5 Important Steps to take when Filing an Injury Claim

The fact of the matter is that no matter how secure you think your life is, it is nothing but a bubble of safety that you have immersed yourself in, and like all bubbles, could be ruptured easily. You take necessary measures such as getting life insurance for you and your family, putting on the seat belt while driving, and using your turn signals correctly, which are all thoughtful things to do.

That being said, they still don’t stand a chance against an out of the blue event that might lead to you or your family’s injury. Regrettably, accidents are a seemingly normal thing now. The first thing to do after undergoing an accident due to a third party's negligence, you should seek professional legal help.

There are many viable reasons for you to ask for compensation from the culprit different types of accidents, the most prominent of which is car accidents, as depicted by this article from Preszlerlaw-ns.com, that highlights that the strongest grounds for an injury claim is based on a car accident mishap. It would indeed be wonderful if it was straightforward to get fair injury compensation. Sadly, fighting an insurer's personal injury claim can be a frustrating and lengthy process. You must be aware of the pitfalls that come from seeking reimbursement for your injury.

That’s why we have contrived this guide to aid you in the unfortunate event of an accident.

Report the accident

You must inform the authorities that there was an accident at the earliest opportunity and don't forget to tell them who you believe was responsible for this misfortune. Not to mention that you ought to keep in mind the place where the injury occurred, gather the identities of the witnesses by asking for their names and addresses. If possible, try taking pictures. The advent of images of the scene would be most beneficial for you. Try holding on to records as evidence, especially if you plan to claim compensation for charges such as medicine and travel costs.

You have got to be able to show that your damages were caused on the basis of an accident created by the negligence of someone else, in order to be able to file for an injury claim and actually get compensated. These two provisions may seem simple, but they can be more complex to prove them in court, particularly in view of the fact that the accused in most cases refutes and pleads blameless. In order to succeed, you need to be able, undoubtedly, to prove that the accused is responsible for the injury stemming from the accident caused by them.

Hire a Lawyer, or not

For claims of injury caused by negligence, you don't always need an attorney. Do the smart thing and negotiate the claim alone with the injurer and when you don’t receive fair compensation then, and only then, do you need legal support. A worthwhile notice is to wait to reach full recovery before finalizing any settlement. Injuries such as bumps, concussions, whippings, muscles or tendon strains, and minor cuts are usually part of a claim.

Unfortunately, sometimes these minor soft tissue injuries can simply be the crack on the surface, but might be stemming from a much more serious dilemma. That’s why it is empirical for you to wait till full recovery before coming to a settlement. You don’t want to be compensated for a broken finger, when in fact, it’s a fractured arm bone, that's the real issue. A general rule of thumb is that as long as the injury isn’t substantial then the problem can be handled without legal assistance.

Claims pitfalls

Each claim for serious injury has the potential to go in any direction and end in unintended results. In most states, you can forfeit your right to remuneration if you are also liable. For equal blame, it is dubbed the 50% rule, for a larger to blame share, the 51% rule. If you share any responsibility for your injury, you can end up losing everything. Even when you share some of the blame for your injury, a good lawyer should not allow the insurance provider to have the last laugh. Another pitfall you might fall in is Medical Liens.

When you receive payment for a personal or bodily injury claim, you might have to recover Medicaid, Medicare, medical insurance companies for the medical bills. They have the right to a portion of the settlement in order for them to get paid for taking care of you medically after the incident. Your lawyer can generally start bargaining to match your medical care requirements and make sure it is for less than is due so that you keep more of the compensation money.

If several badly wounded defendants demand compensation from the same policy restrictions, there may not be sufficient money to cover all of their claims. The insurance company will appoint an agent so that the judge will determine how the funds should be divided. Your lawyer will bargain for your compensation for a proper portion of the available money.

How much to expect?

Do not take the adjuster's estimate for granted. It can be difficult to determine the precise amount of cash that your damages really deserve. The perfect quantity is calculated without a special formula. All claims for injury are unique. The particular circumstances contributing to your injuries reflect on your settlement. Learning about the cost of health, lack of jobs and emotional distress is significant. You will suffer some form of loss irrespective of how you were hurt.

There are two types of personal injuries according to insurers, special loss or economic damages, which are the measures of the amount of money that you lost and continue to lose because of the negligence of the faulty party, which includes things like medical bills. The second one is general damage, which includes things like emotional trauma.

A personal injury claim can be a daunting process full of challenges and complicated technical terms. Hiring a professional solicitor to help you make a lawsuit and move to trial, if appropriate, will be one of the best choices you may make if you have been gravely injured.