Fall can be a beautiful season, one that often reflects the colors that would usually be found scattered across an artist’s canvas. Knowing where to travel during fall on the overhand, that can be a somewhat difficult task. Some destinations are perfect, while other destinations will leave you wanting to get on a plane and go home as quickly as possible. Here are our top ten picks:

Dubrovnik, Croatia

If you have seen the hit series Game of Thrones, then you have seen Dubrovnik in the background. The beautiful baroque buildings in the city center are recognizable, drawing in thousands of tourists every year.

One of the only problems with traveling to Dubrovnik involves all of these tourists and the crowds that gather there, but you don’t have to worry about that at all during the fall. You can see everything that you want to see without having to battle your way through masses of people. This enables you to have a much more immersive experience.

If you want to catch some sunshine before the winter sets in, then this is the place to be. Remember that the temperature in fall ranges from 18 – 22 degrees during the day, so you don’t even have to worry about packing all of your warm clothes.

Prague, Czech Republic

Any music lover would benefit from visiting Prague in the Czech Republic during the fall season. You can find everything from the Sacred Arts Music Festival and the gospel joys that can be heard there at the International Jazz Festival, a style of music that is popular across the city. You don’t even need to worry about the crowds of tourists that would usually gather at events like these, as most tourists visit Prague during the summer.

It is worth remembering that a lot of mainland Europe starts to get cold during fall, and Prague is no exception to that. The weather has the potential to be chilly, and it could start to rain. Remember to pack smartly, taking the best Gore Text poncho or fully-waterproof jacket that you can find.

Budapest, Hungary

There are specific destinations that can be found across the world that you can visit regardless of the time of year, Budapest is one of those destinations. Fall is a favorite for some travelers, as Hungarians begin to celebrate the season.

These celebrations involve some different festivals featuring a large number of local beverages and food types. You can also find a variety of various attractions and even some different activities for people of all age ranges to participate in.

You should anticipate a little bit of rainy weather during a trip to Budapest, but not enough to require anything more than a fleece jacket. If you are planning on attending some of the local festivals, then it is worth learning how to wash fleece jacket, so that you can get clean as quickly as possible afterward.

Oslo, Norway

Hikers and nature lovers would benefit from visiting Oslo during the fall season. The city itself is surrounded by some beautiful mountains and hiking trails, each one waiting to be explored. The colors that come with the season make everything twice as picturesque and pleasant.

Remember that this is the harvest season in Norway when rowanberries can be found hanging off of bushes. You will pass children selling fruit on the side of the road and people with stalls jam of sale. Seasonal food is a real gem of traveling at this time of year, so you should aim to make the most of it.

Munich, Germany

No list dedicated to places to travel to during the fall season would be complete without mentioning Germany. Oktoberfest is something that every traveler should experience if they like a drink, featuring sights that include the famous stein glasses, brightly colored carousels and tents full of people enjoying delicious beverages.

You should still visit Munich if you don’t like to drink. The Kunstareal museum quarter is full of history and culture, the perfect environment for getting lost in. It does tend to rain on and off for around half of the days that make up each month, so don’t forget your coat!

Transylvania, Romania

Unlike the temperatures that can be found across a significant portion of mainland Europe, Transylvania remains relatively warm throughout the fall season. Rain only falls for a handful of days each month, so you don’t have to worry about the weather potentially ruining your trip.

The colors that come with the season turn the area surrounding Transylvania into something that resembles an oil painting, full of festivals and happy people who are looking to make the most out of the beautiful weather before the winter chill arrives. The area draws tourists in for some reasons. You could go and investigate the legend of Vlad the Impaler, or you could go searching for an elusive bear or lynx.

Belgrade, Serbia

If you want to go further out, Belgrade in Serbia is beautiful. It is best to visit the city early in fall before the winter chill starts to set in. You could also try and time a trip to Belgrade to match an event that you want to go to, as events occur there throughout the year.

Anyone with interest in classical music would benefit from going to Belgrade in October when the classical music festival is held. The area surrounding the city is also perfect for people who love the great outdoors. Remember that while Belgrade is a center of culture and history, it also has one of the most prevalent music scenes in the whole of that area of Europe.

Barcelona, Spain

If you have ever traveled to Barcelona during the summer months, then you will probably have noticed that you saw less local people than you thought you would. This is because the humidity dies down in the fall, so it is like the start of the year for locals.

Due to this, everything starts off fun. Photography is a significant feature of the fall season in Barcelona, so is music. The International Jazz Festival of Barcelona is a lot of fun and the lack of humidity, and immense crowds of tourists make it even more enjoyable.

Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh is known to be cold and chilly in the later months of the year, with an average daytime temperature of around 10 – 12 degrees in the fall season. But, regardless of the cold, Edinburgh is the perfect city to explore at this time of year.

You get to explore the beautiful, atmospheric city without all of the crowds that would be present in summer. Accommodation is also a lot more affordable when the peak season finishes. Some fantastic festivals pop up in the city in fall too, like the International Storytelling Festival, celebrating both traditional and contemporary storytelling.

Lake Como, Italy

While fall season in Lake Como might not bring the sunbathing weather that you were hoping for, it can bring with it an extraordinary level of beauty and fun. All of the charming restaurants and shops remain open once the masses of tourists have left, but it is much easier to relax in the home of lakefront romances without the massive crowds.

This is also the best time for participating in adventure sports around and Lake Como. You could go windsurfing or water-skiing around the immediate area, or you could venture a little bit further out to trundle down hiking trails or visit world-class golf courses.