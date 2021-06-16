5 Best Weight Loss Products You Should Try

Sharing is caring!

Hot Girl Summer is here, and I am ready to show up and show out. With this list, you will be able to as well! I am sharing my{“type”:”block”,”srcClientIds”:[“c8e6c0f1-686d-486b-9362-a72ab3bebd75″],”srcRootClientId”:””} best weight loss products so that everyone can feel their best for the summer that we all deserve post-COVID-19.

If you have read any of my past articles, you know by now that I always buy, buy, and products that are new to the market, from appetite suppressants and weight loss supplements to fad “fat” diets. I love trying out new things, but they can be expensive, and really, half of them do not even work. So, with all that being said, grab your favorite summer drink (summer mint lemonade, anyone?) and find out how to make the most out of your Hot Girl Summer!

For years and years, I have always struggled with my body weight, health, and confidence. So every time summer rolled around, I was on the lookout for the best fat burners for belly fat and weight loss pills that actually work.

As I have grown, I have learned to be happy with my body, no matter what it looks like—stubborn body fat and all! Of course, confidence in how I look goes a long way, but that does not stop me from wanting to Google “best weight loss products on Amazon” every once in a while, which has led here, sharing the best of the best with you!

1. Lumen Metabolism Tracker

Everyone wants to look good, especially once summer rolls around. More than half of us would like to lose weight, but most of our efforts are unsuccessful—no matter how much we diet and exercise. Why do you think that is?

Usually, it’s because we don’t know what the hell we are doing! More often than not, people who set out to lose a bit more belly fat or tone up go straight to searching for “quick weight loss products online.” What if there was a product that caters directly to your own needs?

Now there is! By simply breathing into the Lumen Metabolism Tracker, it measures how your metabolism is working using a CO2 tracker right then and there. This is great to use so that you know when you are burning fat or burning those extra carbs you’ve eaten.

If you would like a more detailed explanation of how it works, my sister, Jas, wrote a more in-depth article solely about her Lumen Metabolism Tracker. Read her review, Is The Lumen Metabolism Tracker Worth It? My Review, here!

From the moment I started using Lumen, I knew my health would change in the best way. It taught me how much my metabolism can change throughout the day and what factors could affect it, like my sleep patterns and even my bowel movements!

I finally knew when and what I should eat to optimize my metabolism to reach my weight and health goals. The app is very user-friendly, and as an added plus, it syncs with other health apps, like Apple Health and Google Fit!

There is a reason why the Lumen is one of the best-selling weight loss products because it acts as a nutritionist and workout coach.

PROS OF USING LUMEN

MORE IN TUNE WITH YOUR BODY

There is no better feeling than knowing your body and what will and won’t work for you to be successful. Lumen provides an insight into what your body has been begging you for so it can work efficiently and keep you living a healthier, happier, and longer life.

IT’S PEER-REVIEWED

With multiple studies, the Lumen has been proven to be just as accurate as of the gold standard for measuring Respiratory Exchange Rate (RER). The RER is the ratio between the amount of carbon dioxide produced in metabolism and oxygen. If you’d like to read the peer-reviewed study, it is located here! Basically, Lumen is super accurate.

GREAT RETURN POLICY

Whenever I have to make a more expensive purchase, I always feel better knowing that the item has a good return policy. For example, the Lumen has a 30-day return for a full refund! This is more than enough time to see if it works for you.

CONS OF USING THE LUMEN

A BIT PRICEY

Although Lumen carries a pretty hefty price tag, I truly believe that it is worth it. Not only is it a high-quality item, and it is packed with relevant information fit for just your needs. To receive the same information that the Lumen provides, you would have to hire a nutritionist and a fitness trainer, and just one of those would be more expensive than the Lumen.

CONSTANT USE

For Lumen to be most effective, you have to use it multiple times a day, but it only takes a moment to breathe and see how your metabolism is doing. I categorized this as a con only because when I forget it at home, I feel like I am not allowing my body to work as effectively and efficiently as it could be.

2. Diet Direct

Want to know a secret about myself? I am not a cook. Actually, I hate cooking.

I would rather order overly expensive, bad for my health, takeout so that I will not be in the kitchen for hours prepping and then cooking a poorly seasoned, probably burnt, meal. It is just a no-go all around. Or, it was until I found Diet Direct.

With H.G.S. quickly approaching, I was in search of a new way of making meals that were healthy and easy to make. I am also a super picky eater, so the food had to be good. After searching for a while and reading more reviews than I ever have, the best choice for me was Diet Direct.

Lucky for me, Jas also tried them out and wrote an entire article about their many diet plans and how everything works. It’s called Diet Direct: What I Liked, And What I Didn’t. Go check it out!

There were so many options to choose from, and of those that I chose for myself, I was happy with! Not to mention most of the food is microwaveable or a shake! Perfect for me! So, what are my pros and cons?

PROS OF DIET DIRECT

DECISIONS, DECISIONS…

I love Diet Direct because there are so many different options of food, shakes, and snacks. Not only do you have a ton of individual choices, but you also have a variety of options when it comes to a specific diet plan. From post-bariatric surgery to a diet that caters to someone with diabetes, the options are almost endless.

VERY AFFORDABLE

Did you think I was done talking about options? Nope! You can choose a plan based on a price point! There are three different options; Basic Essentials at $1.83 per meal, Core Classics at $1.74 per meal, and Premium Complete at $1.63 per meal.

CONS OF DIET DIRECT

DON’T FORGET IT

Because Diet Direct is online, if I forget to bring a meal or snack to work or an extended outing, I would have to cheat or go hungry. However, if you are as forgetful as I am, pack your lunch box the night before, and you should be fine!

3. TUSOL Wellness

While doing research, I also stumbled upon TUSOL Wellness, a company that specializes in 1-minute smoothies that can replace your meals and contain all of the dietary supplements that will keep you going all day long!

All you have to do is take a nutrient-filled packet of your liking, add ice, add a liquid (I prefer oat milk), and blend! The smoothies are all so refreshing and filling! At this point, I am sure that you’re wondering, what makes these smoothies any different than others on the market?

TUSOL Wellness’s smoothies are packed with the most active ingredients—natural foods. And not only are the smoothie packets natural, but they are also all certified organic, vegan, gluten-free, and sustainably sourced!

My favorite smoothie by far is the Balance flavor—a mix of many yummy ingredients that taste good and are good for you, with Matcha and Ashwagandha being the obvious stars. This drink reminds me of the classic green tea extract drinks from Starbucks—but healthy and not packed with sugar. Pros and cons, anyone?

PROS OF TUSOL Wellness

BE CHOOSY

I always love when I have options. TUSOL Wellness allows you to choose which flavors you would like to have in your shipment–and it’s hard to choose! Each flavor tastes great, and they each focus on a different aspect of your health and wellness. Take my favorite flavor, for example; the Balance smoothie focuses on gut health. It’s great for detoxing and stopping you from bloating!

FOCUS ON WELLNESS

What you will quickly notice about TUSOL Wellness is that they are more than just a smoothie company. Their website is full of great information about health and wellness—from fatty acids to weight loss classes.

CONS OF TUSOL SMOOTHIES

MISSING FOOD

After drinking only smoothies for a while, no matter how yummy they are, I got tired of only having smoothies. So one way that I worked around this was by making smoothie bowls instead, and then I added granola and sliced fruits!

4. Sweetkick

I have a sweet tooth. I could eat chocolate and sour patch kids all day long if given the opportunity.

Sweetkick is the godsend that we all need to kick the craving holding us back from having a poppin’ Hot Girl Summer!

The plant-based powder and mint combo truly reset the need for sugar. Sweetkick believes that to feel and look your best, you should stop those bad habits before they cause weight gain, fatigue, and high blood pressure.

PROS OF USING SWEETKICK

PLENTY OF BENEFITS

We all know that sugar is the number one enemy when it comes to our health. But, with Sweetkick, the amount of you get tons of benefits, from stronger teeth to glowing skin!

EASE OF USE

By simply dissolving a single mint on your tongue, consider the sweets cravings blocked! You can pop a mint every 3-4 hours or whenever a craving strikes! The powder, however, needs to be dissolved in a glass of water at the beginning of the day to get your cravings out of the way first thing in the morning.

CONS OF USING SWEETKICK

HIGH-END PRICE

Although I love using Sweetkick to curb my daily sugar cravings, it is quite expensive, especially if your sweet tooth is as powerful as mine. I have noticed, though, that the more that I use Sweetkick, my cravings have slowed down immensely. So instead of having a mint every 3-4 hours, I’ve only needed one every 6-12 hours or so.

5. Apple Watch

Now that we have figured out how our metabolism is working, our diet and smoothie plans, and curbing our sugar cravings, the last piece of the health and wellness puzzle is, of course, exercise! But, unfortunately, I have NEVER been a cardio girl.

I am a much more avid weightlifter—I’m talking 1.5 hours lifting weights and then only 30 minutes of cardio. And because I do not care for it, I try to switch it up! I like to swim laps, bike on the reclining bike, run and walk on the treadmill, and every once in a while, I’ll hop on an elliptical.

With my exercises varying from day to day, I wanted to keep track of what I was doing. I discovered the Apple Watch years ago.

I believe my first watch was an Apple Watch Series 3 when it became water resistant—perfect for swimmers! Since then, I have upgraded twice, and I have loved every minute of these watches!





PROS OF USING THE APPLE WATCH

ALMOST LIKE A MINI PHONE

Not only can the Apple Watch keep track of multiple workouts, but I can also send and receive texts and calls, check the weather, access my bank account, follow apple map directions, and so much more!

CUSTOMIZABLE

The watch comes in two sizes, multiple color finishes (I have rose gold), and a variety of bands to attach! The home screen, or watch face, is also super customizable as well. Depending on what you use the most, you can set it up in any way you’d like.

For example, I currently have the weather, the time and date, events, timer, workout, and daily step tracker on my home screen.

CONS OF USING APPLE WATCH

PAY EXTRA FOR DATA

The Apple Watch is great, but iI did not pay extra for it to have its own data plan. I figured it was unnecessary because my phone is always close by, and I always have Wi-Fi, enabling me to receive messages and calls.

At the end of the day, the added expense was not needed for me personally, but if I needed it, I would have to add it to the cons list to make it cost that much more.

And that’s all, folks! My top five favorite weight loss products that actually work for 2021! Gone are the days that I will search for the best pill to lose belly fat because I now have the knowledge (and products) I will ever need to be healthier.

Say goodbye to the magical prescription weight loss pills or food and drug administration “approved” drugs that make you lose weight (usually all water) of yesteryear, and say hello to having the healthiest Hot Girl Summer ever!

Whether you are aiming for fat loss, wanting to feel more full after eating, or just weight management altogether, there is something here for everyone, and I hope you’ll love these products as much as I do.

Let me know what you think of these products and how they have worked for you in the comments below!