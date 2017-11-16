6 Weight Loss Mistakes that’s Setting you up for Failure

If you have been trying to lose weight, but you do not see the results you had hoped for, it could be because you are committing a critical weight loss mistake without realizing it. This is no surprise when you consider the number of weight loss myths that are flooding the Internet these days. With that in mind, this article aims to debunk some of the most common weight loss myths that could be setting you up for failure. Read on to find out everything you need to know.

1. Going gluten-free is good for everyone

There seems to be a gluten-free craze at the moment. A lot of people assume that this is the best way to get healthy and lose weight, yet that is not necessarily the case. Gluten is only an issue for a small percentage of people that are diagnosed with a wheat allergy, celiac disease, or non-celiac gluten sensitivity. You may end up with deficiencies in calcium, B12, and vitamin D if you eliminate gluten from your diet without a professional diagnosis.

2. All weight loss products and diets are bad for you

Yes, a lot of weight loss products and fad diets have got a bad reputation, and rightly so. However, this does not mean that you should not have any assistance along the way. Products like those from IsaElite are great for achieving your health and wellness goals. Such products have wholesome ingredients and are produced to high ethical standards. This is the sort of thing you should be looking for. The key is to assess the ingredients that are included in weight loss products, and the food that is recommended in a particular diet. You should be able to figure out yourself whether something is good or bad for you. You can also read reviews online from other customers for some assistance.

3. All calories are created equal

This is one of the most common weight loss myths out there. When trying to lose weight, a lot of people simply count calories as their method. However, it is essential to recognize that not all calories are created equal when it comes to weight loss. Some calories, for example, those from protein and high-fiber foods such as lentils, nuts, and broccoli, are proven to boost your metabolism. Plus, some foods will keep you fuller for longer, for example, whole grains, milk, and low-glycemic index (GI) carbohydrates. It is essential to keep this in mind when counting calories.

4. Foods labeled ‘reduced fat’ or ‘low fat’ are always a good choice

You need to be cautious about food with this labeling. Firstly, these foods contain no more than a specific amount of fat that is required to use that label legally. In basic terms, ‘low fat’ labeled food contains less fat than the full-fat version. Sounds good, right? This does not mean it is the healthier choice. Low-fat foods can often contain a lot of sugar, so it is a balancing act. The key is to read all of the labels before you make your decision.

5. Losing weight is a linear process

A lot of people assume that losing weight is a linear process, which is why they get demotivated and upset when they gain weight some weeks. However, weight loss is not a linear process. While you should lose weight most weeks if you are doing everything right, there are going to be weeks when you gain a little bit too. This should not be a cause for concern. Body weight fluctuates up and down by a few pounds – this is entirely normal. For example, women are known to experience weight fluctuations during their menstrual cycle. As long as the general trends is a downward one, don’t let a little bit of weight gain here and there get to you.

6. There is a single best diet

When your friend has lost weight by following a specific diet, and then you don’t lose much weight when developing it yourself, it can be easy to assume that it is impossible for you to lose weight. However, there is no single best diet. People are different, and while one weight loss program may work for you, another application may be effective for someone else. It is important to find a plan that suits you and your lifestyle. You can do things differently yet achieve the same results. There is no magic formula to follow, unfortunately; after all, it would make life a lot easier if there was!