3 Fool-Proof Tips For Amazing Body Confidence

When you think about it, most women have an issue with their bodies. They think they’re either too fat or too thin, too tall or too short, too this, that, or the other. They struggle to have the amazing body confidence that other women clearly have.

Yet the math doesn’t add up here; if most women don’t like their bodies and think that most other women must love theirs, someone has to be wrong somewhere.

The truth is that there will always be something about yourself you don’t like, but that’s not important. What’s important are the parts you do like. And by the way, those other things aren’t the problem you think they are. Society teaches us to scrutinize our bodies. It’s not physically or mentally healthy for us.

Here are some great tips for amazing body confidence that will help you overcome, well, pretty much anything.

1. Wear Lingerie

Wear lingerie. That’s it; that’s the first tip.

Wearing gorgeous, silky lingerie might be something you only consider doing for a partner to entice them into the bedroom. But wearing it for yourself is something that can truly boost your self-confidence. Even if—especially if—no one knows.

It’s your little secret that will give you amazing body confidence that you can enjoy all day.

Whether it’s plus size sexy lingerie or a new matching panties and bra set, the point is that it’s all for you and no one else. That’s not only going to give you more confidence, but it’s also going to make you feel empowered too.

Feeling great means looking great and looking great means feeling great, which is why lacy lingerie fits the bill so perfectly.





2. Stop Comparing Yourself

We all compare ourselves to other people. It might be a friend or colleague, it might be a stranger on social media, it might be a TV or movie star. We do it all the time, often without thinking about it, because that’s what we’ve been conditioned to do.

Society tells us we’re supposed to think other people are better looking than us. In the age of social media, this pressure is even worse. It makes us want to buy all the makeup and designer clothes and surgery to change ourselves.

What would happen if you stopped comparing yourself to other people?

The main outcome would be that you’re instantly happier and more confident about your own body and looks.

You are the only person you need to focus on when it comes to how you look. And if you like yourself, that’s amazing! If you don’t, you can work on it.

But comparing yourself to others is a big waste of time that achieves nothing apart from stripping you of your own self-confidence. It’s for this reason that so many people are detoxing from social media.

Whatever you need to do for yourself to stop comparing yourself to others, do it!

3. Make Yourself Feel Good

When was the last time you made yourself feel good with a spa day or a long walk in the woods? Whatever it is that makes you feel good, strong, in control of your own body, is something you should do a lot more regularly.

The bottom line here is that you should find ways to reward yourself and your body. By doing so, you will help your body confidence. You’re already amazing, you just need to believe it!