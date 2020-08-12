10 Of The Best 90s Halloween Costumes

Sharing is caring!

As millennials, most of us spent a considerable part of our childhood basking in the glory days of the 1990s. It was a wonderful decade when Sega reigned supreme among gaming systems, Nickelodeon featured all our favorite shows (Are You Afraid of the Dark?), and some of the best family Halloween movies were released (Hocus Pocus, Ernest Scared Stupid, and Nightmare Before Christmas)! So what millennial wouldn't want to to kick it back to the 90s with their Halloween costumes?

In my opinion, a decade has never been more inundated with interesting, silly, and brilliant media, so pay homage to the 90s this Halloween with these amazing 90's Halloween costumes! We have quite a few to choose from group costumes to individual costumes if you are going to a costume party solo. There are plenty of 90's costume ideas out there just waiting to be worn!

If you were looking for 90s costume ideas, you've come to the right place!

1. Dionne and Cher from Clueless

I love this movie. I mean, who didn't? The movie is the 90s a pop culture icon. And every outfit Cher and Dionne wear is adorable. But their first day of school outfits take the cake! If you and your bestie want to dress up like this best friend duo, I highly recommend this costume idea.

Not only will you both be super cute in these outfits, but I am sure most people will get the movie reference. Lucky for you, both costumes can be found right on Amazon!

Click here for the Dionne costume.

Click here for the Cher costume.

2. Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family

Let's face it, Wednesday was the true creator of “resting bitch face” and a role model to all ladies in the world. She is adamant about being who she wants to be (and wearing what she wants to wear) in the face of bright-eyed, smiling conformity.

This one is another easy DIY 90's Halloween costume. All you need is some pale face makeup, a black wig, and a black dress!

Click here for the Wednesday Acdams Costume.

3. Daria

Another simple DIY costume (try visiting your local thrift store or mall to complete Daria's signature look*). If you ever watched the TV show, Daria, Daria unapologetically told it as she saw it, and never tried to hide her disdain and disinterest for the menial lifestyle of other high school students and their suburban families.

An Amazon search returns over 16,000 results for “green blazer” so feel free to search for the style you prefer the most! Here are a few other items below you should have to complete the look.

*You must provide your own resting bitch face to complete this look.

4. Buffy from Buffy the Vampire Slayer

You can rock the 1992 film version or go with the classic Sarah Michelle Gellar Buffy of the late 90s. Both are classics and seriously badass 90s Halloween costumes!

Both incarnations of Buffy are feminine, beautiful, and badass all at once. Go with the classic Buffy look by donning a cheerleader outfit, blonde wig, and a stake!

Click here for the complete Buffy costume.

5. Beetlejuice

Okay, yes, Beetlejuice was released in the late 80s, but it was surely a cult hit for 90s kids everywhere. Beetlejuice and Lydia could be a great couples costume, but they've also released these amazing masks for Adam and Barbara Maitland.

In recent years, I have obsessively Googled how to recreate these masks myself, and often found that I am probably not artistic enough to create anything near that caliber, so these masks are awesome for the less crafty folk who still want to impress with the Halloween costume!

You can buy Barbara's mask here.

You can buy Adam's mask here.

6. One of the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus

Like clockwork, every fall season, you can find me sitting down to rewatch one of my favorite all-time classics, Hocus Pocus. There's something amazing and magical about the film, especially because a lot of it was actually filmed in Salem!

It's so popular, in fact, that fans have located filming locations and created a tour that you can take yourself. Although this might cost you a bit more than the other costumes on the list, it's definitely worth the money, especially if you have two friends who want to team up! Feel free to sing “I’ve Put a Spell on You” on a constant loop!

Click on the images below to see some affordable options to complete your costumes:

Bonus: You can go for the tired and traditional broomstick or opt to use a vacuum cleaner like the modern witch you are.

Click here for the Women's Silly Salem Sister Witch costume.

Click here for the Mary Sanderson Hocus Pocus costume.

Click here for the Bossy Salem Sister Witch costume.

7. Miss Frizzle from The Magic School Bus

If you grew up in the 90s the name Ms.Frizzle should spark a little excitement. She was the teacher we all wish we had and took all her students on so many magical adventures on The Magic School Bus. I mean why can't we go on field trips every day I used to wonder.

Anyway, you can spark that same excitement around you in this costume. Bonus points if you are a teacher by day! Dressing up for your students as Miss Frizzle will be pretty cool for them too!

Click here for The Magic School Bus Miss Frizzle costume.

8. Powerpuff Girls

I used to live for the Powerpuff Girls. There is nothing more awesome than this cute trio kicking ass and saving the world. Why not show up like the cute badass you are.

Grad two friends to complete your trio. Find more information about the costumes below.

Click here for the Powerpuff Girls costumes.

9. Britney Spears

We can't talk 90's without Britney. She rocked the world when she debuted with Hit Me Baby One More Time and had everyone dressed up like her for Halloween for years to come. Even Satan dressed up like her on South Park.

Anyway, if you want to look fierce and nostalgic, Britney is the way to go!

Click here for the Britney Spears costume.

10. A Cheerleader From Bring It On

Lastly, but certainly not least is one of the Clovers from Bring It On. Now of course, there were two different squads but we know who really brought it in the end.

This is a really cute costume from the movie Bring It On. Double points if you remember the step from the movie to perform. Even more points if you can get friends to wear the same thing and do it with you!

Click here for the Bring It On cheerleader costume.

You won't need to look any further for all the #inspo you need to rock your 90s Halloween costumes this year. Have a spooky time!