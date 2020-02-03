11 Fun and Affordable Momondo Vacations Under $5,000

Sharing is caring!

Traveling is something we all want to do more of. The world has fantastic destinations we all dream of going to, but we often get discouraged by the fear of not being able to afford it. How can we make our dream vacations a reality? Traveling can require a lot of money, but with the help of Momondo, your traveling desires might be more realistic than you thought.

Momondo needs to be your go-to for all your travel arrangements. Whether you want to go to a city, mountain, or beach, you won't have to spend more than $5,000 on your vacation with Momondo. Before we dive into those amazing destinations, let's get to know more about Momondo and what it offers.

Why You Should Use Momondo

The most amazing aspect of Momondo is its transparency with the cost of airfares, hotels, and car rentals. They give you side-by-side comparisons of your travel searches for you to reference to make sure you're getting more bang for your buck. After all, being on a budget makes it that much more important to get the best deals. And it saves you the trouble of going to multiple search engines to compare prices!

Another way Momondo saves you money is by being a completely FREE booking website with no hidden fees. This can be a prevalent issue, but Momondo gives you comfort in knowing there are no surprises during checkout. It's such a relief to have a place where you know you won't be taken advantage of and truly get the best deals.

Momondo also has a great feature that allows customers to share their personal experience with using the site. This is a helpful tool, especially if you're undecided about a destination. Sometimes, the hardest thing about planning a vacation is deciding where to go!

No matter what location you search for, Momondo even tells you the best time of year to travel! How amazing is that? There's nothing worse than if you go to a location, and you experience all the crowds due to a holiday, heat index, or a large amount of rainfall. Momondo tells you right away when you're selecting less-than-ideal travel dates.

I'm going to provide you some amazing vacation destination ideas for all types: beach lovers, quiet mountaineers, snow bunnies, and big-city dreamers.

For the Beach Lovers Out There

Momondo has impressive options for you beach lovers out there. Who wouldn't want to be on the beach sipping their favorite cocktails right now? But the question is, where do you go on a budget? Do you stay in the United States or go international? Do you book a long weekend or for the whole week? The options are endless when using Momondo.

Some examples of locations Momondo offers include Cancún, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale. The list can go on for all beach lovers seeking paradise. Let's dive in!

1. Cancún, Mexico

You can travel to Cancún for under $5,000. Yes, I said it…you can!

According to Momondo, the best time to travel to Cancún because of deals is in March. Interestingly, the cheapest flights typically are scheduled on Tuesdays. The most expensive day to book a trip to Cancún is Thursday, so definitely avoid that! Who knew, right?

You can book your flight, hotel, and fun experiences in Cancún for under $5,000. Ever wonder why people go there for their honeymoon? That's why. It's the perfect location for the all-exclusive experience.

2. Miami, Florida, USA

Miami is a place you can technically go year-round because Florida's weather is terrific! It's constantly on the warmer side and ready to welcome you in. What's better than the beach, restaurants, dancing, and some R & R?

Miami is known for its amazing white sand and clear blue water. It's a perfect vacation spot for a long weekend! The best time to travel to Miami, according to Momondo, is during September. The summer months can get pricey due to it being prime time for vacationers. Another positive of going in September is that it's not as hot either. Don't forget to use Momondo's searching abilities to ensure you're getting the best prices for your trip!

3. Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, USA

Beautiful canals and impressive yachts up for rent for the day make Ft. Lauderdale an ideal place for an affordable vacation. The cheapest airfare and hotel bookings are during December and April. Luckily for you, Ft. Lauderdale is still quite warmer than in other places during the month of December.

Book yourself a beachfront hotel with Momondo, explore all the historic buildings, and experience the Florida everglades on an airboat. Some amazing package deals can be purchased on Momondo for the best experience.

Now that we've finished hitting up the beach, let's head to the mountains.

For seekers of crisp mountain air

Momondo has several location options for you to travel affordably to the mountains. Maybe you live in a large city, and you need to get away from the crowds? Or you live by the beach every day and need a change of scenery to escape all those tourists? The mountains are the perfect getaway for some quiet space and turning off your phones.

Do you see yourself hiking, swimming, and chasing waterfalls? Momondo recommends traveling to some incredible cities listed below.

4. Portland, Oregon, USA

While it rains up in the Pacific Northwest year-round, it is also a hiking lover's dream vacation spot. In summer, the Wildwood Trail comes alive with wildflowers, although if the full 27.9-mile route sounds a bit much, you can detour after 6.5 miles to Pittock Mansion, a stunning historic house museum built in 1914 are just a few perks when traveling to Oregon.

You can get there on a budget with Momondo. You can take care of every aspect of your trip, including your flight, lodging, and travel when you're there, for under $5,000.

5. Lake Tahoe, California, USA

California has some amazing destinations to visit. For the nature-seeking person, Lake Tahoe is the perfect destination, and it's affordable too! It's a place full of lush scenery, trails, and wildflower meadows. Momondo suggests that the Spring is ideal for this vacation, but they suggest to be mindful of spring breaks when booking your travel arrangements. Lake Tahoe is a prime spot for vacation during that time.

6. Knoxville, Tennessee, USA

Heavily wooded, impressive rock outcrops, and breathtaking views of the Smoky Mountains might be the perfect environment for you. When you're there, you will be able to paddleboard through this unforgettable, beautiful scenery. Plus, you can do some bird watching. All these different activities make it that much more of an appealing location for a vacation.

As a bonus, this trip is affordable throughout the year. Momondo has fantastic flight deals and hotel suggestions with easy access to all the hiking trails.

To keep up with the destinations that feature amazing opportunities in nature, let's give some suggestions to those of you who prefer cold weather.

For Snow Bunnies

Momondo has outstanding deals for all the snow bunnies out there. Whether you want to cozy up by the fire in a cabin with hot chocolate or snowboard down a beautiful mountain all day, you can find this dream vacation for under $5,000.

DISCLAIMER: Plan out at least six months in advance. If you cut it any closer than that, prices will jump, and you won't be able to secure your snowy getaway on a budget.

7. Vail, Colorado, USA

Vail is one of the most popular vacation destinations for all snowboarders and skiers. With all the amazing ski resorts with top amenities and easy access to the mountains, how could you not want to visit Vail? Though the costs could get pricey, Momondo suggests reading the research they provide on this particular location to ensure you book your vacation far enough in advance, as Vail is so famous.

8. Whistler, British Columbia, Canada

Let's get out of the United States for a bit! Beautiful mountains covered in the snow sounds genuinely magical. You can book your vacation with Momondo and visit the place best known for its helicopter rides to the highest point of the mountain. You can book a full package, including your stay at the ski resort, ski lift passes, rentals, and lessons if needed. Search for the best deals on Momondo to get all exclusive pricing, as Whistler could be costly.

9. Park City, Utah, USA

Book your cabins now! Momondo recommends booking your travel to Park City, Utah between late November and early April. Park City has over 300 trails to choose from for all levels. It is especially popular after hosting the Winter Olympics back in 2002. This is now a tourist destination where you can actually ski! How incredible would that be?

So we've provided options for several different types of nature-lovers. Let's head to some concrete jungles now, shall we?

For Big City Folks

City trips are truly one of a kind. It's enjoyable to visit the big cities because they tend to have their own uniqueness about them. There's something about a new place even its not far could be an intriguing trip. For example, you could be from Fort Worth, Texas, but never gone to the other big cities located in Texas, such as Dallas or Austin.

Making city trips is often way more expensive than other vacations. Everything is more expensive in cities, including parking, attractions, food, and booze. However, even a getaway to the city can be super affordable on a $5,000 budget with the help of Momondo.

10. Chicago, Illinois, USA

Chicago is a very popular city for people to book their travel arrangements on Momondo. You can book your stay at a boutique hotel, attend a baseball game, and eat the famous deep-dish pizza! What else could you ask for?

Springtime in Chicago is ideal for vacation. You'll have the best weather and airfare costs.

11. Washington, DC, USA

The best time to book your flight to Washington, DC is during November as you'll get the best prices. Plus, during November you would experience the beautiful Fall weather the Northeast typically gets. This is the perfect destination for history lovers, according to Momondo. Explore the United State's capital, museums (Many of which are free!), and eat at award-winning restaurants.

Don't let the fear of not being able to afford a vacation get in your way of traveling. I know it's easier said than done, but make time for holidays. We can get caught up in our everyday routines and forget that we can enjoy ourselves, too.

Traveling is probably one of the best investments you can make for yourself, whether you're traveling solo, with a significant other, or as a group with the help of Momondo. You can go to the most amazing destinations without breaking the bank. It comes down to using Momondo's full capability of comparing airfares, hotel room costs, the best time of year to travel to a location, and when to purchase your airline ticket.

Set your budget and plan your ultimate vacation!

Resource

Momondo