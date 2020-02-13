How To Make Your Career Goals More Achievable

Sharing is caring!

Many people feel as though they going nowhere in life because they are not on the career path that they planned. They worry about life slipping away without accomplishing their career goals. It seems everyone they know is moving up the ladder of success, but they are stuck working in a field that they aren't passionate about, or in a role they don't want. If you relate to some or all of those things, do not fret!

It is never too late to get yourself to where you want to be in life. In fact, spending too much time worrying about all of the hurdles that lie in your way will stop you from jumping over them. Whether you are worried that you have a lack of experience for the type of job that you want, or you need additional qualifications, or you simply don’t believe in yourself, it is possible to overcome all of these barriers and breakthrough into the career that you have always wanted.

These are some of the best ways to make your career goals more achievable.

Get Qualified

If a lack of qualifications is the thing that prevents you from moving into the career of your choice, then it's time to think about furthering your education.

You may not be able to afford to be a student full time, but nowadays you don't need to. Organizations such as the University of Alabama Birmingham offer plenty of online degrees that will allow you to study alongside your current role. You will get a recognized degree, and you don’t have to move halfway across the country to go and study for it.

In terms of paying the tuition fees, you could look into either paying in installments, or taking out a loan to cover the costs.

A word of warning, though: Be careful with those student loans! You don't want to be crushed by debt when you're done. We have written about tackling student loan debt in our article 6 Ways to Manage Student Debt. To stay on top of your finances, we recommend using Trim. It's like having a financial manager at your fingertips!

Fake It Till You Make It

Unfortunately, confidence is not something that you buy off a shelf. However, it is possible to build up your confidence with time and conscious effort. Many people who appear to be very confident have figured out that they can build up their confidence by first pretending that they have it. By going for it, you will find that you will start to feel better about yourself. Eventually, you will be able to do the things that you were previously afraid of.

One technique many successful people use is called affirmations. Every day, stare in the mirror at yourself and tell yourself every day that you can get the job that you really want. Many people do this first thing in the morning. Thought you might feel silly at first, you will eventually believe what you're saying. Then, you will be able to show that to other people.

When Necessary, Take A Pay Cut

Taking a pay cut is never ideal. However, if you are taking a salary reduction as a means of moving into the field you want, it might be worth it.

There are ways of making a pay cut work for you. If you have a partner or family who will support you through the transition, talk to them. Otherwise, look for creative ways to decrease your spending, take up a side hustle, or find a part-time job you can do alongside your new career.

You don't have to settle when it comes to your career. Everyone deserves to have a job they are passionate about! If you feel like you're stuck in a rut and there's no way out, hopefully, these suggestions on how to achieve your career goals are helpful.