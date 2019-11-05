Sharing is caring!

Blogging has become such a massive platform that there are so many people out there giving advice. And don't get me wrong, that's a great problem to have! But it is still a problem nonetheless. At least, it is if you don't know whose advice to trust. Who are the best bloggers who blog about blogging?

There's so much to learn about the world of blogging—SEO, sharing, and sponsored posts (Oh my!)—that it can be overwhelming. That, in addition to the high volume of resources out there, means that you're going to get a pretty mixed bag. Not every blog about blogging out there is going to be giving the best advice. But when you're learning something new, you often don't even know enough to weed out the bad information.

That's where we come in.

Whether you're merely interested in blogging, starting your own, or improving yours, go to this list of bloggers who blog about blogging for the best advice. I've taken the time to research bloggers, read some of their content, and pick out the best.

In this list, you'll find a variety of blogs about blogging. Some of these bloggers have sites with incredible Google and Alexa rankings, showing that they walk the walk in addition to talking the talk. Some of these blogs are rockstars of style, layout, and engagement. Others deliver stellar content because they know what it's like to start a new blog and turn it into a money-making machine.

All of them have something to offer you and your blog.

The best bloggers who blog about blogging

What's Up Blogging?

Katelyn Fagan is the blogger behind What's Up Blogging? and I have to say, I love her layout. I get that sense that she's a very organized person because when you first visit her site, you will see three boxes: “Start Here,” “Monetization Tactics,” and “Work With Me.” Your blogging journey is already laid out for you!

This blog about blogging has more to it than just those three big categories, though. You can also find posts on handling social media, time management, and tech tips.

Recommended Post: Where To Get Sponsored Blog Post Opportunities – B2B Companies

SmartBlogger

On SmartBlogger, Jon Morrow is known as “the traffic guy” because he is an expert on driving readers to his site and wants to help you do the same. He is joined by a team of writers who all create engaging, helpful content for those of you out there who want to become smart bloggers too. There is also great content here if you're looking for articles geared towards blogging for beginners. If you're looking for advice on how to become an incredible writer and to be able to use that skill for more than blogging, this is the place to go.

Recommended Post: An Open Letter to Bloggers Struggling to Get More Traffic

Successful Blogging

I'm a big fan of Successful Blogging because as soon as you open the site, Sue is there to greet you. So many sites don't have that personal touch, and it's nice to feel like you're being welcomed into her blogging crew.

Sue started her own blog in 2011 and quickly become so successful (She made over $5K in her 5th month of blogging!) that soon, more people were going to her for blogging advice than anything else. As I'm sure you can guess, she is the queen of monetization. Even her posts about starting a new blog show you how to bring in the cash right away.

Recommended Post: Are You Being Conned? Fair Sponsored Blog Post Rates and Best Practice Guidelines

Julie Solomon

What I love about Julie's blog is that she not only teaches you about blogging itself but also about how to build your brand and truly market yourself online. She had over a decade of experience as a publicist before starting her blog, where she teaches women to be online influences. This sets her apart from other blogs about blogging. And it's obvious as soon as you go on her site that she knows her stuff.

If you want to take your dedication to the next level, you can listen to Julie's podcast while you're on the go! She also has live events where you can network with other bloggers and continue learning.

Recommended Post: How Much to Charge for a Sponsored Blog Post + Best Practice Guidelines

Blogging 4 Keeps

Jess & Blair are the friends behind Blogging 4 Keeps. They have put together some great free resources, courses, and blog posts to help you start your blog and make it fantastic. One of my favorite things is their tagline: “Empowering bloggers to turn their hobbies into hustles.” After you read their posts, you will not only feel armed with the tools you need but also energized to go out and make it happen.

Recommended Post: How to Overcome Your Fear of Self-Promotion

Want more blogging resources?

Check These Out.

Miss Millennia Magazine

While we would have felt like we are tooting our own horn if we put ourselves on this list, we do have some articles that give amazing blogging advice. Here are our favorites:

You can also sign up to be part of our exclusive mailing list, Blogging Money Update, if you're serious about making money off your blog and want to receive the best sponsored opportunities in the business.

Facebook Groups

There are Facebook groups for everything, including blogging! Different groups function in various ways, but generally, they are places where you can learn from other bloggers, share your content, and build a supportive community. Here are some of our favorite blogging Facebook groups:

YouTube

Many bloggers on YouTube create videos in addition to written content! If you want to get a lot of advice quickly, watching videos could be the way to go for you. Especially if you're a beginning blogger, this could be a great way for you to begin learning. Some videos even have demos of how to use certain blogging platforms!

Recommended Video: Starting a Blog in 2019 That Actually Makes Money

At the End of the Day…

I hope this list is not only to highlight the best bloggers who are dishing out industry secrets but also to give you a range of places to go when you need help. Whether you need to learn how to start your own blog, begin monetizing, or take your writing to the next level, there's something here for you. Happy blogging!

