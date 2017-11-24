The Best Tunes for Your Road Trip

Road trips are genuinely American. The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test, On the Road, Fear, and Loathing In Las Vegas. Vacation, Crossroads, Little Miss Sunshine. So grab the Thelma to your Louise, the Dumb to your Dumber, and pack up the car. You’re going to need a-rockin’ playlist though, so before you set out, let us help you.

When you’re looking for the road trip classics to get you started, we’ve got you covered. Add these tunes about cars, highways and leaving town to your playlist.

Road Trip Classics

“Up Around the Bend” by Creedence Clearwater Revival “The Weight” by The Band “A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton “Born to Run” by Bruce Springsteen “Midnight Rider” by the Allman Brothers “Fast Car” by Tracey Chapman “Running on Empty” by Jackson Browne “Born to Be Wild” by Steppenwolf “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers “Going Mobile” by The Who “Drive My Car” by The Beatles “Country Roads” by John Denver “Truckin” by the Grateful Dead “Low Rider” by War “Every Day is a Winding Road” by Sheryl Crow “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” by U2 “Into the Great Wide Open” by Tom Petty “Why Georgia” by John Mayer “Electric Avenue” by Eddy Grant “Life in the Fast Lane” by the Eagles “Ventura Highway” by America “Born in the U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen “One Headlight” by the Wallflowers “Slow Ride” by Foghat “Big Yellow Taxi” by Joni Mitchell “Life is A Highway” by Tom Cochrane “Ramblin’ Man” by The Allman Brothers “Ticket to Ride” by The Beatles “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd “Ignition” by R. Kelly

It’s natural to get drowsy on the open road. Whether you’ve been staring at brake lights or looking at the same desert landscape for miles, your eyes and mind are going to get sleepy. When you need a surge of energy, there’s nothing better than singing at the top of your lungs. Throw in a mix of oldies, classic rock, the eighties, and nineties like these songs, and you’ll be belting it out across America.

The Best Road Trip Sing-Along Songs

“Fat Bottomed Girl” by Queen “September” by Earth Wind and Fire “Jack and Diane” by John Mellencamp “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi “Brown Eyed Girl” by Van Morrison “American Pie” by Don Mclean “ABC” by Jackson 5 “Beast of Burden” by the Rolling Stones “Don’ Stop Believin’” by Journey “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” by The Temptations “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” by Aerosmith “Man in the Mirror” by Michael Jackson “Come On Eileen” by Dexy’s Midnight Runners “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” by Stevie Wonder “(I’ve had) The Time of my Life” by Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes “Respect” by Aretha Franklin “I Can’t Help Myself” by the Four Tops “Only the Good Die Young” by Billy Joel “You Make My Dreams Come True” by Hall & Oates “I Got You Babe” by Sonny & Cher “American Girl” by Tom Petty “Magic Carpet Ride” by Steppenwolf “Escape (The Pina Colada Song)” by Rupert Holmes “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye & Tammy Terrell “The Joker” by Steve Miller Band

When you’ve got a girl (or a man with a heart of gold) in your passenger seat, sometimes you need to rock out with some Britney or Cher. These songs are sing-along classics too; we just warn you not to play too many if your car is filled with grumpy men.

Girl Road Trip Songs

“Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus “Spice Up Your Life” by the Spice Girls “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child “Man! I Feel like a Woman!” by Shania Twain “Believe” by Cher “Dancing Queen” by ABBA “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele “Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys “Oops… I Did it Again” by Britney Spears “Sk8r Boi” by Avril Lavigne

If your car is filled with fellow millennials, then a road trip wouldn’t be complete without some nineties and early 2000s tunes. Sing, reminisce, and engage in a little *NSYNC versus Backstreet Boys debate.

Childhood Throwback Tunes

“Hey Ma” by Cam’ron “The General” by Dispatch “Hey Ya” by Outkast “Semi-Charmed Life” by Third Eye Blind “Drops of Jupiter” by Train “Bye Bye Bye” by *NSYNC “Walking on Broken Glass” By Annie Lennox “Run-Around” by Blues Traveler “It Wasn’t Me” by Shaggy “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys “Send Me On My Way” by Rusted Root “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” by Eiffel 65 “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers “Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” by Deep Blue Something “Roll to Me” by Del Amitri “Closing Time” by Semisonic “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer “Two Princes” by Spin Doctors “Every Morning” by Sugar Ray

Country music isn’t for everybody, but if you want some songs with a little twang in it, then you should probably include these tunes in your playlist. Call it cliché, but country music has a lot of songs on the road.

Country (and Folk) Road Trip Songs

“Wide Open Spaces” by the Dixie Chicks “Head Full of Doubt/Road Full of Promise” by Avett Brothers “Wagon Wheel” by Old Crow Medicine Show “Passenger Seat” by SHeDAISY “The Road and The Radio” by Kenny Chesney “Days Go By” by Keith Urban “Red Dirt Road” by Brooks & Dunn “Drive” by Alan Jackson “Ready to Run” by the Dixie Chicks “I Keep Looking” by Sara Evans

Now that you’ve got a fire road trip playlist, you’re ready to find a destination. Gas is relatively cheap, friends are scattered, and America is wonderful, so hit the road. Why not? (Speaking of which, maybe a little Liz Phair “Why Not?” would be an excellent addition to your throwback tunes). Whether you’re driving to Wally World, traveling from sea to shining sea, or just heading back home for the holidays, we hope you drive safely and enjoy the ride. Roll your windows down, connect your Bluetooth, set the cruise control and turn the volume up.