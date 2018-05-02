8 Reasons Why You Need to Train your Employees Internally

When you’re in a position where you need to train your managers and employees, finding an effective course or method of learning can be challenging. One of the first decisions that will need to be made is whether you should implement an in-house training plan or go for external training courses. While each option has benefits and disadvantage, there are appealing reasons to consider training employees in-house. If you’re considering options, here are a few reasons to consider in-house training.

1. Convenience and Time Saving

When you send your employees on an external training course, they may have to travel to a location far away, which will take away from their productivity. You want to keep employees on your premises as much as possible.

For instance, if you have to send multiple employees out for training, then in-house training becomes not only much more efficient but much less costly as well. Your cost per head will drop instantly, in addition to the fact that the time spent away from their jobs will be cut and there will be no travel costs.

Organising the training course to take place in the office benefits your bottom line. Not only will the in-house training lower the overall time needed to complete the training, but your employees will also be in a familiar environment which may aid in their learning. This will allow them to understand real life situations and examples better and grasp more of the knowledge. Also, if emergencies or other matters come up during the training session, the employees can leave the meeting at any time.

2. Tailored to Your Business

An external training course will likely be designed for a broader purpose and may not meet all the needs of your specific business. The trainer and course can be tailored to meet the goals of the company, and it can be individualized as needed.

Additionally, training can be relevant to issues or concerns in the workplace, which will produce better outcomes. Employees will be more engaged in training that concerns the specific issues that they have in the workplace.

Because your company will already employ the people delivering the course, they will be more likely to understand the ins and outs and procedures specific to your company. They will also be much more cognizant of the issues affecting the company and its employees as well. With in-house training, the chances that the training will be centered around subjects that are completely irrelevant are lower since the people giving out the training for companies are there on an everyday basis and have to face the same issues.

If you’re interested in learning more about tailoring a corporate training session to meet your company’s needs, you can read about in-house training options here.

3. Improved Knowledge and Retention

Although most employees will say that they’ve learned the course material after attending a training session, how much of that knowledge will they retain over time? When the training is in-house and tailored to the company, the staff will not switch-off and are likely stay engaged throughout the session. Tailored training can further engage staff by discussing concerns that are specific to your company, and you can have employees work through these and similar examples. The result is that staff will have a higher uptake of knowledge from the training, which is the ultimate goal.

4. Consistent Training

Having all employees trained with the same material can be a challenge. Even when sending employees to the same external course, the training will likely vary, which may affect how workers receive and then use that training. By having an in-house training session, the entire team will be trained to the same level and at the same time.

Some companies may also send a few employees to a training session and then have those select workers train the rest of the company. This second-hand training often produces poor results and can hurt the goal of training. In-house training means that a professional trainer will bring everyone to the same level and at the same time. While this method may seem less efficient initially, it will produce greater efficiency in the long run.

5. Improved Costs

Sending employees to an external training session can be expensive. There may be a specific cost per person and additional costs such as travel expenses, meals, or even lodging can add up quickly. If sending more than one person to a training cost, it’s likely going to be much less expensive to arrange in-house training. The cost-per-person will probably be much lower, and the travel costs will be non-existent. For companies that are trying to keep their training costs as low as possible, this saving is often significant.

6. Tested Content

In-house training providers are continually working on developing and creating content for their courses. In addition to keeping up with the company itself, you won’t have to worry about supplying trainers with ideas or any specific tasks for the session. This will make both theirs and your life easier.

Content that has been used for previous sessions can be replicated as needed and updated with any changes added in quickly. In-house trainers can also see what training methods work best for the company and tailor their strategies for improved learning. Since every company has a different culture and group of employees, having training that’s been tested and modified over time has the most excellent chance of success.

7. Integrating Training and Implementation

Depending on the type of training, the employees can discuss how their training is going to be used in the workplace. For example, training on a new program can not only be completed, but employees can also discuss how it’s going to change their daily workflow. For in-house courses, employees don’t have to worry about confidentiality. This means that they can discuss any concerns about what they’re learning and how to integrate their new knowledge into the current workflow.

Even with sensitive topics such as bidding for work, it’s possible with in-house training to openly discuss company weaknesses. Being able to troubleshoot any concerns during a training session is an excellent opportunity for businesses to encourage their employees to stay engaged.

8. Adapt Training to Company Culture

Of course, not all workplaces have the same types of employees. A company that has the same training course may still need the content to be presented differently. For example, a company that’s full of engineers will probably learn in a different way than a company full of designers. A one-size-fits-all is not the best approach when it comes to learning.

Companies that have a good grasp of their employees can request or use trainers that understand and can adapt training to their needs. Companies with a diverse workplace may have even more specialized training needs, so it’s well worth using an in-house training method to capture all employees.

Conclusion

Every workplace is different when it comes to training and in-house offers these eight benefits in addition to many others. When you want to get the most from every training session, in-house offers advantages. Even for smaller learning opportunities, consider using an in-house option to improve training outcomes for your employees.