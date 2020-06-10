6 BIPOC Bloggers Who Blog About Blogging

Sharing is caring!

Looking for some awesome blogs about blogging to follow? I found some AMAZING BIPOCs bloggers in this niche. While there are many white people who blog about this topic, I find that BIPOC can bring a different perspective to their blogs.

What is BIPOC? BIPOC stands for Black Indigenous People Of Color. And I wanted to make a point to highlight BIPOCs who blog because they are often overlooked in the blogging world. And as a black person myself, I can tell you how very white the blogging industry is from seeing it myself.

That does not mean that there are not great bloggers out there who happen to be a person of color. It means their voices are just not as loud – you know because of racism.

In this blog post, I wanted to make sure these BIPOC makers and creatives get the spotlight because they are truly AMAZE. Check out their blogs below!

1. Stray Curls

I love this blog not just because all the illustrations are just adorable, but because there are some AMAZING blog tips on this blog. The blog is run by Angela who is a 27-year-old Illustrator and Blogger that currently lives in Bangalore. She has incredibly curly hair. Hence the name Stray Curls.

At first glance, it is easy to get overwhelmed with all of the information available on this blog. From the free email course on how to start a blog to the blog content that teaches how one can make more money with their blog amongst other things.

She is also an illustrator. So if you want to have an illustration of yourself created, you can request to have one created for you as well!

Learn more about Stray Curls here.

2. Blog With Mo

This blog is definitely one of my favorites on the list since it is solely dedicated to blogging. Monique Solomon is a blog coach that helps people reach financial freedom through their blogs. She has been blogging for quite some time and has had many blogs. She even has a free money blogging blueprint course.

Something that stood out to me for her blog is that she offers many services for bloggers such as a blog auditing service and a blog auditing service.

If you are interested in learning more about how to grow your blog and make money with it quickly, Mo is your girl!

Check out her blog here.

3. My Sweet Nothings

I've had the pleasure of getting to know Vasantha Vivek, of My Sweet Nothings since she is a student in one of my blog training. And I can say confidently that I was a fan of her blog from day 1.

Vasantha blogs about blogging and social media in a way that is geared directly towards busy moms. So if you are a busy mom looking to start a blog, this one is for you.

Check out her blogging section on her blog here.

4. Blogging Girly

If you have been on the fence on if you want to start a blog or not, this is the blog for you. Blogging girly is a blogger from Africa who started her blog on a whim and learned from her mistakes. This blog is her second one and she implements all of the tips and tactics to get it to where she is today.

I like her blog since she gives very detailed posts on things from which WordPress plugins to download, doing keyword research, and how to install Google Analytics on your site.

She is very detailed and gives great advice on a step by step basis.

I highly recommend you check out her blog here.

5. Side Hustle Pro

This one is a bit different because it's actually a podcast. Side Hustle Pro is the first and only podcast to spotlight bold, black women entrepreneurs who have scaled from side hustle to profitable business. Not only is Nicaila Matthews Okome a bold, black woman entrepreneur herself, but she highlights others. LOVE!!!

For years she was a digital marketer at NPR by day and a side hustler at night. And she finally got a chance to live her dream full-time in 2017. As if her podcast is not impressive enough, Nicaila also has courses that teach about starting a podcast, growing your Instagram account, and increasing your productivity.

You should definitely check out her podcast episodes here.

6. BiancaBiton

Lastly, but certainly, not least is the Bianca Dottin blog. I like her blog because not only does she talk about blogging, but she covers a number of topics in the lifestyle niche, just like M3!

Bianca's photography is on point, and she teaches a variety of things about blogging from photo tips to SEO secrets.

If you want to become a better blogger, Bianca has many tips that she can share.

Check out her blog here.

If you want to learn even more from a BIPOC, make sure to sign up for our waiting list for Blogging Money Formula, created by me, Jasmine!

Blogging Money Formula is an online course that shows motivated bloggers how to go from making a few (or no) dollars to making consistent money with their blogs every single month. I show you how to set up the foundation you need to be able to make REAL income with your blog that will make a difference for you and your family in the long run.

The program will teach you:

How to establish yourself as a professional blogger: I’ll show you everything your blog needs to be recognized as a professional blogger.

How to properly apply for sponsored posts so you get selected for more opportunities: I will show you step by step how to apply so that brands choose you more often!

How to get brands to reach out to you: I’ll show you what you need to set up on your blog so that brands reach out to you, as well as where to go to put yourself on their radar.

How to build long-term relationships with brands: This way, you can get recurring business with brands instead of having to pitch new ones all the time.

How to write content that appeals to your audience and the brand: Because great content does not need to be either-or!

How to drive traffic to your blog posts: Great results produce repeat customers, and I will show you how to make that happen.

BLOGGING MONEY FORMULA HASN’T LAUNCHED YET, BUT YOU CAN JOIN THE WAITLIST HERE AND BE THE FIRST TO FIND OUT WHEN IT DOES!

I hope this article showed you that there are most definitely some AMAZING bloggers out there who can teach ou blogging that you may or may not have heard of. Let this be the start of doing a more thorough search for other bloggers who could teach you even more about blogging!