20 Best Gift Ideas on Amazon Under $20

Whatever the occasion, gift-giving is not always the easiest thing to do. Finding something that is just right and also affordable can be pretty tricky. But there is one thing that is often consistent with my gift buying—it is often done on Amazon. So, I wanted to find the best gift ideas on Amazon to finish my holiday shopping in 2019.

Amazon has everything under the sun, and normally for a relatively affordable price. That, along with the benefit of Prime shipping, makes it my go-to place for buying gifts.

If you are not a Prime member, you should know that Amazon Prime members enjoy free two-day (sometimes even one-day) delivery. You also get exclusive access to music, movies, tv shows, original audio series, and Kindle books. And because of these nifty perks, having an Amazon Prime membership is ideal for gift-giving, especially if you happen to be a last-minute shopper. You can learn more about Amazon Prime here.

To help you all with this often daunting task, I have some very cool Amazon gift ideas that cost less than $20.

Practical Gifts

1. Car Mount

The first of our twenty gift ideas on Amazon I recommend is a car mount to hold your phone. Not everyone will need this if course. If the person you are buying for has a navigational system in their car, keep looking. However, if, like many people, they use their phone as their GPS, this is a great gift!

A car mount makes life a lot more manageable and makes car rides safer. Many people drive while holding their phone, and it can be perilous. If this sounds like someone you know, this is the perfect gift to get.

Click here to get a car mount now.

2. Key Chain/ Earbuds Wrap

This keychain is a neat invention that makes life a little easier. I know everyone can relate to not having headphones when you need them. Or worse, when you have to untangle the headphones that you have at the bottom of your bag. This keychain is a way to ensure that you always have them with you and that they will be untangled, ready to use every time.

Click here to get the rustic leather keychain here.

3. Hammer Multi-Tool

This is a handy tool to get for someone who never seems to be able to find a tool. I am one of these people, and I would be overjoyed to get this as a gift. This tool has a 10-in-1 function. The ten functions include wire cutters, pliers, flat head screwdriver, bottle opener, reamer, saw blade, Phillips head screwdriver, file, and knife blade. I’m not all that handy, so only needing to keep track of one tool would be perfection.

Buy that perfect gift here.

Clothing

4. A Graphic Tee

A graphic tee is one of those gift ideas on Amazon that almost everyone can appreciate. It can be customized to fit the person you are getting the gift for. This can be a sincere gift of a nice fashionable shirt, or it can be a joke gift with something outrageous. It is completely up to your discretion. They can be very affordable, so you can buy one of each and still stay within the $20 budget.

You can get the “Pluto Never Forget” Tee here.

5. Jewelry

Now, with the budget we have in mind, you won't be buying any diamond earrings. However, that does not stop you from buying custom jewelry that can be just as fun. Buy more than one, and you can stay within the budget that you set out.

You can buy the necklace in the image here.

House Warming

6. Planter

Plants are always a fun gift. Not only are they fun to look at and decorate your home with, but they also improve the air quality in your living space. There are many different creative designs of planters you can find on Amazon. They can get pretty intricate and pricey, but many options are very affordable.

This beautiful waterfall planter can be found here.

7. Coasters

I often find that coasters are the perfect housewarming gift. It's practical and something everyone should have. However, most people forget to get them right away. They come in all shapes and sizes, so it can be customized to fit the person's style

Buy the Earth Sandstone coaster here.

8. Reusable Whiskey Stones

These stones are kept in the freezer and meant to go in your whiskey to chill it. This way, the drink is not watered down by ice when it melts. They are created for whiskey but can be used for other beverages as well. If your friend is one who enjoys the occasional whiskey drink or cocktail, this can be a great gift.

Get the stainless steel ones here.

Books

9. Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? by Mindy Kaling

Books make fabulous gifts. If the person you are buying for is a millennial, any of the following books would be a wonderful gift to receive. Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? by Mindy Kaling is an awesome book that gives support to all millennials who sometimes feel insecure. That all of us, right?!

Click here to buy it now.

10. Millennial Money by Patrick O'Shaughnessy



Millennial Money by Patrick O'Shaughnessy is also a good one. It speaks about the present and future state of millennial's financials and some of the issues we will face in retirement. Social security and not being able to rely on that is one of the topics. But it's not all doom and gloom. They also focus on what young people can do to better prepare for the retirement they want. This is a perfect book for someone just starting to save and wants to learn more about investing.

Get it here now.

11. #GirlBoss by Sophia Amoruso

#GirlBoss by Sophia Amoruso is a wonderful book for millennial entrepreneurs. If you have ever dreamed of starting your own business, this is the book to read. If you have a friend who has been considering this and needs that final push, this is the gift to get them.

Pick it up here.

Trinkets/Gadgets

12. Coffee Mug

Not the most original of our gift ideas on Amazon, but this can be a fun one. There are many mugs on amazon that are fun and artistic. Just search coffee mug along with anything they have an interest in. That will give you a personal yet affordable gift. I, for one, love anything with an octopus.

You can buy this adorable octopus mug for under $20 here.

13. Smart Luggage Tag

This Smart Recovery tag attaches to your luggage with a steel braided loop. That makes it secure so that it cannot be cut off. Each tag has a unique web page that can be accessed anywhere on the globe with the internet. It is GPS enabled and waterproof. It can come in handy for those friends that love to travel.

Buy a tag here.

14. Key Finder

This key finder is an excellent gift for the forgetful friend in your life (again, that would be me). If you know someone who is always losing things, a key finder would be a godsend. I can't even count how many times I have been late to an event because I couldn't find my keys at the last moment. Your friends will thank you every time they avoid this scenario.

Get it here.

15. Flask

A flask is something that I always thought is a cool thing to have. Giving this as a gift is like giving the gift of coolness. If your friend likes to have an occasional drink, this would be a perfect fit. And again, this is one that can be personalized, as you can get it in all different colors and designs.

Get the sleek stainless steel one here.

16. Collapsible Water Bottle

This collapsible water bottle comes in handy for those on the go. There have been plenty of times where I have drunk all my water and am then stuck carrying around the big empty bottle. With this, it makes it a little less cumbersome as it can collapse and fit in a bag, or be a strap to a bag.

You can buy it here.

17. Self-Stirring Mug

This a pretty cool invention! I don't know about you, but I find that there are always times when I have to swish my cup around because I don't have a spoon nearby to stir it. With this self-stirring mug, all you do is press a button, and your drink is stirred for you. Like magic! Get this for the coffee drinker in your life, and they will love you forever.

Get the mustache self-stirring mug here.

Games

18. Catch Phrase

Games are a great gift to give! Especially if you are giving a gift at a party, you can play it right away. Catch Phrase, in particular, has always been a favorite of mine. I play this every time I'm with my family. It is played in a group setting with two teams. The idea if it is a mix of hot potato and Taboo. It makes for hours of fun.

Start having fun with Catch Phrase here.

19. Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens is a newer game and very entertaining. It was made by The Oatmeal and starter off on Kickstarter. It has since taken off and is doing exceptionally well. I nice card game that is easy to learn and fast to play.

Buy this perfect party game here.

20. Guess Who?

Guess Who? is an oldie but goodie, and right up our price range! This game can lead to hours of fun when played with the right person. See who can guess the other's character first. Perfect for a quiet night in.

Click here to buy your own.

That's a Wrap

So that pretty much wraps this one up! These are a few creative gift ideas on Amazon that almost anyone would find some enjoyment in. Many of which can be customized to fit the giftee's personality and style. If you have any other suggestions that I left off the list, add it to the comments! We could all use more ideas for affordable and fun presents.

