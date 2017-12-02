You are currently doing your freelance gig, and then full-time employment offer suddenly came. Would you accept the offer or would you keep your freelancing job?

I certainly believe that everyone has a unique situation. However, being able to experience such, I wanted to share with you the questions which I believe has guided my way to come up with a decision finally.

If you’ve been considering leaving your freelancing in favor of pursuing the full-time employment, here are a few things I encourage you to ponder on before your jumping ship.

1. What made you do freelancing in the first place?

Before planning to quit or stay, remember why you started. Take a look back as to how you become a freelancer. In a span of time, do things change?

As for me, I started my freelancing career way back in college where one of my previous interviewees for a course project offered me to freelance. (Opportunities are everywhere, aren’t they?) At that time, it is needless for me to grab the offer since I am studying for free at a state university and I still have enough savings and means in case I lost my scholarship.

However, I accepted the offer. Why? Because my employer and I agreed well with my schooling schedule and of course, who would not want extra cash?

If your case is like me, you may favor the side of taking the switch to full-time.

But if it is the other way around, whatever your reasons are (of course, it is only you to know), pull them out and let them be considered.

Got your answer to this question? Don’t decide just yet; we’re only beginning!

2. Which do you prefer more, freedom or stability?

For sure, nothing is more comfortable than wearing your pajamas on your favorite spot with your favorite coffee just near you. No one would ever bother knowing if you already wash your face or brush your teeth even before working.

The question now is, are you willing to give up this freedom in exchange for a full-time employment? Is stability what you needed now?

This question came to me after I graduated from college. I, getting exposed to different responsibilities and knowing the horror of bills and many payments, knew very well that what I needed more are stability and financial security.

I believe that age is also a factor in what our decision will become. Like, for instance, is my case; being a fresh graduate then at my 20s, I was much more willing to explore and practice what I learned in college. This is somehow supported by a statement from the Times Union which says “early teens and mid-twenties people are in the exploration stage of occupational options.”

Since I was only emerging adulthood, I do not think it was time to settle to freelancing for life. I felt the need to try experiencing full-time job, too. And at some point, I no longer need to choose between freedom and stability; I decided to be free (as exploring another occupational choice) while getting that security I wanted.

3. Are you willing to be bossed around?

You may consider being bossed around as an exaggeration but let us try to consider the very reason as to why loads of people choose to freelance. It is none other than believing that in freelancing type of job, “You are your boss.”

This is somehow related to that of the previous question about freedom but let this be separated from it is a big chunk to chew on before finally deciding.

Unlike freelancing, being employed as full-time means having an employer to work for. Let us also look at the additional job description of whatever position you are applying. Below contracts and job specification lie that perform other duties as assigned.

A study found that “about 50% of the 7,200 adults surveyed left a job to get away from their manager.”

Needless to know the employment history of the people (whether coming from freelancing or not) who took part of the survey, will potential switchers from freelancing like you be ever able to handle this?

Let this also be a warning. Research says that “being bossed around at work raises the risk of heart attack by 23%.”

With this in mind, are you still willing to take the switch? Well, we will never know unless already situated. Who knows if you are to have a demanding employer or not, strict or lenient, harsh or compassionate. However, let us give our hardest to mull over it.

It may not always be a good practice, but I suggest to try picturing yourself to every worst scenario possible. Can you imagine yourself getting through it or will you be like that 50% who would rather lose their job to get away from their boss?

Whatever your answer is, let that count.

4. Can you work with other employees?

Your working as a full-timer will not only include dealing with your employer; remember that you are to work also with other employees.

If you finally decided to take the switch, you are to work with co-workers for eight hours or more. Can you bear with it? To get to know, examine yourself.

I am positive you know yourself better than anyone else does. What kind of person are you? Introvert or not? Do you think it’s okay for you to socialize?

Adjusting is essential, especially for full-time employment. You are to include yourself in a new environment and is yet to know what kind of employees you are to engage with.

As cited from The Balance, the research found that “one of the 12 factors that illuminate happiness of an employee in a job is having a best friend at work.”

But what if instead of making your stay, your co-workers will cause you just to quit?

How strong can you be to handle the possibilities? Happiness or stress, who knows what you’ll get?

Finally decided? You may want to scroll once more and wisely think twice (or thrice?). Whatever your decision will be, I only hope the best for you.

Let me leave you with this old-age yet very important adage.

“Sometimes, it’s the smallest decisions that can change your whole life.” – Keri Russell