How To Know When Your Blog Can Start Earning Money?

In the years that I have spent helping bloggers make money with my blogging resources, I have found that I get the same question from bloggers time and time again…

“How To Know When Your Blog Is Ready To Make Money?”

At this point, I have answered this question so often that I even create a mini-course on the subject to help bloggers get their blogs ready to monetize once and for all!

I know there are plenty of successful bloggers out there making a great living off of their blogs. And if you re ready to be one of them, then you have to make sure your blog has covered all the basics. it is like they say, you must walk before you can run.

But if you are wondering if your blog is indeed ready, then I will implore you to go through this list and decide from there. If you can confidently say that you are doing all of these things already, you, my dear, are ready to begin monetizing your blog!

You Have Google Analytics Installed

Now before you do anything you must first have Google Analytics installed. it does not matter if you already have Jetpack or some other kind of analytics plugin. The reality is that Google Analytics is the standard.

Google Analytics makes it pretty simple to accurately track how many people are coming to your site each month and from where. And the more you learn about this free tool, the more benefits you have using it.

Why this is important when it comes to monetization?

It's simple – how do you plan to work with brands who want you to write a sponsored post for them when you cannot even tell them how many unique views your site gets every month?

Or another scenario, let's say you want to make money with advertising with something like Google Adsense. While they do not have limits on how much traffic you must have before joining, many advertising platforms such as Mediavine and AdThrive require you to have a certain number of pageviews or session before you can join their platforms.

If you are not measuring these things, you are not even on a path to monetization. So take a few minutes to sign up for Google Analytics here if you have not already and get it added to your website ASAP.

You Are Blogging Consistently

This one is SUPER important. Let me tell you why.

You should be writing one blog post per week at the same time each week. This lets Google know that your blog is the real deal and not just another blog that will disappear in a few months.

When you are consistent with your blog, Google rewards you for this behavior by crawling your site each week so that you come up higher when people search on Google.

Pretty cool, right?

But this is only one benefit of blogging consistently. You should also be consistently writing 1 email to your newsletter list each week too!

Let's say your goal is to ultimately sell an online course. You are way more likely to reach more people with your course if they are on your email list and feel like that know you because they hear from you every week in your newsletter. Or if you decide to sell some other kind of product or service, ultimately what customers are buying is YOU.

They want YOUR method, YOUR teaching style, YOUR charisma.

And if they don't know you because you do not consistently put out content why would they buy the products on your blog?

Think about the last time you spent more than $100 on something. Did you read reviews? Did you talk to friends about it first? Do you study the website that was selling it?

You better believe that when you sell something, people are going to do the exact same thing with you. So give them content to make them feel more at home with you each and every week.

You Are Sharing Your Content on Your Social Media Channels

This goes along with my last point. You want people to know who you are so they can trust to buy from you and on your blog later down the road. Sharing on your various social media channels not only gives you credibility, but it is also an excellent way to get traffic to your blog.

If your goal is to make money with affiliate marketing on your blog, getting relevant traffic to your affiliates in your blog post is essential.

Therefore, for every new blog post you share, you should also be sharing on all of your social media channels. This is also known as a certain form of content marketing.

Sharing freebies you create to your social media channels is also a great way to build your email list, which is very important if you plan on selling a product one day. So make sure you are sharing these on your social media channels too!

You Have a Media Kit

If you ever want to work with brands—meaning they pay you to mention them in an article, video, or on social media—then you are going to need a media kit.

A media kit is a document that details out important details about your blog.

Some items a media kit may include are:

Your blog stats such as traffic, social media followers, email subscribers

A summary of your blog

Information about you

Brands you've worked with before

The type of content you like to write

links to some of your previous work

This is just a list of some of the kinds of things you can include in your media kit, but the items included can definitely range.

You should always have an updated media kit ready to go in case a brand wants to work with you. If this task intimidates you because you don't know where to start, don't worry I got you!

Canva has a ton of FREE media kit template. All you have to do is create a free account with them and start designing.

Click here for the media kit templates in Canva.

You Have a Monetization Plan

Lastly, you must have a plan to make money on your blog. You've obviously thought about it, or else you wouldn't be on this blog post. So the question is, what is your strategy when it comes to making money with your blog?

Are you going to start selling physical products?

Are you going to sign up for some affiliate programs to make money with various affiliate links on your blog?

Or do you plan on pumping out more blog content with the hopes of getting enough traffic to make money with advertising?

There are so many ways to make money blogging, and how long you've been blogging, how much experience you have with selling, and how many email subscribers you have plays a big role in how much money you can potentially make with the methods I detailed above.

But one of my favorite ways to make money with my blog is also one of the first ways I ever made money with my blog. And is STILL one of the top ways I make money with my blog.

Want to know what it is?

Doing sponsored posts—AKA working with brands.

I make anywhere from $2,000–$6,000 a month with my blog each month.

Take a look at my breakdown of how I make most of my money with my blog.

Sponsored Posts- 56% of total income

Products – 34% of total income

Affiliates – 5% of total income

Advertising – 5% of total income

Like I said there are so many ways to make money with your blog. But sponsored posts make up more than 50% of my total income on my blog right now AND I work a full-time job. I don't tell you all of this to brag, but rather to show you what you are capable of doing too! If I can do it, there is no reason why you can't do it too.

I was not making a whole lot of traffic on my blog when I first started working with brands. Actually, I got my first sponsored post when m blog was only making about 2k followers per month. Sponsored posts are a great way to make money if you are a new blogger and are ready to make money with your blog.

And I actually teach bloggers exactly how to do this in my Blogging Money Formula course.

Blogging Money Formula

Blogging Money Formula is an online course that shows motivated bloggers how to go from making a few (or no) dollars to making consistent money with their blogs every single month. I show you how to set up the foundation you need to be able to make REAL income with your blog that will make a difference for you and your family in the long run.

The program will teach you:

How to establish yourself as a professional blogger: I’ll show you everything your blog needs to be recognized as a professional blogger.

How to properly apply for sponsored posts so you get selected for more opportunities: I will show you step by step how to apply so that brands choose you more often!

How to get brands to reach out to you: I’ll show you what you need to set up on your blog so that brands reach out to you, as well as where to go to put yourself on their radar.

How to build long-term relationships with brands: This way, you can get recurring business with brands instead of having to pitch new ones all the time.

How to write content that appeals to your audience and the brand: Because great content does not need to be either-or!

How to drive traffic to your blog posts: Great results produce repeat customers, and I will show you how to make that happen.

There you have it! Are you ready to start making money with your blog? If so, be sure to download my FREE monetization tracker below.



Let me know in the comments which monetization strategy are you going to go with first and why!