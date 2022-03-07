Home Improvement 101: Adding Scandi Style Flooring on a Tight Budget

Sharing is caring!

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

The Scandinavian interior décor trend has been popular for over a decade. Renowned for its simple, clean, and beautiful looks, it might surprise you to learn that you don’t need a huge budget to recreate this interior.

Here, Leeds-based retailer Stories Flooring, reveals how a key part of the Scandinavian style home is its flooring and how you can enjoy a breathtaking Scandi style on a budget.

Features of Scandinavian flooring

Want to add a Scandi floor to the home but aren’t sure what to look out for? When searching for Scandinavian style flooring, you’ll want to pay attention to the following features:

Light in colour

Natural feel

Flows well with other décor

Sustainably sourced

All Scandi floors are light or pale in color. White is a particularly popular option, so looking for white-washed, or completely white flooring is a good place to start.

They are light in color to give a serene, spacious look. You also need to make sure the floor has a natural look. Wood is the key material used in Scandinavian-style flooring.

However, that doesn’t mean you have to focus solely on solid wood flooring. A lot of floors today produce a wood effect that could help create a beautiful Scandi design.

Whichever type of floor you choose, it should flow seamlessly with another décor. Scandinavian-style homes are clutter-free and minimalistic. So, make sure the color scheme for the entire room is neutral and light.

Think about which floors will best suit your space to reduce the need to redecorate once the floor has been installed. Finally, Scandi flooring should be sustainably sourced. If you are purchasing wood flooring, make sure it is FSC certified. This means the wood has come from a sustainable forest and responsible processing.

Which floors provide a budget friendly Scandi design?

So, now you know the features of Scandi flooring, which types of floors should you be looking at? Here we’ll rundown some of the best types of budget-friendly Scandi floors you should consider.

Engineered wood

Wood is always going to offer the most authentic Scandi look. However, not everyone can afford to invest in solid wood flooring. A great alternative that can still help you achieve an authentic Scandinavian design, is engineered wood flooring.

Engineered wood floors have a real wood layer, producing the same aesthetics as solid wood. They are also a lot better suited to family homes, providing increased protection against wear and tear. There are a lot of designs to choose from, including a great range of white and pale-colored planks.

Laminate

If engineered wood floors are still out of your price range, laminate could be the answer. Laminate floors today come with a highly realistic surface, giving them the look of real wood. However, unlike solid and engineered wood floors, they are easier to install and maintain.

Most laminate floors come with a click system, allowing you to install them yourself. They also provide a sturdy feel underfoot. The only thing to consider here is noise, but you can install a sound-reducing underlay to combat this. Look out for light-colored engineered floors that make use of eco-friendly processes. This will help to provide a Scandi design on a budget.

LVT

LVT might seem like an odd choice when it comes to creating a Scandi theme. However, if you take a look at the designs available, you’ll see that there are a lot of realistic wood effect products to choose from. LVT floors come in a massive choice of realistic wood effects, including light oak.

Look for a natural design that isn’t too glossy. Whichever type of flooring you need, it’s possible to create a Scandi theme with the impressive designs on offer. Consider the features of Scandi flooring before comparing your options.