How to Stay Inspired to Reach Weight Loss Goals

As many of you know I am getting married in November – HOORAY! But after getting my wedding dress, I realized: I need to look fab! So I made a vow to lose a few pounds beforehand. I am 6lbs down after a couple of weeks and am working to lose more before mid-July to hit my goal. And when I got asked to partner up with Z Living to spread the word about their newest show, The Big Fat Truth, I thought it was the perfect opportunity to share a few tips will help you stay motivated on your journey!

But I am not gonna lie, it hasn’t been easy. I’ve been running and doing strength training several times a week, and really cutting back on carbs and sugar while loading up on veggies and protein. And it’s been working, but I’ve been really cranky and really ready to quit it all when I see sweets. I’ve cheated a few times and it’s enough to make you want to quit the whole thing!

If you have ever been on a diet I am sure you can feel my struggle. And it just seems so easy to just quit it all and never go back to the gym for at least a month. But I can say, despite all the challenges and cheating, I’ve been doing a good job at keeping on despite the hiccups. I want to share my tips on staying motivated when trying to reach your weight loss goals.

Track Your Progress with More than Just Pounds

The first thing to think about is that it’s not just about the pounds. Yes I know the whole goal is to lose weight but it’s not all it’s about. A few other metrics I enjoy tracking include, body fat percentage and measurements. I’ve lost 1% body fat and 2 inches from my waist as well as those 6 lbs, YAY! I know that is not a huge difference, but for every percentage of body fat I lose I know that just means I should be able to burn more fat, faster. This is one of the key reasons why I think strength training works so well! Your body is burning fat while you sleep. Keeping track can be tough too so I track my progress on my FitBit app, and I have a scale that tracks things like bone density and body fat. So when I record my result, I add it to my app.

Keep Your Reason Why in Mind

Another thing to do to keep you focused on your goal is to remember why you decided to start this. I want to look good for my wedding, so I made a point to write it in the office. Staying focused in the office was easy, but it was when I made it to the kitchen that I needed reminders so I left a few post its for myself in the kitchen as well with this same message. It is not very fun to look at, but it’s a good reminder for when your hungry mind goes into autopilot mode.

Watch Shows to Give You Inspiration

This may seem small, but watching weight loss shows leaves me with so much inspiration! One that I’ve been into lately is The Big Fat Truth on Z Living. New episodes air on Sundays at 8PM ET and you should totally check it out. The Big Fat Truth addresses the real reasons people struggle with weight, and gives them the tools and the optimism they need to transform their lives. Using problem-solving and motivational skills, award-winning producer JD Roth takes on the challenge to help save the lives of our greatest unsung heroes.

I love the shows that tackle the mental challenges of weight loss as well as the physical ones, and this one surely inspires me. JD Roth is also the producer behind The Biggest Loser and has used his knowledge to change the game with weight-loss television. This is his new reality TV series based on his book of the same name. And he makes sure to not only help people lose weight, but also mentors them to help them hit their weight loss goals. Every week features a different set of contestants/participants who are looking to break their bad habits that are detrimental and damaging to their health.

I know that he plans on giving weight loss tips and advice during his FREE Big Fat 30 Day Challenge here, so you should make a point to sign up! I already did :D.

Find a Fitness Buddy or Two to Keep You Motivated

Lastly, and this may be the hardest step, but telling a friend or two about your goal and see if they want to workout with you takes your exercise from being a chore, to something enjoyable. Well maybe not enjoyable, but not as horrible. lol. I love working out in groups way more than doing it alone, so this is a big one for me to stay motivated. In between running and weight lifting I make sure to do a hike or walk with a friend. This is always a good way to catch up with a friend too! I know there is nothing fun about fitness or diets. Especially diets, but if you have the right resources to hold you accountable, you’ll hit your goal in no time at all!