4 Wise Ways to Avoid Worrying About The Small Stuff

The mind is a powerful thing. It's capable of so much, and arguably it's our biggest downfall. It can be hard to avoid worrying about even the small stuff.

When we struggle to sleep properly, or we are going through problems in our lives, our brains go into overdrive. And this is not good for us in the slightest! We all know this, yet we continue to worry ourselves sick over seemingly trivial things. So what does it take to avoid worrying about the little things in life?

If you are one of the many people who face serious challenges with your mental health, you might need to do more than follow these four suggestions. However, it's a good place to start, and you might be surprised to see how much these simple things can help you!

1. Ground Yourself in Reality

As they say, it's probably all in your mind. The fact of the matter is that nobody has their life mapped out, and even if you have access to a tarot horoscope or a crystal ball, you don't know what will happen in the future. Likewise, when something has already happened and you continue to worry about it, you can build it so much up in your mind that it becomes far removed from the reality of the situation.

Worry, even if unfounded, can build up in your mind and feel just as real as something that's currently happening. Because it's a reality for you, it doesn't mean that it's a reality in the real world. It's important to acknowledge your thoughts, accept them as real to you, and find a way to ground yourself.

When we start to worry about problems, we've built it up in our minds that we've created this whole other scenario. To avoid worrying so much, it's important to bring things back to the external reality of the situation, because this is what will give you perspective.

2. Respond to The Symptoms

When we are so anxious, we feel sick, and we experience physical symptoms. Being aware of the symptoms allows us to appropriately respond to them. When we panic due to a triggering situation, the first thing that happens is our body's natural response to stress. If we can start to minimize the symptoms, this will give us better clarity over the situation.

Practices like mindfulness or meditation can help if you begin to build your resilience up over time. When you feel stressed in the moment, learning to control your breathing and visualization techniques will help you to come back. If you want to learn more about mindfulness, read our article How and Why to Achieve Mindfulness Now.

3. Don't Care About What Others Think

A major problem for many of us is that we focus on what other people think about us. This issue is especially prevalent in the age of social media. While it's easy enough to say that you shouldn't care about what other people think, putting it into practice is not. You have to learn to let aspects of your life go.

When you care too much about what other people think about you, you may believe they are looking to attack you. The fact of the matter is that other people probably don't have the time to think about you as much as you think about yourself. Everybody is busy with their own lives. Avoid worrying about what other people think of you because chances are they're not.

4. Practice Recommended Techniques

Stopping yourself from worrying all the time is a hard thing to get right. However, there are positive techniques like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and visualization that can help. If you know that you have a mental health condition (or think you might), consult with your doctor on what might work well for you.

Worrying too much about the little things is something we all struggle with. Using the right practices over time, you can start to separate yourself from this and focus on a more positive version of you.