How To Choose The Best Kitchen Countertop For You

Kitchen countertop choices are numerous. They are the most noticeable aspect of your new kitchen and they will also be the aspect that is utilized the most. That's why it's so important to find the best kitchen countertop for you!

There are several things to consider when looking at worktops for your design, including:

How you'll use them

Your budget

Style of your dream kitchen

What your lifestyle is

If you think about these things when choosing a countertop, then you'll be sure to find the best one for you.

Countertop Material

There are many types of material used for worktops, including stainless steel, granite, and hardwood. If you walk into any kitchen showroom, you’ll be dazzled by the array of countertops, but how do you know which kitchen countertop is right for you?

There are a couple of simple questions you should ask yourself when looking at materials, whether it's quartz, slate, or anything else. These questions will have to do with your budget, style, and lifestyle.

For instance, if you have young children, you’ll no doubt want to stay away from worktop styles that are easily damaged, such as glass. For those who enjoy their cooking, granite can be excellent around the hobs at least and, for those ultra-hygienic people, Corian or stainless steel are good options.

Budget

It’s a simple fact that some countertops are more expensive than others. If you’re looking for a budget kitchen, you’ll probably be limited on your material options.

Remember that countertops have to be maintained and looked after properly to ensure the longevity of your kitchen, so factor in maintenance costs and time when you first look at your new kitchen options.

Style

Since a countertop is one of the most eye-catching parts of any kitchen, it’s worthwhile taking time to think it over and not jumping at your first choice.

For many people, their new kitchen is a straight choice between traditional and modern house design. This can dictate certain materials that may or may not be used for the countertops in your new kitchen. For example, wooden worktops are more common in traditional kitchens, while stainless steel and glass worktops are more often found in modern or contemporary kitchens.

So, it’s likely that part of the decision about which is the best kitchen countertop for you will already have been decided by your initial choice of a traditional or modern kitchen. Within that framework, however, you’ll still have plenty of options. For instance, if you’re looking at a wood kitchen countertop, there are still many varieties of wood for you to consider in terms of their visual effects and how they will serve your particular lifestyle and living arrangements.

If you don’t have a lot of light or space in a kitchen, for example, gloss kitchen cabinets and base units can brighten any kitchen.

When you’re looking at your choices for the best kitchen countertop for you, remember to think about the overall effect of your kitchen and what sort of wear and tear you can expect. If you consider all the factors above, you'll make a good choice for you!