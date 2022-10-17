6 Important Things To Do After You Turn 30

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

Sharing is caring!

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

When you turn 30, it can sometimes seem scary but you are past climbing the corporate ladder, struggling with finances, and are normally about to enter one of the best decades of your life.

#1: Exercise Regularly

Make an effort to move as much as possible. You will be told this throughout your whole life but it is important to establish a workout routine if you haven’t already.

Exercise is especially crucial in your 30s since you begin to lose muscle mass. However, choose physical activities that you truly enjoy, as you are less likely to continue exercising if you despise your workouts.

You can try all sorts of things until you find something you like. You don’t have to spend loads of money, there are free workouts on Youtube, cheap apps on your phone as well as a normal taster session where you can try classes for free before you pay money.

#2: Do Things Off Your Bucket List

Most people have a bucket list of things they want to do in their life. There are lots of different things that people have on their lists, from skydiving, traveling the world, eating something exotic, or starting a business.

It is very individual. Lots of people write their bucket lists and then forget about them, so dig them out and start ticking things off your lists.

#3: Do Some Responsible Stuff

When you get into your 30s it is about time to be more responsible in life and sort a few things out. It will be things like writing a will, especially if you have kids. Organizing and instructing a probate lawyer who would deal with your estates and assets.

#4: Invest Your Money

One other thing to think about is your financial situation, you can start your plans on how to get extra funds for when you retire. There are lots of ways you can invest your money.

You can buy a property and grow a portfolio, invest in stocks and shares as well as try things like premium bonds. These are all ways of making your money work for you rather than you working for it.

#5: Learn About Your Monthly Cycle

You’d think this is common knowledge, but many people experience problems with hormonal birth control techniques. They can cause havoc in your system and have several adverse effects.

We need to know if we have a regular monthly cycle naturally as women because it is a vital element of our general health. It can also signify different things throughout the month that we should be aware of in order to be more in sync with our bodies.

#6: Stable Employment

When you are in your 30s you are likely to have more obligations than you did previously. Mortgage payments, car payments, bills, childcare, and other expenditures all pile up.

A consistent source of income is critical for you and your family. It is prudent to channel numerous streams of revenue. Many people work a second job or monetize a pastime.