate license.

1. Limitless Income

When you're a real estate agent, your income potential is practically unlimited. How much you make depends on how hard you hustle. Your commissions from one property sold can be bigger than the average yearly salary, so how can you not be impressed by that?

It all depends on your skills and the time you put in. You should never stop learning as a real estate agent: that's the only way to receive a big fat check at the end of every month. This article, which reviews skills and qualities a successful real estate agent needs, highlights that negotiation skills and local knowledge are two of the most important things in this job. For some, this comes naturally. Don't worry if these skills aren't things you're born with⁠—you can learn those things and become successful.

2. Flexibility

Since you are your own boss, you get to approach business your way. It's up to you whether you want to focus on a few big projects or work with a larger quantity of smaller properties. So flexibility is another advantage of a career in real estate. This perk of being a real estate agent is particularly appealing to Millennials, who prefer flex scheduling to the traditional 9 to 5 grind.

3. New Connections

Working as a real estate agent means you will meet a lot of new people, which can serve as a great networking opportunity. Actually, a real estate career requires that you build a portfolio of valuable clients and connections. These contacts will be available to you even if you decide to quit the real estate business.

It's a good practice to use contacts that you already have to start your career. Even if you don't think you know anyone you could reach out to, it's not a problem. As a newcomer real estate agent, you will be working with a brokerage that will provide you with essentials to get noticed and make new connections—a website, business cards, or even an advertising spot.

4. Career Satisfaction

Once you get comfortable in your new position and gain some professional knowledge, you can actually be satisfied with the process. An enormous number of people feel nervous and irritated about having to sit in an office from 9 to 5 every single day and not receive any positive feedback. In this job, you will receive a lot of input, and you get to travel for work.

When you are assisting someone in finding and buying a new home, you are participating in an event that is extremely important for your clients. Finding a house they have ever dreamed of and helping to get it can have a significant impact on their lives, and you will be rewarded with honest emotions. Sometimes you have to be more than just a real estate agent and help to make crucial decisions.

Obviously, this job might not seem appealing to those who aren't extroverted or confident communicators. You should also understand that those emotions won't be positive all the time—sometimes things go wrong, and you will have to deal with that too. So good mental health practices and stress management are two things that will make this job more manageable. Again, those are the things you can work on and learn to control, so don't worry if you can't deal with stress right now—some methods change that.

In conclusion…

Regardless of where you are in your life—newly joining the workforce or looking for a new career path—consider diving into the real estate industry!

