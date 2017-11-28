8 Gift Ideas New Homeowners Will Love This Christmas

This article contains affiliate links, and we will be compensated for any purchase made by clicking on them. Thank you for supporting Miss Millennia Magazine!

If you are still contemplating what to get your friends who also happens to be a new homeowner we have some excellent gift ideas for you. While they may have had a housewarming party, it does not mean that they have everything they need. Here are a few things we think they would be delighted to receive.

A New Mattress

A mattress should be replaced every 5-10 years. And if you have a friend who has had their mattress longer than their 12-year-old daughter, it may be a kind gesture to get them a brand new mattress for Christmas. Transporting a mattress while moving can be risky too if it is not adequately covered. This is how many people end up getting bed bugs. So if they just moved, a new mattress would be so beneficial.

The Nectar Mattress is a good one to choose from because it is made of gel memory foam and has a breathable Tencel cover. The mattress has a forever warranty, and they let you try the bed out for a full year to decide if you want to keep it or not. And the best part of it is that they do free shipping and returns.

A Homeowner’s Manual

Let’s face it, anyone who has ever owned a home and had to deal with a leaky faucet, checking the roof for damage and having to maintain a fence in the yard has had the thought about how great it would be to have a home owner’s manual. The good news is that such a guide exists and it is an excellent gift for new homeowners (especially first-time homeowners.)

The Home Owner’s Manual: Operating Instructions, Troubleshooting Tips, and Advice on System Maintenance is a guide filled with insight on not only how to fix any issues you may run into in your home, but also, the benefits of homeownership as opposed to renting. Talk about a gift that makes you feel good. It can be read from beginning to end or treated like your home encyclopedia when you need it.

A Roku Box

If they do not have one already, a Roku Box makes for an impressive gift. Not just because it allows them to stream Hulu and Netflix seamlessly on their TV, but because it comes with a plethora of other apps you can download to use. A Roku can be used to watch Youtube, Live SPorts, Tons of free content as well as paid content such as buying and renting movies. If they have Wifi and a TV, this will make a great gift.

A Pretty Vase

A vase is always a great gift for a new homeowner. It can be used to hold flowers for decor or whatever other items they would like to include. And a bonus is if you bring them flowers so they can start using their gift right away.

This Marquis Sparkle Vase is a crystal vase made in Germany that any new homeowner could appreciate. The best part too is that if you buy it at Macy’s, it comes in a set of other beautiful Crystalwear you can choose from.

An Amazon Echo

Here is the thing about the Amazon Echo. They are just friggin cool. Anyone would want one of these which is why they are a go-to gift for me when I am not sure what to get someone. You can check the weather, play jeopardy or even make a phone call; It’s cool to have around.

But the reason why the Amazon Echo is on the list of gift items to get new homeowners is that this little virtual assistant device has many home capabilities which can turn any house into a smart house. It can turn on lights, adjust the thermostat and even lock your doors if you have the right equipment that is Bluetooth capable.

Bath Towels

“I have too many bath towels!” said no homeowner ever. To be honest, bath towels are one of those items that are not replaced as often as they should be. And as soon as there are guests around there never seems to be enough. That is why bath towels are always a great gift, especially for new homeowners.

There are many tastes out there so be sure to choose the right colors for their house if you are going to go this route. Get an idea of what their bathroom colors are. And if this is not possible, go with a beige or white color to be safe.

Lucky Bamboo

Did you know that bamboo is considered to be a lucky plant? What better gift to give a new homeowner than the gift of luck! Bamboo is a relatively low-maintenance plant, which means its a great gift for anyone, even if they do not happen to have a green thumb.

This 3-Tier Tower Bamboo is a pretty unique design and even comes with bamboo fertilizer. It’s a simple gift, but it is a good one.

Video Doorbell

Video Doorbell Pro

If you want to go full tech with them, they will love this next gift. This unique doorbell doubles as a security camera, right on your front doorstep. They can keep an eye out for their packages, their neighbors and any overall suspicious behavior on their doorstep.

The Ring Doorbell comes with a free app that sends alert when they notice activity on your doorstep, no matter where you are. And it has two-way audio so you can even speak with your guests- again whether you are home or not. And that is why this is an excellent gift for anyone. BTW, this doorbell does work in conjunction with the Amazon Echo, so this could be a great additional gift if you decide to get the echo!

Owning a home is a big deal! And I am sure the person in your home would enjoy any gift on this list. get them a gift that is thoughtful and practical for their brand new home.Do you have other gift ideas for homeowners that we may have missed? Let us know in the comments.

