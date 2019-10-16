Sharing is caring!

Side hustles are much more than a part-time job. They're ways to make extra money that can grow into something that could make as much (if not more) money than your career over time. Long story short, a side hustle could replace your job, so you never have to work another day again.

Miss Millennia was my side hustle for a long time, and now it has turned into a full-time job. So I can say that I know a little something about the art of side hustles, or side businesses if you will. But Miss Millennia was not my first side gig; I had several in college and even a few in high school.

Although I only pursued a few side hustles on this list, I researched all of them, and they are awesome. If you have been thinking to yourself “I Need a Side Hustle,” to earn more money in your spare time then check out my list and references for starting a good side hustle that could potentially replace your day job. This list is a great way to make some extra income that can turn into full income. Check them out!

1. Take Surveys Online

Surveys were my first ever online side hustle gig since they are so easy to get set up and make money quickly. There are so many survey sites out there that pay you to spend five minutes or so answering a few questions in exchange for cash and freebies.

I made pretty good money with surveys. Not only was I making enough not to get a part-time job in college, but I got some cool stuff from surveys too (my very first 80GB iPod.) It’s free to sign up, easy to use, and you can start taking surveys to earn rewards right away.

If you want to start making easy cash with surveys, I suggest sites like:

If you are looking for more legitimate survey websites, I have a full list for you to check out here.

2. Get Paid to Make Money on Instagram

Ever thought about getting paid for posting your cute outfits on Instagram? Well, now you can!

I was blown away when I discovered that there were real people who were out there getting paid for their styling skills with Stella & Dot in their free time to the point where they were able to do it full-time!

And I even met someone and interviewed them Live about their tips and tricks to do this successfully. You can watch that full interview in the video below.

If you want to make money with Stella & Dot or want to learn other ways to make money with an Instagram account, you can check that out below.

3. Start a Blog

Starting a blog has changed my life. I have had the opportunity to learn more about online marketing, which led to several other job opportunities. I also got a chance to meet and interview some of my favorite authors. Blogging gave me experience in roles I would've never even thought to apply for and has helped me grow as a person overall.

Many people are not aware of how to make blogging a profitable career, and I often tell people how we earn income. There are three significant ways we make money, Sponsored posts, advertising, and affiliate marketing. But the reality is there are SO MANY WAYS to make extra cash from a blog.

The articles and e-books below are a great way to start!

Owning Your Side Hustle: Turn Your Passion into Cash in 30 days where I show you how to start making money in your side hustle from idea to income in 30 days. If you need more help getting started, check out my course,where I show you how to start making money in your side hustle from idea to income in 30 days.

4. Create a Course on Udemy

Ask my team at Miss Millennia, and they will tell you that my motto is that everyone is an expert at something. We learn and grow, and we develop differently. We pursue different interests and passions, and there are always people who want to learn a skill set that you've already established.

Why not teach them? Did you start a blog? Take lessons in photography? Or do you consider yourself an expert when it comes to job hunting? Figure out what you know that you can teach others and create a course on Udemy.

The best part of this side hustle? You do the work ONCE and get paid for whoever takes your course over and over again. Wondering if you have what it takes to create a course? If you've ever developed a PowerPoint presentation before, you can create a course on Udemy.

Check out the resources below to learn more.

5. Start Coaching Online

Going back to my motto about everyone being an expert at something, maybe you feel like creating and designing a course is not your thing. NBD, start coaching about the topics you know best. This is one of those side hustles that comes with the bonus of a confidence boost.

The great thing about coaching is that once you get a few happy clients, just let their testimonials and references be your leads. I know many professional coaches that do not even bother with marketing anymore because their clients come to them. This could be you too!

Here are some excellent resources to get you started.

6. Write an Ebook



An e-book is great for a couple of reasons. For one, you can say “Yeah I wrote a book before.” Also, you do the work once and keep counting the money.

The catch here is it has to be good, and it has to be helpful. If you ask me, writing a practical guide is the way to go. Again, you'll be cashing in on your expertise and cashing out at the bank.

Below are a few books that will help much.

7. Sell Your Crafts on Etsy

This one is ideal for those who are more creative. When I was in high school, I was sewing and designing purses for my classmates and selling them for $50 a pop! Now with Etsy, you can sell your creations to the world. Setting up an Etsy account is super easy, and if you are already creating things, you could be making money sooner than you initially imaged.

Below are a few resources that could help you on your way.

8. Become a Virtual Assistant

Being a virtual assistant can be pretty profitable if you are strategic and organized. Most of the work that is assigned to a VA is task work, simple projects that can be done by almost anyone.

Once you get a good schedule down, you can find ways to automate many of those pesky tasks and find another client to work with. If things get crazy with work, it may be time for you to hire your own VA to help.

Want to get going on this hustle? Check out these sources below.

9. Start Tutoring

via GIPHY

Tutoring is a much-needed service. I have both been tutored before and tutored others for cash. It will never go out of style. Get a few good clients, and you have a business on your hands.

Once you get some steady income, hire more people to work for you. If you can do all your tutoring via Skype, you'll be ahead of the game. If you want to learn more about starting a tutoring gig, the resources below should be of good use to you.

10. Freelance Writing

After earning cash for doing surveys online, I was obsessed with ways to make money online. This led me to my next side hustle: freelance writing.

Freelance writing is one of the great side hustles you can pick up if you are in college. I had to write papers for school all the time, and I figured I could make some cash off the papers I already wrote. I found a few websites, submitted my articles I already wrote and got paid. From then on, I wrote online all the time.

A few websites I'd suggest for freelance writing include:

11. Become an Influencer

Being an influencer and a blogger is very similar in the fact that you can be paid in many ways. However, influencers, don't necessarily need to have a blog. They can influence people on Twitter, Instagram, or on a podcast.

If you have over 5,000 followers on any social media account currently, you may have some clout to start making a little money. If you don't believe me, think about every celebrity you follow on social media. They are all technically influencers, and they make hundreds if not thousands for every sponsored post they do.

Join the free websites below that pay bloggers and influencers to do sponsored posts on their blogs and social channels.

12. Start a Private Label Business on Amazon

Private labelers find a product to sell on Amazon, hire a manufacturer to create the product, and then they start selling. If you are wary of what it is and how it works, there are some excellent resources out there to learn more.

A few great resources to go to to learn more about how to make a profitable private label business is below.

13. Get Paid For Photography

via GIPHY

If you have a decent camera and take many beautiful photos, an excellent way for you to make money fast may be in selling your photos as stock photography. I think selling photos you already take is such an easy side hustle, especially if you already take fabulous photos on your own.

There are some sites out there that pay photographers for their work. Some sites pay up to 85% once a photo sells. If you are good at pictures, this is your hustle.

A few sites I suggest if you want to start earning include:

14. Become an Amazon Delivery person

Amazon has a new program called Amazon Flex that is an excellent alternative if you are looking for a quick side hustle. They pay between $18-$25 per hour, and you deliver packages from Amazon warehouses. You make your own schedule, work when you're free, and you get paid great!

They are currently in Arlington (VA), Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Nashville, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland, Raleigh, Richmond, Rockville (MD), San Antonio, Seattle, Springfield (VA), Tampa Bay, and Virginia Beach. You need to be 21 and have a smartphone.

Check out more details about the program below.

Amazon Flex

15. Start a podcast

via GIPHY

Podcasts are becoming more and more popular. And if you like the idea of becoming a blogger, but are not big on writing, a podcast may be the right avenue for you. As with a blog, consistency is critical so once you start your podcast, make sure to keep up with it. A good mic and podcast software is needed as well here.

Check out the guides below on getting started.

16. Become a Youtube Star

Easier said than done right? I see youtube just the way I see podcasts, you must stay consistent, and you still can voice your opinion or educate the world without having to write a thing.

YouTube makes it pretty easy to sign-up and start earning income from your videos, so long as they are original. I love hearing stories about Youtube stars because it's almost unbelievable. One of my favorites to listen to is Tyler Oakley.

If you want to learn more about starting a Youtube channel, check out the sources below.

17. Become an Uber or Lyft Driver

I know everyone who has ever taken an Uber or Lyft has thought to themselves if I was desperate enough, I could just become a driver. Anyone can sign-up, you can work full-time or part-time, and the hours are flexible.

Mind you, I don't think there are drivers out there getting rich off of this, but there are plenty who are using Uber driving as an income source to give them the flexibility to propel them to their dreams. If you are not as social and would rather not have strangers in your car, Uber Eats is another excellent option. Just get paid to pick up people's food for them and drop it off.

In Conclusion…

There you have it! Those are my ideas to make money with side hustles. I am a living breathing example that there are other ways to live and make money while you're at it without having to sacrifice your soul to a job you don't like. Get your side hustle on! It is worth it to live the life you want and also have the opportunity to make bank!