Finding a career in the beauty industry is hard enough but finding one that pays well might seem like a genuinely impossible task! There is good news, however. The beauty industry is one of the fastest-growing and most significant in the world, meaning there will always be a demand for career opportunities.

The hard part is standing out from the crowd to secure your dream career!

Of course, it’s important to understand that while there are well-paid jobs in the beauty industry, your focus can’t purely revolve around the paycheck. Applying yourself and pouring your heart and soul into a career you love will always lead to a happier life than working solely for money.

To learn more about a career in the beauty industry and to find out if it is the right choice for you, look below at 6 of the most popular and highest paid jobs in the industry!

1. Hairdresser

Salary range: $25,000 – $50,000

Before you ask the obvious question ‘how has being a hairdresser made it into the list?’ Just hear me out!

Yes, being a hairdresser isn’t stereotypically seen as a career that pays the big bucks. However, depending on your skill set, who you work for and how dedicated you are can be the difference between an average salary and being able to splash some cash on the finer things in life!

Why has hairdressing made a list? Because of the ever-increasing influence of the beauty industry. Having your hair done has become an essential requirement of modern society, we need to look our best for both social, and business reasons and people are prepared to pay good money for such a service. While it is possible to do your hair, unless you’re a professional yourself, visiting a professional hair salon can be the difference between being Queen B and being Queen… Z?

How to become one:

Seek-out salons that are offering trainee positions. While this is one of the quickest ways to learn, you’re thrown into the deep-end almost immediately. You’ll have to adopt a hands-on approach and listen carefully to the advice of your head hairdresser! There is also a multitude of courses you can take! Being a hairdresser also comes with substantial psychological benefits, and has been deemed one of the happiest career paths!

2. Cosmetic Surgeon

Salary range: $150,000-800,000+

It’s no secret that the cosmetic beauty industry is one of the highest paid jobs in the world. According to the Allied Physicians Salary Survey, renowned cosmetic surgeons can earn up to $820,000 a year, depending on their specialty.

Tijion Esho claims that transitioning from his job as a surgeon to a cosmetic surgeon was the best decision he’d ever made. Why? Because Esho claims that having the power to change someone’s appearance is an ‘amazing feeling’ and specifically referenced a case where a patient had suffered a broken nose from domestic abuse. Dr. Mark Holmes of The McIndoe Centre similarly stated that cosmetic surgery is all about caring for the individual needs of the patient and ‘working together so that we can decide how to achieve the results you want.’

Ultimately, cosmetic surgery is a career path that not only offers a generous salary but also gives you the chance to change people’s lives for the better.

How to become one:

As you might expect, the route to becoming a respected cosmetic surgeon is not an easy one. You first have to attend medical school, then complete a residency at a hospital, undertake personal research into a field (usually two years) then you’ll want to pursue a fellowship in plastic surgery and then a specialized fellowship depending on what area of the body you’re focusing on.

3. Beauty Blogging/Vloggers

Salary range: $0 – £1,000,000+

It’s now common knowledge that strong YouTube personalities can earn just as much as renowned cosmetic surgeons – if not more. The blogger and vlogger industry is currently one of the fastest-growing and well-paid career paths across the globe and not requiring any qualifications or training make it a tempting choice for millions of people. Some of the most notable examples are Zoella, Tanya Burr, and Bethany Mota.

How to become one:

Here’s the difficult bit; unlike the rest of the list, there’s no degree or specialist training that will guarantee you were becoming a social media personality. Ultimately, it’s down to you. You have to be able to market yourself, advertise and stand out from the crowd. Copying other successful YouTubers might see you receive a fraction of their target audience, but unless you create your path, you won’t get far. So, think unique and get creative! There are endless opportunities in the world of blogging and vlogging, so get going!

4. Private Dentist (Cosmetic)

Salary range: $75,000 – $250,000

Similar to cosmetic dentistry, dentists, and orthodontists and now reaping the benefits of a saturated market, with teeth whitening, braces, and Invisalign headlining the most popular and expensive treatments. Private dentists can easily earn over $196,000 depending on their specialty and the types of treatment they’re offering.

How to become one:

Dentists and orthodontists undergo years of training. To qualify as a dentist or orthodontist, you will need to complete a dental course (usually lasting 5 years) which will then lead to a bachelor’s degree. To be successful and enjoy this profession, it is essential that your bedside manner is impeccable and you have a genuine interest in a patient’s welfare.

5. Beautician or Cosmetologist

Salary range: $25,000 – $80,000

This is another industry that is facing an economic boom. Beauticians usually focus on the styling of hair but can cover other areas, such as nails, and makeup, whereas cosmetology, focuses more on special cosmetics and facial makeup. As it’s a job firmly positioned in the beauty industry, there is always going to be a huge demand for such services.

It’s important to remember that both positions aren’t renowned for bringing home the big bucks. However, if you build a name for yourself and you secure some high-profile clients, you can start charging higher rates.

Both positions have the potential to make substantial amounts of money, considering the amount of money women spend on getting ready for weddings, large-scale events, and parties.

How to become one:

Having a positive and friendly outlook are the key components to becoming a successful beautician. Of course, you’ll also need training in beauty therapy. Usually, a level 2 or 3 qualification is all that is required. Most beauty therapy courses do not require previous requirements, although this may vary from college to college.

6. Modeling

Salary range: $10,000 – $100,000+

Modeling is a job which can be stressful and rewarding all at the same time. Instagram is now an incredibly popular platform for amateur models to boost their profiles and audience reach for free. Many people have followed this route and have seen success, such as Bethany Moore and Billy Huxley.

While the perks that come with modeling can be fantastic, it’s important to remember that it’s more than just posing for a shot. There’s a lot of waiting around, wearing uncomfortable clothes in the wrong seasons and sometimes models don’t even get paid for shoots!

How to become one:

Modeling is a career that requires incredibly thick skin (not literally of course) and unwavering confidence. There are many different avenues to go down in today’s modeling world; if it’s through Instagram, then it’s about building and promoting your profile independently (outreaching to other models and generally link-building). If you want to adopt a more traditional modeling route, then you might want to start building a portfolio and sending out shots to potential photographers. Also, don’t expect money for shoots! You’re creating a profile; you’re not a professional yet! Perseverance and believing in yourself are the two key components for a successful career as a model, so go out there and show the world what you’ve got!

Finding the right career in the beauty industry can initially be a daunting and challenging process. No one is expected to achieve their dream job on the first try, but with perseverance, dedication and a genuine desire to succeed, you’re sure to go far!