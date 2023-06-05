10 Best Board Games Under $20

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

Sharing is caring!

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

People of all ages can be captivated by board games under $20 because of their undeniable attraction, and the games can bring people together for hours of friendly competition, strategy discussions, and laughter. They offer a welcome reprieve from time spent in front of digital devices and make it possible for loved ones to grow closer through participation in analog activities.

On the other hand, if you have a limited budget, it might not be easy to track down good board games under $20. However, spending a fortune to partake in exciting tabletop adventures is unnecessary, as demonstrated by the list of the greatest board games that can be purchased for less than twenty dollars that we present in this article.

These affordable board games under $20 offer fascinating gameplay, inventive themes, and strategic depth, ranging from timeless classics to little-known gems. They cater to a wide range of interests, guaranteeing that something is appealing to every customer. These inexpensive gems will provide you numerous hours of amusement without strain on your finances, which is true regardless of whether you are a seasoned gamer or a newbie to the world of board games.

Spending a lot of money is unnecessary to get started enjoying the fun of board games. However, these reasonably priced board games under $20 provide a lovely diversion from the domain of digital entertainment by offering an attractive gateway into a world of shared fun and friendly rivalry.

So gather your closest friends and family, clear the table, and prepare for an affordable and exciting board game fiesta with everyone begging for more. So get ready to let the good times roll with this collection of the top board games under $20.

1. Trivial Pursuit Trivia Game

The Trivial Pursuit Trivia Game is an excellent choice if you are looking for a traditional board game that is certain to be lots of fun and that keeps players of all ages interested and involved. This game is ideal for game nights with the family, social gatherings, or even just a cozy evening with friends because the rules are easy to understand, the gameplay is cooperative, and expansion packs are available.

Trivial Pursuit is considered one of the best and most popular board games ever. It has withstood the test of time. It tests the players’ knowledge across various areas, testing their memory and wit.

By providing accurate responses to questions about a variety of topics, the objective of the game is to amass a collection of wedges of varying hues. The winner of the game is determined by which player was the first to collect all of the wedges and go to the center of the playing board.

The capacity of Trivial Pursuit to interest players of varying ages and expertise sets it apart from other games. In addition, the game comes with various expansion packs, which can be purchased separately and feature content based on pop culture, history, geography, and more. This enables players to personalize their experience within the game to suit their interests and improve their knowledge in various subject areas.

Trivial Pursuit is not only a great choice for game nights, but it also makes for an excellent gift. Its reputation as one of the best cheap board games under $20 makes it an accessible option for those starting their game collection. Whether you’re a seasoned board game enthusiast or new to the hobby, Trivial Pursuit is a must-have in any game collection.

In addition to the classic Trivial Pursuit edition, there are various themed versions, such as Trivial Pursuit: Star Wars and Trivial Pursuit: Family Edition, which add unique twists and cater to different interests. These expansions breathe new life into the game, introducing original characters, special rules, and exciting challenges.

If you’re looking for more fast-paced card games, Trivial Pursuit also has a companion game called Happy Little Dinosaurs. It offers a different gameplay experience but with the same goal of scoring points using playing cards and having a happy ending.

Click here to buy this game on Amazon.

2. Game of Life

Look no further than “The Game of Life” if you’re looking for a time-honored board game that provides excellent entertainment and helps bring family members closer together. This well-liked game takes players on a thrilling adventure through several stages of life, allowing them to make choices, go through unexpected turns, and compete for success. The most exciting part? It can be acquired on Amazon for less than twenty dollars and is very simple.

The game “Life” aims for players to work their way through a computer simulation of real life, making decisions that will determine how their story unfolds. This game portrays life’s unpredictable character, from the conclusion of a career to the beginning of a family and even the experience of being surprised by something you didn’t expect.

This game aims to amass the maximum victory points, which may be accomplished by accomplishing various tasks and reaching several benchmarks. Every participant’s path through the game is distinct, and it’s replete with chances to rack up points by executing specified objectives, landing in particular locations, or making tactical moves along the way.

The players of The Game of Life are challenged to strike a balance between the risks they take and the potential benefits they reap as they move through the several phases of life represented by the game. It’s not only about getting lucky; you must also make smart decisions to increase your chances of success.

With its affordable price tag and availability on Amazon, purchasing the Game of Life is as easy as a few clicks. In addition, you can explore the different editions and variations, such as the Game of Life: Star Wars Edition or the Game of Life: Junior Edition, which caters to specific interests and age groups.

Click here to buy this game on Amazon.

3. Social Deduction game

Few board game genres elicit as much excitement, suspense, and mystery as social deduction games. These enthralling games pit players against one another in a war of wits as they attempt to uncover hidden identities, unravel secrets, and eventually reveal the truth. Social deduction games should be in your collection if you enjoy mind games and strategic trickery.

Social deduction games, at their foundation, challenge players to guess the true identities of their opponents or friends while keeping their roles hidden. Each player is given a hidden identity or function, such as a spy, a traitor, or an investigator, and their goal is to manipulate information, acquire clues, and make calculated conclusions to forward their agenda.

The intensive social dynamics that these games generate allow them to thrive. Communication, observation, and psychological analysis become critical skills as players engage in heated disputes, form alliances, and cast mistrust on one another. It’s a fight of words, where every statement and behavior counts, and even the slightest hint can lead to victory.

Many social deduction games include a traitor mechanic, in which one or more players secretly work against the group’s goals. Their purpose is to undercut the group’s efforts, create uncertainty, and ultimately assure their victory. This provides an extra dimension of suspense and intrigue since players must carefully navigate trust and treachery while determining who among them is a friend or adversary.

The game “The Resistance” is one of the most well-known examples of a social deduction game. In this game, players assume the roles of either loyal members of the resistance or spies serving an evil empire. The infiltrators must be located and eliminated through a series of missions carried out by the opposition before the enemy can seize control. As the players participate in heated disputes to determine the true identities of the spies, the game places a significant emphasis on deduction, the ability to persuade others, and intuition.

Click here to buy this game on Amazon.

4. Candy Land

Candy Land is a classic board game loved by generations. This cooperative game takes players on a delightful journey through a candy-filled world, making it an ideal choice for young kids and the whole family.

As one of the most beloved classic board games, Candy Land is renowned for its simple rules and easy-to-understand gameplay. It captures players’ imagination as they race to reach the candy castle, encountering colorful characters and delectable treats.

The game board is a vibrant and enticing landscape, displaying various lollipop forests, gingerbread houses, and sugary landmarks. Each player draws cards with one-word clues, determining their next move on the board. The game’s simplicity makes it accessible to players of all ages, ensuring everyone can actively participate in the adventure.

Candy Land encourages young kids to develop critical thinking skills as they strategize navigating the board and reaching the castle. While luck plays a role in drawing the right cards, players can make strategic decisions to maximize their progress. It’s a perfect game for fostering a sense of friendly competition and introducing young ones to strategy games.

The game’s goal is simple: be the first player to reach the candy castle. As players move their game pieces along the colorful path, they encounter twists and turns, occasionally enjoying a shortcut or encountering obstacles that may slow their progress. Special abilities, such as taking a shortcut or moving ahead, add an element of surprise and excitement to the game.

With its straightforward rules and vibrant theme, Candy Land is an excellent choice for preschoolers or younger players who are just starting to explore the world of board games under $20. In addition, it’s a game that fosters imagination, color recognition, and early counting skills, making it an excellent choice for educational play.

Click here to buy this game on Amazon.

5. Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens is an inexpensive and immensely amusing board game that will make your friends and family laugh. This game will be a hit at your next game night, with fun artwork, surprise turns, and a touch of strategic mayhem. What’s more, the best part? It costs less than $20, making it an accessible and inexpensive option for everyone.

Exploding Kittens is a fast-paced card game with elements of chance and strategy. This game, created by the creators of the webcomic sensation The Oatmeal, includes eccentric artwork and funny characters that bring a particular flavor to the gameplay.

The game’s goal is simple: avoid drawing an Exploding Kitten card, or you’ll be eliminated with a dramatic explosion. Each player begins with a hand of cards and draws from the deck, hoping to find valuable cards to defuse the coming bomb. Players might use action cards to gain an advantage or disrupt their opponents’ plans, such as skipping turns, fighting opponents, or glancing at the deck.

Exploding Kittens is a game for 2 to 5 players, making it a versatile game that can handle a wide range of group sizes. Its simple rules and quick action makes it appropriate for players of all ages, from children to adults. In addition, because of the game’s simplicity, it lends itself to spontaneous and casual play, making it an ideal choice for impromptu gatherings or parties.

In addition to the original game, Exploding Kittens includes expansion packs that bring new cards, characters, and gaming mechanics, increasing replayability and fun. These additions, such as Imploding Kittens and Streaking Kittens, provide new twists and surprises to each gaming session, guaranteeing each game session is a unique experience.

Exploding Kittens emphasizes affordability, with the base game and expansion packs costing around $20. This makes it an ideal alternative for people wishing to add an exciting and humorous game to their library without spending too much money. Exploding Kittens is a fantastic value for money, giving numerous hours of fun and pleasure for a small investment.

Click here to buy this game on Amazon.

6. Taboo

Taboo is a thrilling word-guessing game that forces participants to think swiftly and imaginatively while testing their communication abilities. The game’s goal is simple: convince your colleagues to guess a given word without utilizing a list of “taboo” terms. Players compete against the clock to explain the word using hints, gestures, and associations while avoiding the forbidden times. Taboo is a popular board game that will provide hours of entertainment and excitement for players of all ages.

Taboo stands out because of its innovative take on the classic word-guessing style. The game begins with a list of forbidden words carefully chosen as the most common associations with the target term. Then, players must use their imagination and quick thinking to find other ways to convey the word’s meaning, such as synonyms, descriptions, and subtle hints. The problem is communicating effectively within the time constraints while avoiding forbidden words that can easily slip out in the heat of the moment.

Taboo is an excellent choice for social events and game nights since it promotes vibrant conversations and friendly competition. It’s a game that encourages active participation and teamwork as players work together to guess the words and get the most excellent possible score. Because each round presents new obstacles and opportunities for witty wordplay, the game’s fast-paced nature keeps everyone engaged and on their toes. Taboo is a must-have addition to any board game collection thanks to its simple rules, challenging gameplay, and unlimited chances for humorous moments.

Click here to buy this game on Amazon.

7. Code Names

Code Names is an engaging word association game that requires players to think carefully and speak well. It’s a good game. Players are separated into two teams in this espionage-themed game, with each side having a spymaster who delivers one-word clues to aid their comrades in identifying the secret code names of operatives.

What’s the catch?

The spymasters must carefully choose their remarks to evade the rival team’s agents and the dangerous assassin. Code Names is a game that puts your ability to establish ingenious connections, decipher secret meanings, and outwit your opponents to the test. Thanks to its engaging gameplay and surprising twists, code Names are a must-play for fans of word games and strategy alike.

Click here to buy this game on Amazon.

8. Risk

Risk is a renowned board game in which players must think, negotiate, and outmaneuver their opponents to attain world dominance. Players lead armies, form alliances, and launch strategic attacks to extend their territory and remove opposing forces on a globe map divided into parts.

Risk is a profound strategy and calculated risk game in which players must balance offense and defense, manage resources, and adapt to an ever-changing geopolitical scene. It’s a game that tests players’ diplomatic abilities, tactical thinking, and ability to anticipate and counter their opponents’ movements. So prepare for an epic battle of wits and accept the Risk challenge!

Click here to buy this game on Amazon.

9. Sushi Go

Sushi Go is a fast-paced card drafting game that captures the essence of a sushi feast. By skillfully selecting and passing cards from their hands, players attempt to make the most delicious sushi combinations. In addition, players must carefully choose whether cards to keep, trade, or give to their opponents, with lovely graphics of sushi specialties.

As players compete to gather the most points by completing sets and capitalizing on special card abilities, the game provides a fascinating combination of strategy and anticipation. Sushi Go is a fun and simple game that can be played by players of all ages, making it an excellent choice for a quick and enjoyable game night.

Click here to buy this game on Amazon.

10. Monopoly

Monopoly is a classic game that has become a fixture in many families worldwide. It challenges players to become real estate tycoons by buying, selling, and trading properties to amass fortune and bankrupt their opponents. The action takes place on a vivid gaming board with renowned landmarks and features of city life.

Players must make wise judgments on property investments, negotiate transactions, and manage their money to create their property empire. Monopoly is a game that puts players’ negotiating abilities, risk assessment, and ability to capitalize on opportunities to the test. Monopoly continues to capture players with its timeless appeal and infinite permutations, providing endless hours of competitive and thrilling gameplay.

Click here to buy this game on Amazon.

The board games under $20 mentioned above encompass various genres and gameplay experiences, catering to players of all ages and preferences. In addition, all these games are affordable. These games have stood the test of time and have become beloved classics that provide fun and entertainment for casual and avid gamers. Whether you’re seeking a strategic challenge, a fast-paced experience, or a cooperative adventure, there’s a game to suit every occasion, making the perfect choices for family game nights or gatherings with friends.

These games offer the best ways to create unforgettable moments and foster friendly competition while engaging players with their unique abilities and immersive gameplay. From the bustling streets of New York to the uncharted territories of forbidden islands, each game presents its unforgettable world and goal, inviting players to explore, strategize, and score points.

Whether you’re aiming for the best response, the correct answer, or just a bit of good luck, these games guarantee loads of fun, quality time, and the opportunity to create cherished memories. Having these games in your collection is a good idea. So gather your loved ones, roll the dice, and embark on a gaming adventure with these board games under $20.