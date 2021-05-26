Sharing is caring!

If you’ve been working from home as long as I have (before it was cool 😏) you know how it feels to get up after a long day of staring at a screen and feel that oh-so-familiar tension and pain in my neck and shoulders.

Now, since the Covid-19 pandemic, I not only spend less time outside and even more time working—at my day job, on my blog, and now on my YouTube channel.

But all of this productivity has taken a toll on my poor neck. My neck pain has gotten so bad on some days that I cannot even sit up straight anymore. At the end of the day, I just end up popping a pain killer and lying down to relieve some of the tension on my neck.

And it would be the worst lying in bed at night and not being able to get comfortable because of the tension in my neck.

So when I found out about the RelaxUltima neck massager, I knew I had to jump on it and try something. Because what I was currently doing, was not really doing the trick for me.

RelaxUltima Neck Massager RelaxUltima is an electric tens neck massager that offers pain relief in your neck muscles. It uses TENs technology to send gentle electric impulses that go deep below the skin. And this allows for quite the deep tissue massage. I would definitely still recommend using the RelaxUltima because it is heavenly and has made a huge improvement in my sleeping better at night. And if you want to get a discount on your purchase, you should use my code MISSMILLMAG to get 10% off of your purchase. Buy Now Learn More We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.

In this article, I am going to share my experience with the RelaxUltima neck massager including what I liked about the device as well as what I didn’t like. But first, let’s discuss what it is exactly.

What is RelaxUltima?

RelaxUltima is an electric tens neck massager that offers pain relief in your neck muscles.

It uses TENs technology to send gentle electric impulses that go deep below the skin. And this allows for quite the deep tissue massage.

It has a 107°F infrared heat function making the device as comfortable as a warm towel and allows for better blood circulation.

And probably my favorite feature is that it has three different massage modes and 15 intensity levels. The various modes are as follows:

M1 Acupuncture mode – Effective for neck injury

M2 Tapping mode – Works well with chronic cervical strain and feels more like a kneading massage.

M3 Massage mode – For everyday neck soreness, stiffness and pain.

Mode 2 and 3 are probably my favorites of the massage modes.

It’s ergonomically designed with a flexible U-shaped design plus soft silicone pads that fit large or small necks. Not to mention that it is pretty lightweight. It only weighs about five ounces.

Check it out in the video below.

Here’s How it Works

You want to start by charging your RelaxUltima using the USB charger included in the box.

Once it’s charged, power it on with the power button on the device. Wet your neck, then put the device on your neck as you would a wet towel.

Once it’s on, hit the heat button, then select the mode of massage you’d like. Once you choose your mode, select the intensity and you are off to the races!

My Experience With RelaxUltima

For my experiment with the RelaxUltima massager, I made a point to use it twice a day every day for two weeks.

I wanted to go with the RelaxUltima as opposed to percussive massagers like a massage gun and other handheld massagers since I learned that using these kinds of massagers on your neck can not only be a bad idea, but can be deadly!

Using a manual massager gun on your neck can cause a carotid dissection which is a tear in the carotid artery. And this could ultimately lead to a stroke. So if you are looking for a decent neck massage the RelaxUltima is the route to go for sure.

I thought I’d use it twice a day for a week, once at work when my neck was sore in the afternoons, then again at night to help me get ready for bed.

I now use this thing daily. Around 3:00 pm every day when I am feeling my most stressed and fatigued from work I just put it on and let the magic happen. I would feel my neck relax almost instantly, but it feels so good you don’t want to take the thing off!

I had no idea that I was carrying so much tension in my neck. And could not believe how much of a difference those little 15 minutes made.

I made sure to wet my neck each time to get the full effect. And it seriously felt so good, I was tempted to leave the thing on all day.

However, the instructions say to only wear it for 30 minutes a day. So I typically take it off and save my second round before bed time.

Something I noticed about using the neck messenger before bed is that it did a tremendous job of allowing me to relax before I go to sleep. I don’t know about you, but as soon as my head hits the pillow, it’s like an alarm clock for my brain to start thinking about everything under the sun.

But when I use the RelaxUltima before bed, it somehow gets me to relax enough to just go to sleep.

Pros of using RelaxUltima

Inexpensive compared to getting massages regularly

Getting a full-body massage is where it’s at. But they are kind of expensive and the idea of getting one right now in the midst of a pandemic gives me a bit of pause. So it’s nice having something to help you relax your neck.

Effective

The device hits you in just the right trigger points in your neck to help you relax and soothe sore muscles in your neck.

Charge lasts a long time

I’ve had this device for about a month and charged it only twice since I’ve had it. The charge lasts an incredibly long time.

Cons of using it

It’s only for your neck

While I enjoy my time using this massager, I cannot help but want a massage chair or something to get the rest of my back and muscles. If you are sore in places other than your neck, this device can’t help you in that regard.

15 minutes just do not feel like enough

Don’t get me wrong the 15 minutes of the message are pure heaven. But I definitely crave more of it. You are only supposed to use the device for 30 minutes a day tops, so you definitely have to make sure not to get carried away and use it longer which can be tough!

No carrying case for it

This is a small item, but I wish it had a carrying case. I’ve grown attached to my little device. And it would be nice to easily carry it about without worry of damaging it during travel.

Customer Reviews Of RelaxUltima

Even with the cons above, I would definitely still recommend using the RelaxUltima because it is heavenly and has made a huge improvement in my sleeping better at night.

If you want even more Relax Ultima reviews I have you covered! Check out a few great ones below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fEgOmVtguEo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLAJqzZN6Ik

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=52xc0TG7a_0

How To Buy The RelaxUltima

You can’t find this electric neck massager on Amazon, but you can find it on their website here.

RelaxUltima Neck Massager RelaxUltima is an electric tens neck massager that offers pain relief in your neck muscles. It uses TENs technology to send gentle electric impulses that go deep below the skin. And this allows for quite the deep tissue massage. I would definitely still recommend using the RelaxUltima because it is heavenly and has made a huge improvement in my sleeping better at night. And if you want to get a discount on your purchase, you should use my code MISSMILLMAG to get 10% off of your purchase. Buy Now Learn More We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.

And if you want to get a discount on your purchase, you should use my code MISSMILLMAG to get 10% off of your purchase. Click here to get your Relax Ultima neck massager now!

RelaxUltima FAQs