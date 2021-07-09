6 Easy Ways A Homeowner Can Handle Sound Pollution

Sharing is caring!

Whether you live near a busy street or your neighbors are very noisy, loud sounds maybe something you constantly have to deal with. The effects of noise pollution are numerous, such as sleep disturbances, high blood pressure, and, it can lead to noise induced hearing loss. Did you know that sound levels above 90 decibels (db) can negatively affect human health?

You don’t have to suffer or risk negative impacts any longer. There are several simple things that can help reduce the noises coming in and out of your home and no, none of them require the looping ocean noise machines.

Plant Trees

Buffer loud noises by having plants and trees around your home. Plants and trees with thick leaves and rough bark are the best at absorbing sounds, especially when it comes to traffic noise and other human activities. The size of the trees and plants would also influence how much sound they will cancel out.

Wear Ear Plugs

Let’s say you have to wake up early tomorrow. Even if it’s noisy outside, using earplugs would let you sleep like a baby. There are muffs you could wear too. What’s great is that the plugs and muffs don’t cost much and they can be molded to the shape of your ears!

Insulated Walls

Do you hear that lawnmower? The lack of insulation in your walls would mean that you can hear whatever is happening outside as well as letting heat enter and escape your home too easily. It is also important to check the thickness of the walls in your attic as well.

Thick Windows and Doors

This tip goes hand and hand with insulated walls. If the noise level around your home is seeping in, the windows and doors you have installed may not be so great. The glass and wood may not be thick enough to stop the noise. You can look for replacement windows in Ottawa to snag windows with, especially thick glass, such as double-paned options.

You might be overwhelmed by the suppliers near you.

Energy Efficient Appliances

The appliances you have may be loud. Energy-efficient appliances are the best when it comes to lessening the noise exposure in and around your home because they run quietly. Of course, devices that are energy efficient would also help you save on the utility bill!

Curtains and Drapes

Drapes and curtains can also act as sound barriers. The thicker the curtains, the more noise could be buffered out such as velvet options. They’re quite thick while also being pleasing to the eye.

Having a beautiful-looking home is only scratching the surface when it comes to living a peaceful life. Unfortunately, noise pollution may be making things harder for you and your family to thoroughly enjoy it. Not only could there be a lot of noise coming in from outside, but a lot of sounds may be coming from inside of your home, too.

I love the sounds of whales and dolphins as much as the next guy, but when it comes to being a homeowner, the sources of the noise have to be combated more than the tranquil sounds of the ocean environment. Try some of these tips and let me know in the comments below if they have worked for you!