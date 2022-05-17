4 Digital Products You Can Easily Sell On Your Blog

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

Sharing is caring!

1 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

You probably started your blogging journey because you believed you had something to share with your audience. But you’re now thinking of ways to earn from your blog or turn it into a profitable business.

Of course, you can use options like ads and affiliate marketing to monetize your blog, but selling your products or services is often the best way to rake in profit from your blog.

But what type of products or services can you sell on your blog to make extra earnings? Here are a few options you can consider.

Ebooks

Many bloggers already love to write. So, making the transition to selling ebooks comes pretty naturally to them. And there are two ways you can do this.

One, you can sell books you write by yourself. Instead of making long blog posts about subjects you’re passionate about, you can turn those blogs into ebooks instead and go into detail.

Your blog posts can briefly introduce your ebooks to your readers. The second option is to sell books from other authors on subjects that matter to your readers.

You can sell ebooks from other writers on the subject and earn a little profit. The most important thing is to take advantage of ISV payment solutions on your site to make it easy for your readers to make purchases, so keep this in mind.

Online Courses

With more people opting for remote studies and homeschooling, online courses are always great products to sell. If you’re an educator or already know about a particular field of study, you can create your unique online courses and offer them for sale on your blog.

E-learning’s popularity has risen so much that the global e-learning market has reached $253.3 billion in 2022. Also, over 2.7 million students currently participate in digital learning in the US alone, offering a massive pool of prospects to sell various online courses to. Therefore, consider this option to earn revenue from your blog.

Monthly Memberships

Offering monthly memberships for sale is a great way to create a recurring income stream. There are several ways to earn through monthly memberships.

One way is to create a membership site where you can build a group of like-minded people and include a special service or product they all like and will be ready to pay for every month.

Another way is to offer special services on your main blog or for your general readers to access through paid monthly subscriptions. For example, if you’re a food blogger, your paid subscription can come with free meal plans for each month.

Other Printable Digital Products

Printable digital products are different from ebooks because they’re designed for your buyer to download and print for use. Such products include calendars, greeting cards, planners, color sheets, etc.

The best type of printable digital product to sell will depend on the type of audience you have. For example, busy, working millennials may find planners, greeting cards, meal plans, shopping lists, and online courses appealing.