Can Artificial Flowers Help You Achieve Your Dream Wedding?

There is no denying the fact that flowers play a massive role when it comes to weddings. From table centerpieces to bridal bouquets, they bring beauty, love, and romantic energy to every part of the wedding.

In this post, we are going to provide you with some show-stopping artificial flowers wedding suggestions that are assured to wow all of your guests.

Fun and Trendy Artificial Flower Arrangements

One option to consider is a faux flower sculpted monogram. This could be set up on the wall behind you and your partner during the wedding meal. One of the most popular options is to have ‘Mr & Mrs’ or both of your initials in stunning artificial flowers.

Or, why not go for flower overload when decorating the tables at your wedding venue? Why settle for a table centerpiece when you could put individual flowers at everyone’s place setting?

The beauty and uniqueness of artificial plants do not always have to come from the blooms themselves, as you can buy some stunning and striking vases to provide the perfect finishing touch. In fact, who says you need vases, as you could go for something else instead, such as teacups or glassware. This goes great with a boho trend like these Anomalie dresses do.

One of the boldest and dramatic options is to go for a flower tower. As the name suggests, this is a tower of flowers that starts from the floor and finishes at the ceiling. Finally, another unique idea is to have chandelier flowers, i.e. artificial wedding flowers hanging from the ceiling in a chandelier design.

Benefits of Using Artificial Flowers

The first thing you need to know about artificial flowers for your wedding is that they have progressed rapidly over the past few years. Gone are the days when artificial blooms were cheap, tacky, and clearly fake flowers.

You can now buy silk flowers that look identical to the real thing. We would place a bet that the majority of your guests will be unable to notice the difference.

Secondly, artificial wedding flowers provide you with a keepsake from what will undoubtedly be one of the most magical days of your life. Needless to say, fresh flowers lose their beauty quickly, and so you would not be able to hold onto them and cherish them as you can with artificial blooms.

By choosing artificial flowers you can also minimize the chance of a last-minute disaster. This is because you can order them well in advance. However, if you buy fresh flowers, they will need to be delivered on the day. If there are any delays or, even worse, cancellations, the whole look of the venue may be ruined.

Fourthly, artificial flowers are free of allergens! Your guests who have hay fever or are sensitive to pollen will not spend the entire occasion sneezing and they will thank you for it.

Finally, you will have a much greater choice of flowers available to you. By using faux flowers, you can guarantee your favorite flowers, no matter the time of year.