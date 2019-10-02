6 Blog Courses That Will Put You in the Money-Making Fastlane

Sharing is caring!

I've been blogging for 8 years, but when people ask, I tell them I was only doing it seriously for the last 6. The thing is, blogging does not have to be this upward struggle. Get the right mentors, and you are in business! But working one-on-one can be expensive. Which is why blog courses are the best and most affordable option IMO when you want to learn something and quick!

The thing is, blogging does not have to be this upward struggle. Get the right mentors, and you are in business! But working one-on-one with wealthy bloggers can be expensive. Which is why blog courses are the best and most affordable option for speeding up your income when it comes to blogging.

But there is a downside to this too, because how do you know if the blogger who wrote the course actually knows what the heck they are even talking about? There are so many blog courses out there now, and there are plenty of them that are not worth your time.

I've made this mistake before of buying the wrong courses. Courses that are filled with stuff I already know or filled with just plain wrong information. I learned the hard way that you never buy a course without some proof that it will benefit you. And when I am in my mastermind groups I make a point to ask about what courses they are taking and what is working for them. Today I want to share my findings with you!

Not only are the courses I mention on this list are ones that I have personally taken myself, but they are also courses I only took after getting SEVERAL recommendations from other successful bloggers. Without further ado, check out my blog course list below.

1. The Genius Bloggers Toolkit 2019

Let me just start by saying that when you are a blogger, good courses are an investment. And if you are strapped for cash, I find that the Genius Blogger Toolkit is enough to set you up for blogging success for a low price. It is not just one blog course, it's several and there are often bonuses such as free subscriptions, printables, worksheets, and PDFs.

This year's bundle includes 93 eCourses, eBooks, printable packs & workbooks, templates, stock photo packs, and membership sites and exclusive bonuses from Tailwind, Convertkit, and more! It's an overall value of $7359.28 for only $97! And there is a variety too in the topics of each course from:

Affiliate Marketing – 5 products worth $222.99

Beyond Blogging – 3 Products worth $384.97

Branding – 4 products worth $106.94

Tech & Support – 3 products worth $588.00

Creating & Selling Products – 6 products worth $695

Design – 4 products worth $228.00

Email Marketing – 7 products worth $481.95

Facebook & Twitter – 4 products worth $261.99

Finance & Legalese – 5 products worth $212.99

Get Started – 6 products worth $680.00

Instagram – 4 products worth $227.50

Monetization – 5 products worth $221.97

– 5 products worth $221.97 Pinterest – 7 Products worth $440.00

– 7 Products worth $440.00 Podcasting & Vlogging – 5 Products worth $158.98

– 5 Products worth $158.98 Productivity & Organization – 6 Products worth $257.00

– 6 Products worth $257.00 SEO & Traffic – 8 Products worth $787.99

Here is the catch about the Genius Blogger Bundle…

It only opens a few times a year and only for a few days! Luckily for you, it opens on October 2nd! From October 2nd 2019-October 7th 2019. So act quickly to get this deal.

If you are wondering if the content included is worth your time, know that they do offer a 30-day Guarantee! So if you start going through your courses and realize that none of them will help you (Which they will, I speak from experience here), you can expect to get a full refund.

If you cannot tell, I am a total fangirl for this product because I have received so much value from it. I have learned so much, and it has really helped me grow my site to where it is today. And I already purchased the new one! I highly recommend!

Sign up here for the Genius Blogger's Toolkit before it's too late!

2. Core Affiliate Strategy by. Rosemarie Groner

So I did not know much about Rosemarie until another blogger buddy told me about her Core Affiliate Strategy Guide. And after using it on my own list, I am convinced the woman is truly a blogging genius. I can say that her methods improved my affiliate income by a whopping 60%!

This PDF is short and to the point which makes it even easier to start implementing her strategies quickly. And her stuff is never crazy expensive either. This PDF is only $64, which is about a 3rd of what I usually pay for a blogging course. I can say confidently that the investment has already earned its worth.

If you want to give it a try for yourself, you can learn more about it here.

3. Building a Framework by. Abby Lawson

I wish so much that I had taken AbbyLawson's course, Building a Framework, when I first started blogging. Since I took it three years into blogging, it meant I had to go back through all my current processes and make changes to everything to get organized and on track to earn more and big! Her sections on social media and monetizing are worth the cost of this course alone. Even if you do not have a blog and you are thinking about starting one, I highly recommend this course. If you've been blogging for a while and are wondering why you are stuck, this is also a good course for you.

On another note, Abby does an awesome job at doing technical walkthroughs for you. So if the technical side of all the tools scare you, this will help there too. Her course is $97. A little pricier, but you just get so much with it! It comes with nine video modules, 19 tech tutorial videos, a 30-page workbook, a private facebook to ask questions and mingle with other bloggers, and even a bonus tutorial on how to make printables. This is a course to cover your bases for sure. Learn more about the course here.

4. Affiliate Marketing For Bloggers by. Tasha Agruso

If you are a blogger and you've talked to me about blogging in the last few months, I probably told you about Tasha's AMAZING Affiliate Marketing for Bloggers course. She recently came out with the master course that I am currently taking, but it has already increased my affiliate revenue. While I have taken other affiliate marketing courses that were also great, Tash's style is all about quick and easy tips that you can implement today to start making more money with affiliates. I've actually learned a great deal from this course in ways to drive traffic to content, and the types of content get the most clicks.

I read Tasha's ebook when it came out initially, and that was great! So I knew this course would be a no-brainer. If you want to learn more about Tasha's course, you can check it out here.

5. Making Sense of Affiliate Marketing by. Michelle Schroeder- Gardner

Making Sense of Affiliate Marketing was my first affiliate course I took, and it really helped me get in the right mindset for selling more on my blog. I think all bloggers have this initial aversion to selling. But after I took this course, I got it. Affiliate links can help your reader if it's relevant and it's a great way to make passive income. If you are new to affiliate marketing, I think this course is definitely the one to take first.

I learned a lot about the different ways to promote affiliate links on your blog and make money from the same posts over and over again. If you want to learn more about Michelle's course, you can check it out here.

6. Pinterest Strategy Guide by. Rosemarie Groner

Last but certainly not least is the Pinterest Strategy Guide by Rosemarie Groner. Just like her other courses, it is straight to the point and contains zero fluff. If you are wondering how some people get the majority of their traffic from Pinterest, Rosemarie's guide will show you how and quickly!

Pinterest is now one of the top ways we get our traffic right after Facebook. So I am a living testament to how well her guide works.

This is my list of the most recent courses I've taken, but the reality is there are so many good ones out there! Check these out too!

