Stay In Shape This Year With These Awesome Fitness Gadgets

Finding your body confidence can be hard at times. There are so many negative messages out there, but exercising is a helpful way of making yourself feel good. It’s beneficial for us both physically and mentally, therefore providing a vital benefit in our lives. And luckily, there are some awesome fitness gadgets available to help along the way!

Much like the rest of society, technology is having a massive impact on the fitness industry. Our cars equipped with more tech than ever before, our kids using more electronic devices for educational purposes, we can play games on the best online roulette site at Slots Heaven. The same applies to the fitness industry, with traditional exercise gear getting a technological, modern-day makeover.

These new inventions are far from gimmicky. With a number of awesome fitness gadgets taking off this year, we thought we’d go through some of the best out there.

The PowerDot 2.0 is the perfect gadget if you’re suffering from post-workout pain. This miniature device is portable and battery-powered, making it ideal to take to and from the gym.

It stimulates your muscles electronically to relieve pain and tension. The PowerDot 2.0 is particularly beneficial after a grueling session or if you suffer from regular injuries after your workout.

One of the great things about this device is that you can change out the electrode pads when they start to wear out. No need to replace the entire device.

Buy the PowerDot 2.0 here!

This amazing fitness gadget by Nurvv is a treat for runners.

This clever insole fit comfortably inside your shoe and records important data. It then feeds tips and pieces of advice through its easy-to-use app. You can gain insight on your running technique, step length, foot strike, pronation and balance, and more.

Get your Nurvv insoles now!

Swimming is a great form of exercise, and it’s even better with these futuristic swim goggles. The Form Swim Goggles record real-time stats as you swim, and displayed it to you via smart display. They make it easier than ever before to track your progress from the water.

Pick up your pair of Form goggles here!

Ever since their inception, Fitbits have been flying off the shelves all around the world.

The Fitbit Charge 4 offers the same tracking other devices of its type do, alongside an array of impressive extra features such as built-in Spotify, GPS, and Fitbit Pay capabilities. Additionally, the Fitbit Charge 4 rewards users for keeping up their performance levels and maintaining their exercise routines. Very clever!

Buy your own Fitbit Charge 4 here!

Even the traditional skipping rope got technological makeover! The Tangram skipping rope comes with 23 LEDs and magnetic sensors to track your workouts.

A skipping rope from the future, it also monitors important data around calorie burn too, with everything being accessible via an app. Learn more from this review below:

Get yours now!

The JAXJOX KettlebellConnect 2.0 isn’t your regular, everyday kettlebell. In fact, this is another fitness gadget from the future. You can add and drop weight depending on what you want from your workout via its Bluetooth functionality. Who needs a whole set of weights, right?

Pickup your JAXJOX KettlebellConnect today!

With these pieces of technology in your toolbox, you will meet your fitness goals in no time.

