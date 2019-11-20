facebook

The Best Holiday Beauty and Fashion Gift Guide

by Jasmine Watts

Before you do your shopping online this year, make sure to sign up for a free Ebates account and get cashback with every purchase. Use my link here to get an additional $5!

I love getting a good beauty or fashion gift. But finding the perfect gift for others can be a little tricky. There are so many gifts we can get someone out there. It can be a bit overwhelming.

This holiday season, if you need help getting started, this is the beauty and fashion gift guide you've been waiting for. Read on about the beauty products we recommend first.

Beauty Gifts

Curly Hair Travel Set

Advanced Climate Control Travel Set - The Best Holiday Beauty and Fashion Gift Guide
Advanced Climate Control Travel Set

If the person you're shopping for has curly hair, this climate control travel set would be a godsend. As a curly girl myself, maintaining these curls ain't easy, especially when I am traveling.

Oiudad products are made with curly hair in mind. If you know your friend's curl type, you can search for products by their curl type. The climate control set makes it easier to keep frizz at bay and keeps your curls shiny and bouncy. And since they are travel size, they can be taken with them on the go.

Click here to get the Oiudad climate control travel set.

 

LipStick

Lipstick on Glambot - The Best Holiday Beauty and Fashion Gift Guide

Who doesn't like a good lipstick? And a color lip gloss not only moisturized your lips but makes them look great as well. If you are looking for an affordable and quality brand lipstick, you should try the variety of choices on Glambot. Glambot has a great variety of colors for lipsticks and lip balms, and they are so affordable. You could get a nice variety for a fraction of the cost.

Click here to get Lipstick on Glambot

 

Makeup Gift Set

Tarte The Jewerly Box Palette - The Best Holiday Beauty and Fashion Gift Guide
Tarte The Jewelry Box Palette

A makeup gift set is a classically great gift to get anyone interested in improving their makeup collection. I like this one by Tarte makeup since it includes a large variety of eyeshadows, a contouring set, and more. It's is a complete gift that any beauty enthusiast would enjoy.

Click here to get this makeup gift set for a friend.

 

Skincare Set

Murad All-Star Vibes - The Best Holiday Beauty and Fashion Gift Guide

Why not give the gift of better skincare this year? Murad has some of the best skincare products available. And their All-Star Vibes Gift Set is a great gift idea to give someone. This is the ultimate skincare collection targets dullness, fine lines, dehydration, and signs of aging.

Click here to get this gift for your friend this year.

Fashion Gift Ideas

Now that we've covered the beauty lovers, let's get to the fashion part of this list.

Cute shoes

What girl does not love a new pair of cute shoes? And around this time of the year, they are probably thinking about getting a new pair of cute boots. And these boot selections at Macy's are so good! I found a couple of pairs that I believe would make a great gift choice!

Check out a couple of pairs below.

Calvin Klein Women's Fioranna Booties
If you know someone with a more sophisticated style, these black leather ankle boots with the gold accent in the heel are perfect. They are for someone who is as refined as these shoes are.

 

Madixe Riding Boots, Created for Macy's
You cannot go wrong with a pair of equestrian (riding) boots. They are comfortable, go with almost everything, and are neutral enough to fit any style. These are my go-to shoe in the winter.

Cute Dresses at ModCloth

If you have a friend who likes dresses, I suggest getting them a cute vintage-y looking dress at Modcloth. I love their looks because they always look great. I especially love Modcloth for how high quality their clothes are. You can expect that any garment that comes from Modcloth is going to last for a long time.

 

Nostalgic Dynamic Embroidered Dress
Nostalgic Dynamic Embroidered Dress
Creative Courage Long Sleeve Dress
Creative Courage Long Sleeve Dress

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Click here to shop for a dress at ModCloth.

Street Style Fashion from Betsy Johnson

Betsy Johnson has to be one of the most original fashion designers of our time. And she has the cutest styles if you know someone who has more of a street style fashion sense. These tops have all the sass.

LESS STRESS SWING TANK
LESS STRESS SWING TANK
COFFEE AND CHAMPAGNE TEE
COFFEE AND CHAMPAGNE TEE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Click here to get shop Betsy Johnson for more of her glamorous fashion.

 

There you have It! Your complete beauty and fashion gift guide to help you shop for the fashion lover in your life. Need more ideas? Check out our post 6 Amazing Beauty and Holiday Gift Ideas for the Holidays.

