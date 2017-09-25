50 Vegetarian Recipes That Will Make You Forget All About Meat

So a fun fact about myself is that I’ve been a vegetarian for almost 4 years now. I’ve always thought about becoming a vegetarian long before I became one. And the hardest part was knowing what to cook. I scoured the internet for recipes and was pleasantly surprised at how many tasty vegetarian recipes there were. For example, I’ve made a delicious vegetarian lasagna that my Meat eater fiance’ Chris says cannot tell is without meat.

If you are looking for some tasty recipes to get you on the vegetarian bandwagon, check out this list below.

1. Italian Polenta Bites & Gluten Free Biscuit Mix

This is a not only a great vegetarian recipe, but it’s also gluten-free! These bites can be a delicious meal or a beautiful appetizer at a party. They are easy to make and so tasty. Get the full recipe at Confessions of an Overworked Mom.

2. Roasted Butternut Squash Stuffed With Couscous and Vegetables

I never cooked with butternut squash prior to becoming a vegetarian. but it is something I love cooking with now. This dish is filled with cheese, couscous, and veggies. grabe the full recipe over at My Gorgeous Recipes.

3. Tofu, Broccoli and Mushroom Stir Fry with Basmati Rice

I loved stir fry long before I became a vegetarian. And there are a number of vegetarian stir fry recipes. This one has tofu, mushroom, and broccoli over Jasmine rice. Check out the full recipe at My Gorgeous Recipes.

4. Mexican Black Bean & Quinoa Stuffed Peppers Recipe

I’ve always loved stuffed peppers! And this vegetarian version does not skimp on taste. Get the full recipe at Mommy Musings.

5. Taco Stuffed Sweet Potatoes Recipe | Whole30 Taco Sweet Potato

Who knew that such a heavenly combination was even possible? I tell ya who, vegetarians. Get the full recipe at Mommy Musings.

6. Grilled Eggplant Banh Mi Sliders

You had me at Bahn Mi! And there is something about sliders that makes everything even better. Get the full recipe at Strength and Sunshine.

7. Gluten-Free Stuffed Shells With Vegan Almond Ricotta

This one is for the vegan lovers. if you thought stuffed shells were a thing of the past, think again! This gluten-free recipe is just as delicious as it is nutritious. Get the full recipe at Strength and Sunshine.

8. Levantine Socca Pizza

If you like pizza, this simple dish is perfect. Get the full recipe at Strength and Sunshine.

9. Rustic Mung Bean Shepherd’s Pie (Gluten-Free, Vegan)

I have always loved shepherd’s pie, and as a vegetarian, I love it even more. Get the full recipe at Strength and Sunshine.

10. Quick & Easy Quinoa Tostadas (Gluten-Free, Vegan)

If you like quinoa and tostada’s this one is perfect. Quinoa happens to be one of my favorite vegetarian foods. Get the full recipe at Strength and Sunshine.

11. Vegan Cauliflower Lentil Loaf

It may not be meatloaf, but it is still damn delicious! Get the full recipe at Strength and Sunshine.

12. Vegan Eggplant Pulled Pork Burger (GF)

This one is gluten-free and full of flavor. try it yourself! Get the full recipe at Rhian’s Recipe.

13. Vegan Tofu Satay Skewers (GF)

Tofu is one of those foods that takes the flavor of whatever you cook it in. So it is a fitting staple for any vegetarian dish. Get the full recipe at Rhian’s Recipe.

14. Cauliflower Mac And Cheese – 5 Ingredients (Low Carb, Keto, Gluten-Free)

Technically, macaroni and cheese is vegetarian, but this version is low-carb, gluten-free and keto friendly. Who could argue with that? Get the full recipe at Wholesome Yum.

15. Zucchini Gratin Recipe (Low Carb Cheesy Zucchini Casserole)

I love a good casserole. And as a vegetarian, that is something I’ve never had to give up. Get the full recipe at Wholesome Yum.

16. ONE POT SPAGHETTI AGLIO E OLIO

It’s delicious. Trust me! Get the full recipe at Savory Tooth.

17. Savory Galette with Pesto and heirloom Tomatoes

If you like Margherita pizza, this is a delicious variation. Get the full recipe at Savory Tooth.

18. Taco Salad with Fritos

This is a nice crunchy mix to your typical salad. And it is full of protein in case you are wondering. Get the full recipe at Dancing Through The Rain.

19. Stuffed Poblano Peppers

I know what you are thinking, but you already covered a stuffed pepper recipe. Ah, yes, but not a poblano pepper. This one is vastly different and has a little kick! Get the full recipe at Dancing Through The Rain.

20. Black Bean and Potato Tacos

Actually, there are a ton of taco recipes out there that are so good, you’ll never want your boring meat again. Get the full recipe at MashUp Mom.

21. Naan Pesto Pizza with Roasted Tomatoes, Mushrooms, and Spinach!

Okay, it’s Naan ya’ll! Anything that is based on this phenomenal bread will be delish, okay! Get the full recipe at MashUp Mom.

22. Vegetarian Chipotle Cauliflower Tacos

Ok, this meal’s texture is so meat like, I had to double check to make sure that I was not actually eating meat. Rest assured it’s vegetarian! Whew. Get the full recipe at MashUp Mom.

23. Roasted Veggie Paninis with Parmesan & Provolone

Paninis are always good. Veggie ones are no different. Get the full recipe at MashUp Mom.

24. Roasted Vegetable Tortellini Bake

I love a nice cheesy tortellini bake. And this one is so good! Get the full recipe at MashUp Mom.

25. Vegetarian Chipotle Naan Pizza

Again, it’s Naan. Everything is good on Naan. Get the full recipe at MashUp Mom.

26. GRANDMA’S MEATLESS BAKED ZITI You’ll be surprised at how little the flavor changes when you remove the meat from baked ziti. Hint, its still tasty :D. Get the full recipe at Trial and Eater.

27. Butternut Squash Quinoa Casserole

Surprisingly, butternut squad and quinoa are a lovely combination. This recipe is no exception. Get the full recipe at Trial and Eater.

28. Vegan Potato Cakes Stuffed with Mushrooms

POTATO CAKES! The mushrooms inside are just a bonus. Get the full recipe at Imagelicious.

29. Vegetarian Sloppy Joe Pockets

I thought this was a food I would never have again as a vegetarian. ut there is always a way! Get the full recipe at Food N Service.

30. Vegetarian Turkey Dumplings Recipe

Who says Turkey was off limits? Well, there isn;t actually turkey in it, but you believe it is when you eat it! Get the full recipe at Food N Service.

31. Vegetarian Sweet Potato Corn Chowder

I love soups and truly believe that most of my favorite foods are soups. Veggie soups and just one way meat eaters try to be like us IMO. Get the full recipe at Mama Like To Cook.

32. Broccoli Velveeta Cheese Frittata

This one is a great dinner or breakfast item! It’s delicious any time of the day actually. Get the full recipe at Mama Like To Cook.

33. Vegan Pumpkin Curry

If you like curry, you will like this sassy little number. Get the full recipe at Mama Like To Cook.

34. Easy Cheesy Ravioli Lasagna

Vegetarian lasagna is some delicious ish. If you have a friend who wants to give vegetarianism a try, give them this. They’ll be wondering if they should drop meat too. Get the full recipe at Living Sweet Moments.

35. The Best Ever Wild Mushroom Quinoa Risotto (Quinotto)

let me start by saying I have such an appreciation for risottos as a vegetarian. There are so many good ones out there, this one included. Get the full recipe at Living Sweet Moments.

36. Roasted Squash and Goat Cheese Pasta

Did you know goat cheese was naturally lactose-free? So this recipe is awesome if you happen to be lactose intolerant. Get the full recipe at The Creative Bite.

37. Mom’s Vegetarian Pot Pie

This is one of Chris’ favs. It may be all veggies inside, but the outcome is so much more than that. Get the full recipe at Life Currents.

38. Apple Cranberry Grilled Cheese Sandwich Recipe

One thing about vegetarian recipes is that they are so good at putting an exciting twist to an otherwise boring meal. Who knew grilled cheese could be so fun. Get the full recipe at Melanie Cooks.

39. Easy Lentil Spinach Soup – Healthy, Vegan, Gluten-Free & So Filling!

It’s easy, it’s vegan, it’s delicious! Get the full recipe at Melanie Cooks.

40. Shakshuka – Moroccan Baked Eggs

If you are looking for delicious breakfast meals, this one should be at the top of your list. Get the full recipe at Emma Eats and Explores.

41. Spicy Roasted Butternut Squash Soup with Cumin

This is one of the very first recipes I tried as a vegetarian and it did not disappoint! Get the full recipe at Emma Eats and Explores.

42. Zucchini and Goat Cheese Quiche with Parmesan Crust

Quiche! it’s what’s for breakfast. If you like it in cafe’s, you’ll love it at home. Get the full recipe at Rachel Pounds.

43. A Healthy Guilt-Free Pizza Recipe

THis pizza is like one you’ve never had before. The sauce is made from butternut squash. Tasty and healthy! Get the full recipe at Girl In Betsey.

44. Vegan Fried Eggplant Casserole I’ll admit, I was not a big eggplant fan before I became a vegetarian. Now that there are so many recipes that call for it, I’ve learned to love this veggie! So many ways to cook it, and casserole is a wonderful way to prepare it. Get the full recipe at One Clever Chef.

45. Vegetarian Souvlaki recipe

If you’ve never had souvlaki, trust me when I say it is so good. This vegetarian version will knock your socks off. Get the full recipe at Healing Tomato.

44. Vegetable Enchilada Casserole

I told you I loved casseroles right? This one is one of my favs! With the tortillas as your layers, its so so good. Not the healthiest meal in the bunch, but tasty. Get the full recipe at Healing Tomato.

45. Baked Polenta with Mascarpone and Tomato Sauce

Polenta has to be one of the worlds greatest inventions. This baked polenta recipe will further prove my point. Get the full recipe at Living Sweet Moments.

46. Maple and Miso Eggplant on Avocado Toast

Get the full recipe at The Worktop. This Asian inspired meal is bound to have you wanting more. Try it! It’s got eggplant!

47. Harissa Onion and Poached Egg on Toast

Perfect for breakfast or dinner too! Get the full recipe at The Worktop.

48. Vegan Caponata on Toast

Get the full recipe at The Worktop. This one is vegan and a little more veggie hearty than some of the other dishes. but its quite tasty.

49. Eggplant Spaghetti Sandwiches – Sicilian Doppiette Di Melanzane

This one is pretty and downright mouthwatering. I highly suggest! Get the full recipe at The Petite Cook.

50. Easy Ratatouille

Last but certainly not least is ratatouille. I like making it since it reminds me of the Disney film. But having it on top of cheesy polenta is the best! Get the full recipe at The Petite Cook.